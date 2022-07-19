Home Set: Summery Style

From a crisp white tennis skirt and elegant trousers to a dreamy frock and your new favorite eyeliner, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

By
Home Set: Summery Style
Welcome to Home Set. Below, see our favorite style, wellness, beauty and home items and accessories right now. Grace Kamin for Observer

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that's brightening up our days right now. From a crisp white tennis skirt and elegant trousers to a dreamy frock and your new favorite eyeliner, here's what we're loving and coveting at the moment.

  • Aqua x Studio 189.

    Aqua x Studio 189 Mixed Print Tiered Mini Dress

    Bloomingdale’s Aqua brand recently released an exclusive collaboration with Studio 189, the lifestyle brand co-founded by Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah. Like all of Studio 189’s collections, the entire capsule features fabrics that are handcrafted and inspired by Africa, like this lovely printed blue and white dress that’s sure to be a staple in your summer wardrobe.

    $148, Shop Now
  • Karen Millen.

    Karen Millen Limited Edition Oversized Wide Leg Pants

    A chic pair of high-waisted trousers add a sophisticated element to any outfit; wear these elegant pants with a white tee for a monochromatic look on a cool summer night.

    $148.80, Shop Now
  • Vuori.

    Vuori Volley Skirt

    Switch up your workout attire with an adorable tennis skirt, which happens to be a stylish and practical option even if you’re not playing a set or two.

    $68, Shop Now
  • Make Beauty.

    Make Beauty Continuum Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil

    Make’s new gel eyeliner pencil has quickly become my go-to. It has all the ease of a pencil liner, but the staying power and depth of a gel.

    $23, Shop Now
  • Lake Pajamas.

    Lake Pajamas Pima After Bath Wrap in Baltic Blue

    Elevate your shower routine with this terry wrap; it’s perfect to wear while you’re getting ready.

    $85, Shop Now
Home Set: Summery Style
