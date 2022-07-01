The 13 Pieces You Need To Pull off the Coastal Grandma Aesthetic

If you’ve ever heard someone refer to where they’re “summering,” it’s likely that they’re headed to the beach in Cape Cod, the Hamptons, or perhaps even the South of France. The verb tends to have an upper crust connotation. But for those of us who may not be able to spend the entire summer at the beach, we can still play the part aesthetically. Thanks to TikTok, the Coastal Grandmother aesthetic has taken off over the last few weeks (though the look has actually been around for much longer, thanks in major part to Nancy Meyers and Diane Keaton).
“Coastal Grandma means easy, put together, and effortlessly chic,” says Nikki Kule, the founder of clothing label Kule. “It’s using classic summer staples that are versatile and practical: sets, airy cottons, and linens.” Generally, the Coastal Grandma aesthetic skews tailored and minimal—colors mostly stick to whites, beiges, and blues (though pops of red and yellow aren’t uncommon). Fabrics are lightweight, and the overall attitude is easygoing—the look is meant the suit a laid-back lifestyle, after all.
“It’s the woman who keeps comfortable but looks put together in the summer,” adds Kule. “It’s easy, but thoughtful and well-dressed. It’s a uniform of 3 colors that is so easy you don’t even have to think about it.” Ahead, shop 13 key pieces to help you pull off the aesthetic this summer. Pour yourself a glass of wine, grab a beach read and you’ll be ready to fully embrace the coastal lifestyle, too.
-
Kule The Hutton Oversized Shirt
A breezy button-down is key to the Coastal Grandma aesthetic as it’s both comfortable and has an easy vibe. Wear it alone or layered over a tank or light top.
-
Cos Relaxed-Fit Tailored Trousers
When it comes to beach appropriate pants, you’ll want a pair that is billowy and light, but still sophisticated. Cinch a pair of relaxed-fit trousers with a leather belt and you’re good to go.
-
La Ligne Marina Striped Cotton Sweater
You don’t have to be headed to Nantucket to embrace the nautical summer aesthetic. This navy and striped sweater is perfect for styling back to other neutral pieces.
-
Rosie Assoulin Knit Anchor Button Tank
If you want something even more on the nose, this anchor tank is just the thing. It’s preppy, but with a quirky and cute twist.
-
Jacquemus Le Panier Soleil Basket Bag with Suede Trim
Whether it’s for a trip to the farmer’s market or an evening trip to the beach, a straw tote bag is a must-carry accessory. Jacquemus’ take is big enough to hold a beach read or a carton of farm fresh eggs.
-
Hereu Pesca Fisherman Sandals
Fisherman sandals are the type of simple, elegant footwear that women wear to embrace their inner beachcomber. Style yours back to a billowy skirt or a pair of high-waisted shorts for warm days spent strolling the boardwalk.
-
Gigi Burris Isobel Hat
Sun protection is a core principle of grandma-approved style, so it should come as no surprise that a polished bucket hat is a requirement when pulling together a Coastal-Grandmother-inspired look.
-
Alex Mill Drill Shorts
If you thought above-the-knee hemlines had an age cutoff, think again. These stylish shorts have a polished feel that works for all ages.
-
Veja SDU Alveomesh Sneakers
When it comes to sneakers that fit the summery aesthetic, you want something clean, crisp and slightly preppy. These trainers from Veja have just the right touch of style.
-
Tibi Garment Washed Twill Sam Jean
White jeans are a requirement for your summer wardrobe. Opt for a relaxed fit, and pair them back to a lightweight button-down.
-
Tory Burch Veronica Plaid Pleated Skirt
Not all Coastal Grandmother staples have to skew minimalist. Add a pop of color via a swingy skirt with a preppy touch.
-
The Frankie Shop Gelso Tailored Waistcoat
Embrace the Diane Keaton aesthetic with this staple that you can wear alone, or use as a lightweight layering piece.
-
Aje Tidal Corset Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Happy hour or an outdoor dinner requires a lightweight white dress that can be worn both with sandals or sneakers. This floaty iteration hits just the right note.