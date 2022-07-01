The 13 Pieces You Need To Pull off the Coastal Grandma Aesthetic

If you’ve ever heard someone refer to where they’re “summering,” it’s likely that they’re headed to the beach in Cape Cod, the Hamptons, or perhaps even the South of France. The verb tends to have an upper crust connotation. But for those of us who may not be able to spend the entire summer at the beach, we can still play the part aesthetically. Thanks to TikTok, the Coastal Grandmother aesthetic has taken off over the last few weeks (though the look has actually been around for much longer, thanks in major part to Nancy Meyers and Diane Keaton).

“Coastal Grandma means easy, put together, and effortlessly chic,” says Nikki Kule, the founder of clothing label Kule. “It’s using classic summer staples that are versatile and practical: sets, airy cottons, and linens.” Generally, the Coastal Grandma aesthetic skews tailored and minimal—colors mostly stick to whites, beiges, and blues (though pops of red and yellow aren’t uncommon). Fabrics are lightweight, and the overall attitude is easygoing—the look is meant the suit a laid-back lifestyle, after all.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

“It’s the woman who keeps comfortable but looks put together in the summer,” adds Kule. “It’s easy, but thoughtful and well-dressed. It’s a uniform of 3 colors that is so easy you don’t even have to think about it.” Ahead, shop 13 key pieces to help you pull off the aesthetic this summer. Pour yourself a glass of wine, grab a beach read and you’ll be ready to fully embrace the coastal lifestyle, too.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.