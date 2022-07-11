Get ready, because one of the most anticipated sale events of the year is just around the corner. That’s right, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is nearly upon us, and that means that so many of your favorite beauty products are about to be available at a major discount. Whether you’re looking to stock up on your skincare favorites, or you want to try out a trendy new product that’s usual price tag is a touch too high to justify, now’s the time.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 officially opens to everyone on July 15 and runs through July 31, but those with Nordy Card clubmember status have been able to shop the sale as early as July 6. Don’t worry, though, as there’s still plenty of time to plan your buy before the public sale begins this week, and luckily, we’ve already curated a list of the best beauty products to scoop up from the sale, with major discounts on luxe brands including La Mer, Chantecaille, Olaplex and more.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

You can scoop up rarely discounted items like Supergoop SPF, Dior lip oils, the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk range and so many more. Below, see the best beauty products to shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.