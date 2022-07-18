The Most Coveted Candles to Shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here, and coveted items are already selling out fast. The retailer’s biggest sale of the year includes discounts on thousands of items that are rarely marked down, and that extends to some of the most luxurious candles out there. As a firm believer that lighting a wonderfully fragrant candle transforms the entire atmosphere of any space, I *highly* recommend checking out the bougies currently on sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

The savings event includes candles from cult-favorite brands like Diptyque, Nest Fragrances and Jo Malone, and the majority of the items featured are multi-candle sets, so you can enjoy a few different scents with just one purchase. You can truly stock up for the rest of the year, and since so many of the items include multiple votives, you can also get a head start on gifting. A candle is always a much-appreciated present, whether it’s the holidays or you just need to bring your hardworking host a thank you gift. Below, take a peek at the best candles to shop during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is now live through July 31.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.