The Best Home Deals to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally upon us, which means thousands of items are now available at a major discount. It’s the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, and includes markdowns on everything from Charlotte Tilbury makeup and Diptyque candles to Tumi luggage and Hunter rainboots, and there also happen to be some amazing discounts on home goods.
It’s an ideal time to refresh your home decor situation, whether you’re looking for chic throw blankets, silk pillowcases, fresh linens, a new set of pans, aromatic diffusers and so much more. There are major name brands involved, too, as the discount extends to items like Vitamix blenders, Viking kitchenware, Jo Malone soaps and Naadam cashmere blankets.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now live through July 31, but items are already selling out fast. Below, shop the best discounted home items from the Nordstrom sale.
Vitamix 7500 Blender Bundle$549 (was $790), Shop Now
Nest Fragrances Bamboo and Grapefruit Reed Diffuser Duo$87 (was $116), Shop Now
Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase$63.99 (was $79.95), Shop Now
Naadam Cashmere Throw Blanket$236.99 (was $295), Shop Now
Viking 3-Ply 11-Piece Cookware Set$799.99 (was $899.99), Shop Now
Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set$65 (was $88), Shop Now
Piglet in Bed Linen Sheet Set$230.99 (was $289), Shop Now
Moccamaster KBGV Select Coffee Brewer$259.99 (was $349), Shop Now
Jo Malone London Jumbo Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash$58 (was $72), Shop Now
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Patchwork Pattern Throw Blanket$104.90 (was $158), Shop Now
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle$140.99 (was $195), Shop Now
Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid$119.99 (was $160), Shop Now
Pom Pom at Home Bianca Accent Pillow$99.99 (was $161), Shop Now
Nordstrom Marble & Wood Serving Board$26.90 (was $39), Shop Now