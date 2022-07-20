The Best Home Deals to Shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally upon us, which means thousands of items are now available at a major discount. It’s the retailer’s biggest sale of the year, and includes markdowns on everything from Charlotte Tilbury makeup and Diptyque candles to Tumi luggage and Hunter rainboots, and there also happen to be some amazing discounts on home goods.

It’s an ideal time to refresh your home decor situation, whether you’re looking for chic throw blankets, silk pillowcases, fresh linens, a new set of pans, aromatic diffusers and so much more. There are major name brands involved, too, as the discount extends to items like Vitamix blenders, Viking kitchenware, Jo Malone soaps and Naadam cashmere blankets.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now live through July 31, but items are already selling out fast. Below, shop the best discounted home items from the Nordstrom sale.

