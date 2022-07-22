The Classic Transitional Pieces to Shop From the Nordstrom Sale for Your Capsule Wardrobe

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now live, with thousands of coveted products up for grabs at a major markdown. The Nordstrom event doesn’t just discount last season’s fashion or trends of years past; instead, the event includes plenty of items that are rarely (if ever!) on sale. While you can’t go wrong with a few summer wardrobe updates, or perhaps want to use the sale to stock up on your beauty favorites or home essentials, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is also an opportune time to add a few transitional staple pieces to your wardrobe.

Yes, there’s still plenty of summertime left, but it’s always a good idea to stock up on versatile items that will help you with that seasonal transition, especially as fall approaches. Whether you’re looking for a classic pair of Levi’s, a timeless leather jacket, Stuart Weitzman boots or a silky slip dress, here’s what to shop from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, because it’s always a good idea to build that capsule wardrobe.

