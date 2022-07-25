  ProDentim Reviews (Real Customer Experiences) – Must Read This Before Buying

Paid Advertisement by Healthy USA. Products featured in this article may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement.

ProDentim is a dietary supplement created by Dr. Drew Sutton for the purpose of improving oral health. It presents a new approach to managing dental issues using a unique formula comprised of probiotics, or good bacteria, which have been scientifically proven to be beneficial to health. People who struggle with teeth and gum issues could benefit from using ProDentim. However, using supplements for oral health is not as common and may be surprising for many. Do such supplements even work, and can they improve your oral health?

Currently, there are many supplements on the market that use probiotics in their specific formulas. Probiotics are living microorganisms that are naturally present in different parts of the body. They play various important functions but are typically associated with metabolic processes and digestion, which is why they are always added to gut health boosters. ProDentim uses probiotics for enhancing oral health because probiotics are already a part of the oral cavity, but their balance can adversely affect their functions.

Many people struggle with dental problems because they do not know that they have a disturbed probiotic balance in their oral cavity. As a result, they may experience recurring issues despite taking all necessary standard measures. In such situations, oral health supplements like ProDentim can help restore the microbial balance as well as boost overall health.

Keep reading this ProDentim review to know more about its formula, ingredients, benefits, and other important details.

ProDentim Review– Why Do You Need Oral Health Supplements?

Oral health alludes to the health of the gums and teeth, and the overall oral-facial system performs functions such as facial movements and expression, speaking, and chewing food. Any dysfunctions in the oral health of a person can cause multiple issues over time, such as inability to chew and eat, mouth and jaw pain, and tooth loss.

Typically, the standard method for maintaining the health of gums and teeth includes three steps that are brushing your teeth, using a mouthwash, and flossing. These steps are to be followed in the morning as well as at night before heading to bed. Even after following this method, some people may still get gum and teeth issues time and again. While there may be many reasons for this, oral health supplements like ProDentim can assist in managing most of them.

Using ProDentim can protect the teeth and gums from infections and make them healthier at the same time. People who use this supplement may also not need to get frequent clinical treatments or plan visits to the dentist every other week. By doing so, they can save both their money and time without compromising their dental health.

What is ProDentim?

ProDentim is a dietary supplement manufactured for people who struggle to maintain healthy teeth and gums. According to its website, it uses only safe and scientifically backed ingredients, including prebiotics and probiotics, in its formula to ensure better oral health without any side effects. Although using probiotics for improving oral health is a relatively new approach, their role in the oral cavity is well-known.

Contrary to popular belief, probiotics play different functions and are present throughout the body,. A balance of these microorganisms is required for protection from various pathogens and infections, which is why probiotic-rich diets have become popular.

ProDentim aims to improve oral health using probiotics and provides multiple benefits ranging from fresh breath to improved immunity. Testing suggests ProDentim takes nine to 12 weeks to show results, although it could take less or more time for some users.. With passing time, these results are likely to improve and may become much more noticeable.

What Makes ProDentim Legit?

ProDentim comprises primarily of probiotics, which have proven benefits for health. A good amount of probiotics in diet can help balance the probiotic balance in the body and can help in reducing inflammation, reversing the negative effects of long antibiotic courses, and managing health conditions such as diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome, eczema, and urinary or vaginal health.

Most people consume probiotics by adding certain foods to their diet. Fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, kefir, and pickles, are common sources of probiotics. There are also many other foods and even drinks that are rich in probiotics. So, why use ProDentim for improving oral health when there are other probiotic-rich options as well?

While foods are a good source of probiotics, they do not have many different strains of probiotics. If you have one or two of the foods in your daily intake, you are consuming the same strains every day. On the other hand, ProDentim offers a wide variety of probiotics along with prebiotics. Additionally, the amount of probiotics in this supplement is significantly higher than in food sources. It is likely to offer a higher number of benefits for the teeth, gums, and overall health when taken every day persistently.

Also, since maintaining a diet requires effort and time, it is difficult for many people, especially with the present-day lifestyles and workload. In comparison, ProDentim is much easier to use and requires only one dose per day.

Recreating Oral Micro Flora With ProDentim

ProDentim comprises 3.5 billion different strains of prebiotics and probiotics. The presence of other natural ingredients associated with better oral health also make ProDentim even stronger.

For instance, dicalcium phosphate is one of the ingredients of ProDentim, along with five probiotics and prebiotics. It is a common ingredient in supplementary medication as it offers many benefits to the health. For oral health, dicalcium phosphate can be particularly useful along with fluoride in preventing tooth decay.

Similarly, other ingredients in ProDentim are also linked to improved health of the gums and teeth, but the advantages of the supplement are not limited to the oral-facial cavity. Since it contains a high concentration of probiotics, it may possibly aid in lowering inflammation, improving digestion, and boosting overall health as well.

ProDentim does not contain any toxins, harmful substances, or chemicals. Since it is non-GMO, gluten-free, and does not have any stimulants in its formula, it is safe for most people and unlikely to cause irritation or negative reactions.

ProDentim Ingredients List

The ingredients of a particular supplement provide necessary information regarding its efficacy, suitability, and safety. Manufacturers and companies list the ingredients under the title of ‘nutritional label’ or ‘contents table’ on the packaging of their supplements so that the users can easily check. When it comes to supplementary medicine, checking the ingredients is recommended for two main reasons. The first reason is to examine the ingredients and look out for any potentially dangerous toxins in the formula. Sometimes, the ingredients which may not be harmful in general can still cause negative effects for some people who have had allergic reactions or other issues in the past. Therefore, the second reason is to always spot allergens, especially if you have sensitivities or allergies to commonly used ingredients.

Following is a list of the ingredients used in ProDentim tablets:

Lactobacillus Paracasei

Lactobacillus paracasei or L. paracasei is the top ingredient in ProDentim’s probiotic blend because of its numerous benefits. It improves the absorption of nutrients from food and is required for a strong intestinal barrier. Secondly, it also boosts the number of other probiotics in the gut, including lactobacilli and bifidobacteria, while fighting harmful pathogens at the same time.

Studies on L. paracasei have also linked it to better management of high blood pressure and high LDL cholesterol levels. It prevents issues including metabolic disorders and alleviates allergies while strengthening the immune system.

Paracasei also plays a vital role in oral health and protects the teeth, gum, and throat from conditions such as gingivitis, oral candidiasis, sore throat, tonsillitis, dental caries, and periodontal disease.

Lactobacillus Reuteri

reuteri is one of the most studied probiotics because of its multiple functions in the body. It plays a major role in digestion, metabolism, and the prevention of illnesses. Studies have shown that it produces antimicrobial molecules, including reuterin, organic acids, and ethanol. L. reuteri can also inhibit the growth of pathogens and control infections before they spread. It is associated with improved immunity and lower levels of inflammation.

Additionally, it can restore the microflora imbalance in the oral cavity, fight infection-causing bacteria, and relieve inflamed gums. The probiotic is present in many food sources such as yogurt, cheese, kefir, and sourdough but is often added to supplements such as ProDentim due to its many benefits.

BLIS K12 and BLIS M18

BLIS K12 and BLIS M18, also known as streptococcus salivarius K12 and streptococcus salivarius M18, are two essential probiotic strains present naturally in the oral cavity. They work collectively to maintain the health of the gums, teeth, throat, and upper respiratory tract. BLIS M18 fights infectious pathogens in the mouth and strengthens the gums and teeth. On the other hand, BLIS K12 prevents infections of the throat and respiratory breath while also keeping odor-causing bacteria in control for a fresher breath.

People who have bad breath often and recurring throat or gum infections usually have a disturbed balance of these two strains. Even with the standard dental regimen, a balance in BLS K12 and BLS M18 is needed for good oral health.

B Lactis BL04

B Lactis BL04 or Bifidobacterium lactis BL04 plays a major role in digestion and managing symptoms of disorders such as leaky gut syndrome and irritable bowel syndrome. It has healing properties and reverses the negative effects of long-term medicinal courses, especially antibiotics on the gut. Antibiotics are used for controlling an infection but can sometimes cause issues or disturb the microflora balance in the body. In such cases, b lactis can help restore the balance and speed up the recovery.

It is linked to better immunity, improved digestive health as well as better oral health. It reduces the risk of dental conditions like cavities and tooth decay and may help with managing inflammation in gums as well. Common sources of b lactis are kombucha, pickles, and tempeh.

Inulin

Inulin is a type of prebiotic that assists the growth of microflora throughout the body, from the oral to the vaginal cavity. It is a part of various digestive processes and has been shown to heal the microbiome from damage caused by health conditions such as diabetes type 2, obesity, and gastrointestinal disease while preventing further damage. Studies have linked the use of inulin to a lower LDL cholesterol level, which cuts down the risk of several types of cancers.

Inulin is naturally present in high-fiber foods such as wheat, leeks, soybeans, oats, asparagus, artichokes, and garlic.

Malic Acid

Malic acid is an organic compound usually added to a wide range of products like cosmetics, foods, and medicines. It is usually associated with pain management in chronic conditions such as fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome. Malic acid may also help in improving stamina, muscle endurance, and exercise. Additionally, it is often a part of skin care products as it is an alpha-hydroxy acid and removes dead skin cells effectively.

For oral health, malic acid can help improve the appearance of teeth by removing stains and whitening them. Also, it has been linked to improved saliva production and is useful to people with dry mouth syndrome.

Peppermint

Peppermint is a nutrient-rich, multipurpose plant that has been used for decades. It contains menthol, which is an organic compound with anesthetic and cooling impacts on the body. It can help relieve heartburn, stomach pain, tooth pain, and nausea. Secondly, peppermint are also used for managing headaches, muscle pains, skin care, joint pains, and itching.

People consume peppermint in the form of tea, essential oils/aromatherapy, and by adding it to foods like salads. It is high in antioxidants and offer long-term benefits to the health. It linked to improvements in digestion, blood sugar control, hormonal balance, and reduced risk of infections.

In ProDentim, peppermint are primarily responsible for improving mood and fighting odor-causing bacteria for fresher breath all day long.

Dicalcium Phosphate

Dicalcium phosphate is added to supplementary medicines because of its offered advantages. It triggers the production of high levels of phosphorus, which is an essential mineral. It boosts both calcium and phosphorus and can be used specifically for overcoming deficiencies. Secondly, it is used in managing conditions caused by low calcium or phosphorus levels, such as osteomalacia, bone loss or osteoporosis, and certain muscle diseases.

When added to supplements like ProDentim, it can strengthen bones, muscles, and teeth. It also prevents weakened bones, tooth decay, cavities, bone breakage, and related issues.

Dosage and Safety Details

ProDentim is very easy to use and add to the daily routine. It comes in a chewable tablet form with thirty tablets per bottle and is to be taken only once a day. The capsule can be taken at any time of the day in accordance with the user’s preference. Just make sure to not take it with soda, carbonated or alcoholic drinks. Also, use the tablet as it is and do not mix it into foods or drinks.

The best and the standard way of using ProDentim is by taking it in the morning before having breakfast with water or juice. Taking it on an empty stomach encourages better absorption of the probiotics and nutrients packed in each capsule. Since it is free from caffeine or any stimulating substance, it will not have an impact on your mood or energy levels.

All you need to do is follow these simple instructions on a daily basis and wait for results to appear. Do not exceed the set dosage and take more than one capsule per day, and do not experiment with it as it may cause side effects rather.

For people who are already on a medicinal course or taking any other supplements, using ProDentim is not recommended to avoid possible drug interactions. Similarly, if you have any serious health issues, do not use this supplement as a primary treatment and consult a doctor. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should also avoid ProDentim or any supplements before talking to a healthcare provider.

ProDentim is a supplement created for adults, and all ingredients in the supplement are set as per adult requirements. Underage people and children cannot use this supplement as it may be harmful to them.

How Long Do the Results Take?

ProDentim works fast due to the high concentration of different probiotics strains along with supporting ingredients in its formula. You may start seeing results in a matter of weeks. The initial visible results usually are having fresh breath throughout the day and whiter teeth. These results improve with the passing time, and you will see more and more improvements in your dental health.

It is important to keep in mind that the results may vary from person to person. Some people may see results very fast, while others may not see them in the same amount of time. Full effects of ProDentim can take up to three months or a little more. For achieving full results, it is important to be persistent and remember to take a capsule every day.

Missing the daily dosage can delay the results significantly, especially if you often forget to take your daily capsule. Therefore, make sure to remember and take a capsule first thing in the morning before breakfast. According to the official website, it should be used for at least two months for visible effects. It is also safe to use it for more than two months if the results seem slow, without fearing any side effects.

Where to Buy ProDentim? Is There Any Discount Available?

ProDentim is only available online and can only be bought from its official website. All you need to do is visit its website, and place your order, and it will arrive within three to five working days. However, if you find this supplement being sold by other vendors in your local market or online, avoid getting scammed. The only reliable source of ProDentim is its official website.

The prices of ProDentim are affordable for most people, especially with discounts and bonuses offered from time to time. In addition, there are also bundle offers that allow you to buy more than a single bottle at a reduced price and bonuses of Hollywood White Teeth at Home and Bad Breath Gone: One Day Detox. At the moment, you can avail the following offers with free delivery:

Buy one bottle of ProDentim for $69 instead of $99

Buy three bottles of ProDentim for $177 instead of $297 with two free bonuses

Buy six bottles of ProDentim for $294 instead of $594 with two free bonuses

The manufacturers of ProDentim value their customers and understand their concerns, which is why they also offer a 100% money-back guarantee without any questions. If you are not satisfied with the results, you can get your money back within 60 days.

ProDentim Reviews – Conclusion

ProDentim is a dietary supplement that aims to improve dental health through its probiotic-rich formula. Although probiotics are usually taken for weight loss and gut health, it is also associated with healthier gums and teeth. Taking this supplement may not only prevent dental issues but also boost immunity and overall health. To get the full effects of this supplement, make sure to take it for at least two months.

If you are interested in buying ProDentim, place your order as soon as possible as only a limited stock is available, which will finish quickly due to high sales.

