Home Set: Summer Glow

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. From a creamy bronzer and minimalist slip dress to a powerhouse moisturizer and workout one-piece, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer
It didn’t take long for Charlotte Tilbury’s newly launched Beautiful Skin bronzer to go viral on TikTok, and after finally trying out the creamy formula, we’re here to tell you that it is, indeed, worth the hype. It comes in four shades and is so blendable, and unlike so many bronzers on the market right now, you won’t be left with any orange streaks. It’s natural yet glowy, for a luminescent, lit-from-within, instant bronze (no baking in the sun required).
Kada The Foundation Cami Midi-Dress
No capsule wardrobe is complete without a dependable slip dress, and while you might be wondering why you’d need a black dress in the midst of peak summer…well, why not? A chic black slip is seasonless—just trust us.
Knesko Diamond Radiance Serum
Knesko makes some of my favorite face masks ever; not only does each formula target specific skin concerns (as well as different areas, whether it’s the face, lips, neck, etc.), but the brand also focuses on balancing the chakra and uses reiki practices for inner and outer healing. They recently launched serums for the first time ever, and they do not disappoint. There are five serums total, each focused around a different gemstone, and while they’re all great, we’re especially into the Diamond Radiance Serum, which brightens and evens out skin tone.
Set Active Sportbody Daily Dress in Chestnut
This celeb-adored brand, which counts Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber as fans, recently debuted a limited edition “Montana” collection, including this brand-new dress silhouette. You already know how much we adore a good workout dress, and this adorable exercise frock is sure to be a new favorite. Plus, Set Active is donating a portion of sales from this collection to Yellowstone Forever, to support the natural beauty of the national park.
Youth to the People Polypeptide-121 Future Cream
Youth to the People has garnered quite the dedicated following over the years, but their latest moisturizer just might be my favorite YTTP product yet. It’s super hydrating yet lightweight, which makes it perfect for these summer months, and it’s packed with peptides, ceramides and plant proteins that work to firm, smooth and nourish skin, all while protecting and repairing the skin barrier.