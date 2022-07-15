Summersalt x Diane von Furstenberg Just Launched a Whimsical Summer Swim Collection

Summer is in full swing, and as the temperatures continue to soar, we’re constantly thinking about how to get in as much pool time as possible. That also means we’re on the never-ending search for the most stylish, flattering and comfy swimwear, so the new Summersalt and Diane von Furstenberg collab has arrived at the most optimal time.

The sustainably-focused swimwear brand has teamed up with DVF on a 13-piece capsule collection, composed of one-pieces and bikinis, a men’s swim trunk as well as adorable children’s swim trunks and petite rash guards and maillots, for a sweet mommy-and-me moment.

“Diane von Furstenberg is not only an iconic fashion house, but also a company whose values align with Summersalt’s mission to inspire joy in the lives of our consumers,” Summersalt co-founder Lori Coulter told the Observer. “As a women-founded business, we admire both their aesthetic and their continued commitment to uplifting, empowering, and transforming the lives of women.”

The limited edition collab is comprised of Summersalt’s classic flattering silhouettes, including their cult-favorite (and celeb-approved) Perfect Wrap One-Piece and Bow-Shoulder Sidestroke maillots, in the cheerful and vibrant prints that are synonymous with Diane von Furstenberg.

The swimwear is available in two different summery prints; there’s a turquoise-centric ditsy floral as well as a bright blue with yellow citrus. The collection also pays tribute to DVF’s iconic wrap dresses. “We wanted to bring together DVF’s signature prints with Summersalt’s tried and true fit, to create a playful yet sophisticated summer collection that the whole family can enjoy,” Summersalt co-founder Reshma Chattaram explained. “When creating this collection, we were especially excited to pay tribute to DVF’s signature wrap dress by including Summersalt’s best-selling Perfect Wrap One-Piece and Bikini Top reimagined in DVF’s bold summer prints.”

The Summersalt x DVF collection, which ranges in price from $50 to $125, is now available to shop online. Below, take a peek at our favorite pieces from the collab to shop now.

