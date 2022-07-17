The Perfect Skincare Routine: 10 Products To Up Your Beauty Game

In Partnership with Originated Media. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

The right skincare routine for your skin type helps ensure your skin’s overall health. On top of that, it’ll keep your skin looking plump, radiant, and young. Skincare routines can be boiled down to cleansing, toning, moisturizing, and protecting from the sun.

Various products can help in each of those categories,and depending on what type of skin you have, certain products can be more effective than others.

We’ve combed through countless skincare products to choose some of the best products for your skincare routine.

Our 10 Favorite Products for Your Skincare Routine

These products can greatly enhance any skincare routine:

Pros:

Anti-acne

Anti-aging

Toxin free

Silicone free

Vegan

A good skincare routine is vital for healthy, hydrated, and youthful-looking skin, but for those with sensitive skin that is acne-prone, finding the right products to include in a routine can be especially difficult. Many lotions and moisturizers just exacerbate the problem. The HYDRAGLOW Stem Cell Moisturizer, however, does not. This moisturizer is made to not only protect from breakouts, it also helps ease current ones you may have.

Of course, being acne-safe isn’t the only feature of the HYDRAGLOW Stem Cell Moisturizer. As with any effective moisturizer, it can help your skin feel more hydrated and supple. It may even help reduce the appearance of those pesky wrinkles and acne scars.

Three key ingredients drive the effectiveness of the HYDRAGLOW Stem Cell Moisturizer:

Bakuchiol : Taken from the Psoralea corylifolia plant, Backuchiol is often touted as natural alternative to retinol. Fans say You get the anti-aging benefits of retinol, such as its promotion of elastin and collagen production to reduce wrinkles and fine lines, without the common negative effects like dry and peeling skin that is extra sensitive to sunlight.

Squalane : A more stable derivative of squalene, squalane can give you the natural hydrating and antioxidant benefits of squalene without the harshness that can jump-start breakouts.

Stem cells: Plant stem cells are full of amino acids and peptides that promote cell turnover. This can be beneficial for softening those fine lines and wrinkles while also improving your skin’s tone and texture.

The HYDRAGLOW Stem Cell Moisturizer is a great product to include in your skin care routine. It’s gentle on the skin while helping manage dryness, blemishes, and wrinkles. It’s a simple product to use that keeps working long after you’ve applied it.

Pros:

High concentration of vitamin C (26%)

Anti-aging

Vegan

Your skin is under constant attack by free radicals that damage and age your skin. This is why antioxidants are such an important part of any good skincare routine. Enter vitamin C. This natural antioxidant can fight those free radicals and promote healthier and more supple skin to fight away aging.

The AnnieMak Restore Vitamin C Serum harnesses the full power of vitamin C, giving you a product you can use in your routine that is free of harmful chemicals and promotes healing. Vitamin C can help your skin to look young and fresh again through its detoxifying powers as well as its anti-inflammatory traits.

Worried about the fragility of vitamin C? You’re absolutely right to be. Vitamin C is volatile and will oxidize when exposed to heat, light, and air which essentially makes it lose all of its beneficial effects. However, AnnieMak has designed a bottle to help keep the vitamin C fresh and free from oxidation.

Pros:

Available in four different scents (Rose Vanilla, Grapefruit, Tropical Bergamot, Matchpoint Yellow)

Great hydration and moisturization without the heavy lotion feel

Absorbs quickly

The Dewy Body Lotion from Athena Club is meant to live up to its name. It is chock-full of ingredients meant to detoxify, rejuvenate, and hydrate to leave your skin feeling dewy and fresh without the super heaviness and oiliness you might feel from other lotions, including:

Aloe for its soothing, moisturizing, antioxidant, and antimicrobial capabilities

Shea butter for moisturizing, soothing, and protection from UV rays

Hyaluronic acid for plump and glowing skin

Vitamins C, B5, B3, and E

Avocado oil for antioxidants and nutrients

Squalane for moisture and plumpness

Spinach extract for depleting toxins

Strawberry extract for its hydrating qualities

Sunflower seed oil to help boost antioxidant capabilities

Cucumber extract for even more antioxidant power

Marshmallow root extract for moisturizing

Dewy Body Lotion is available in four different scents, all meant to be complementary and not overpowering like other scented lotions. Its Rose Vanilla, Grapefruit, Tropical Bergamot, and Matchpoint Yellow, are light, floral, and evocative of a breezy spring day. Dewy Body Lotion is a great product to have in your arsenal to keep your skin looking good and feeling fresh and hydrated throughout your day.

Pros:

Supports healthy skin, hair, and nails

Anti-aging

Anti-oxidant

Natural ingredients

When you think about your skincare routine, you probably concentrate mostly on topical products. That’s totally understandable considering that our skin is the major outward–facing part of our bodies and it makes all the sense in the world that taking care of it would mean putting things like creams and lotion on it. The thing is, what you put in you actually has a lot to do with how healthy your outside is.

This is where Daily Glow from SkinnyFit comes in. This supplement is engineered to support healthy and great looking skin as well as hair and nails. The twice-daily pills are filled with vitamins (C, E, B3. B6, B7, and B5) essential to your overall health, including the health of your skin. Daily Glow also includes Zinc to promote a boosted immune system and kelp powder for its antioxidant advantages.

All told, the ingredients in Daily Glow can give you a nice and healthy glow that radiates through your hair and supple skin.

Pros:

Anti–inflammatory

Antioxidant

Relieves aches and pains

Makes skin look better

A topical cream for aches and pains is also great for the skin? That’s right! While Mission Farm goes out of its way to make sure you know that the Relieve cream can “ease your discomfort,” it also has the benefits of anti-aging and moisturizing for the skin. The key with this cream is not only CBD which does have skin-friendly characteristics of its own but also the goat’s milk which is full of vitamins and nutrients that promote healthy skin as well as fatty acids that help keep the skin moisturized and the exfoliating alpha-hydroxy acid that helps stimulate the production of elastin and collagen to support young looking skin. The cream also contains coconut, shea, and meadow foam seed oil to help with moisturizing.

As for those CBD skin benefits, CBD is an excellent antioxidant, and can battle those damaging toxins that get deep into your skin and obstruct healthy production of collagen and elastin.

The primary suggested use for the Relieve CBD Goat Milk Cream is for aches and pains. So, this might not exactly be an everyday staple in your skincare routine. Still, for those who deal with constant aches and pains, this cream may just provide the relief you seek while also giving you lush skin.

Pros:

60-day guarantee

Multiple products

Anti-aging

Antioxidants

Soothing

Bring the spa home with you with this CBD Skincare Set from CDBfx. Each product in this kit takes advantage of the anti-inflammatory traits of CBD along with its antioxidant capabilities to provide soothing treatment to the body and especially the skin. You can soak in a nice bath infused with the Soothing Bath Bomb containing 200mg of CBD as well as lavender oil and Hawaiian black salt to enhance skin softening and detoxification. Sit back and relax while your face benefits from the detoxifying Charcoal FaceMask and your feet get much needed rest and care from the CBD-infused Foot Mask, each product loaded with 50mg of CBD.

Plus, enhance your daily skin routine with the 200mg Rejuvediol Face Serum that also contains vitamin E to help with inflammation as well as essential oils to promote healthy collagen production.

Pros:

Compact and easy to apply

Contains CBD and several beneficial oils

Anti-aging

Anti-inflammatory

Antioxidant

Skincare doesn’t begin and end in the bathroom. It goes with you wherever you are and sometimes, often unexpectedly, it calls for your attention no matter what time of day it is. Joy Organics Organic CBD Salve Stick is made for these occasions when you need to care for your skin but might not be conveniently near your arsenal of skincare products. The compact salve stick fits easily in a bag or even your pocket. Need to apply something soothing onto a trouble spot? Whip out the stick and have at it.

The Organic CBD Salve Stick contains 250mg of CBD, providing antioxidizing features to fight against pesky free radicals that wreak havoc on your skin’s natural suppleness. Additionally, the Organic Salve Stick contains a wide array of skin-benefitting oils like shea butter, hemp seed oil, MCT oil, sunflower oil, jojoba seed oil and rosemary leaf extract. All this to add to help soothe the skin and get it back to its natural and youthful beauty.

The Organic CBD Salve Stick is made for the person on the go. You don’t have to neglect your skin for your busy life.

Pros:

Subtle yet pleasing lavender neroli scent

HydratingNothing can ruin your experience with a lotion or skincare product quite like an overtly strong scent or worse, a simply bad scent. The Saha Self-Care Relieving CBD Body Lotion can be an excellent part of anybody’s skincare routine who puts a lot of importance on the scent of a lotion. The subtle blend of lavender and neroli (extract from flowers of bitter orange trees) is pleasing and light, giving you a fresh scent that doesn’t dominate the room or linger long after you’ve left it.

Packed with 500mg of premium broad spectrum CBD, this lotion harnesses those skin-benefitting attributes of CBD, providing you with a product that can fight away those harmful and aging toxins and promote the production of collagen and elastin. The subtlety of the Relieving CBD Body Lotion from Saha Self-Care makes it great as an all-day lotion and moisturizer, keeping your skin hydrated and looking fresh, supple, and youthful. Other key ingredients include Shea butter, vitamin E oil, sunflower oil, and other natural and organic ingredients.

Pros:

Anti-aging

Plant-based

Great for everyday use

Great for all skin types

Sure, those lines and wrinkles tell a story, but it’s a story you might not want to tell. The Bota Age Defying Hyaluronic Acid Serum can help fade away those fine lines and wrinkles so that you have more power over the story your face tells. Hyaluronic acid draws and retains moisture, allowing your skin to look more supple and plump and filling in lines and wrinkles so that they appear far less visible. It is the powerhouse of anti-aging ingredients in skincare products and combining it with the antioxidant traits of CBD, Bota’s serum gives you a product that keeps your skin moisturized and looking great. Other helpful ingredients include avocado oil, ginger root extract, shea butter, and more.

If you’re looking for a product you can use everyday to help care for your aging skin, the Bota Age Defying Hyaluronic Acid Serum is one you should definitely consider adapting into your routine.

Pros:

Natural and organic ingredients

Soothing and light

Available in three scents

Rigorously tested by third party labs

Yes, natural and organic ingredients have had a gigantic presence on this list, and that’s precisely why the Koi Hemp Extract CBD lotion deserves its spot. This lotion is full up on organic and natural ingredients like organic aloe leaf juice, coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, vitamin E, and more all infused with hemp extract.

The Koi Hemp Extract CBD Lotion comes in three different scents (Citrus Burst, Lavender, Pink Grapefruit) that are subtle and fresh. The lotion is not overtly greasy, giving you a light feel on your skin while providing moisture and combating skin-harming toxins. This is an easily absorbed lotion you can apply as needed without feeling like you are overdoing it.

How we chose the best products for your skincare routine

There is a countless amount of skincare products out there and whittling them down to a short list of the best products to work into a skincare routine can seem awfully daunting. To choose the products on this list, we looked heavily at the ingredients that make up the lotions, serums, and supplements.

We put a big emphasis on natural and organic ingredients, avoiding products with damaging and harmful synthetic chemicals. Of course, we considered how each of those ingredients works to help keep skin looking and feeling its best. We also considered things like ease of use, and feel on the skin (for topical products). Brand trust was also a big factor. The products on our list have been extensively tested and are guaranteed by the manufacturers.

Lastly, we didn’t just take our word for it, but also factored in how the general public feels about these products, looking closely at the reviews for each.

What’s the best skincare routine for you?

Skincare routines are not created equal and what could work for one person, might be completely wrong for you. With all the different products out there and all the different ways to tackle skincare, you have all the room in the world to customize your skincare routine to fit your lifestyle and most importantly to fit your skin’s needs. It’s important to remember that a skincare routine relies heavily on the routine. Proper skincare is not sporadic but is done routinely and consistently.

If you’re just building a skincare routine or you are looking to perfect an existing one, keep these following tips in mind. Any good skincare routine is built around the four pillars of skincare: cleansing, toning, moisturizing, and sunscreening.

Cleanser

Cleansing is the important first step to any good skincare routine. Any product you put on your skin isn’t going to be quite as effective if it’s working on a canvas that isn’t properly cleansed. The goal in picking out a cleanser is finding one that balances cleaning without stripping your skin of healthy oils. This is where you get to start customizing your routine by choosing a cleanser that fits your skin type. For example, those with chronically dry skin should look into buying a hydrating cleanser. Take note that any exfoliating cleanser should not be used daily. No matter your skin type, you should lean on the gentle side for your daily cleanser.

Toner, eye creams and serums

After cleansing and before you put anything else on your face, apply toner. While this is certainly one of the four main pillars of skincare, it’s also the least vital of the four with some experts even considering it optional. With toner applied and before you start moisturizing you can start to implement other aspects of the skincare routine that aren’t quite part of the four pillars. Here is where you can apply eye cream and various serums that help provide more of the vitamins, antioxidants, and essential oils that can help boost your skin’s health.

Moisturizer

Now this is where you incorporate all-important moisturizing. This step becomes more and more vital as you get older as age (among other horrible things) has the nasty tendency of reducing your skin’s ability to retain hydration. A good moisturizer not only provides hydration to your skin but also helps keep in the moisture provided by it and any of the other products you applied beforehand. Moisturizers also often include ingredients that help with anti-aging and brightening. As with other types of products, there are different types of moisturizers that work better for different types of skin. Those with naturally oily skin, for example, would do best with water -based moisturizers that work well with acne-prone skin.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is perhaps the most forgetting part of a solid skincare routine and yet it might just be the most important. Daily application of sunscreen can help prevent those pesky lines, wrinkles, blemishes, and imperfections. But sunscreen isn’t extremely important just because it helps skin look great and healthy, most significantly, sunscreen helps prevent skin cancer. When picking out a sunscreen consider that there are formulas containing chemicals (like oxybenzone or octinoxate) that absorb into the skin and help counteract damages caused by UV light as well as formulas with ingredients that stay on top of your skin to help reflect away UV rays. There are also sunscreens that do a combination of both. The absorbent chemicals tend to have more side effects. If possible find a sunscreen that does a combination of both reflecting light and chemically counteracting UV damage.

Diet

There’s one more not-so-secret pillar of skincare that doesn’t always get the attention it deserves: diet. While it might not be a part of your morning or nightly routine, your diet can have a big impact on your skin. Diet has been linked with skin health for quite some time, especially when it comes to acne. Just as certain foods can bring about breakouts, other foods can help keep your skin healthy.

Introduce foods rich in antioxidants such as blackberries and blueberries. These will help cleanse your skin of harmful toxins. Foods rich in essential fatty acids like salmon and certain nuts can help with healthy cell growth. Healthy oils like extra virgin olive oil can help keep skin hydrated. The good news is that on top of all the benefits these foods have on your skin, they are also just overall healthy foods that can benefit your whole body.

Now that you have a basis to create your own skincare routine you can revisit the list of best products for skincare to find how you can incorporate them into your routine.

Skin types explained (and the products you should use)

From our heads down to our toes, we are all completely unique. That sentiment clearly includes our skin. There are different types of skin and yours might not be the same as the person sitting across from you. Let’s look at the different types of skin and the products that are best.

Normal Skin

Normal skin is just an easy way to say your skin is well balanced (neither too oily or too dry), has soft appearance, regular texture, and is free from imperfections. If you are fortunate enough to have normal skin, the world is your oyster when it comes to skincare products. You typically don’t need to go out of your way to purchase special products. If a cleanser is good enough for one type of skin, it’s probably good enough to work on yours. You might be able to forgo toner or specialized serums and your basic lotions would suffice as your everyday moisturizer. Don’t forget that sunscreen as it’s key to helping you maintain that normal skin for the long term.

Dry Skin

Most people, at one point or another, experience bouts of dry skin. External factors like weather can temporarily dry your skin. There are others, however, with skin that just isn’t able to retain moisture very well. Dry skin cracks making it easier for skin damaging bacteria and free radicals to penetrate your skin. It’s important that your skincare routine addresses your dry skin. Be sure to start with a hydrating cleanser. Cream-based cleansers tend to be the best for dry skin. When choosing a toner and any serums be sure to avoid alcohol which has drying effects. For your moisturizer shoot for a cream that can help you lock in any of the hydration your skin has received from your other skincare products. Of course, you’ll want to protect your skin from UV light with sunscreen.

Oily Skin

Oily skin is typically genetic or the result of hormonal problems causing excess production of sebum. It is typically associated with younger people and tends to go hand-in-hand with acne issues. Oily skin gives off a greasy and shiny appearance. Cleansing is especially important for those with oily skin. Make sure your skincare routine includes morning and night cleansing. Foaming cleansers are great for oily skin. Nutrient and antioxidant rich toners and serums can help fight skin irritation and inflammation that might cause extra production of sebum and worsen acne breakouts.

While it may seem counterintuitive, it is still important to moisturize oily skin. Water -based moisturizers are best. Be sure to avoid oil-based moisturizers. As always, protect your skin with sunscreen. Again, be sure to avoid any sunscreen with oils.

While finding the perfect skincare routine for you might take some trial and error, we hope this list can help you on your journey to your best skin ever.