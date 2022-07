25 Best Dating Sites of 2022: From Serious Relationships to Casual Dating Apps, Find Singles and Matches Near You

Paid Advertising by Paradise Media. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Ask someone what their favorite dating website is, and the answer will be as different as the person.

Why? Because some people are looking for hookups, some are looking for love, some are looking for something in between.

So what are the best dating sites? We’ve broken them down by category so that no matter what you’re looking for, you’ll find it in this list of the best sites to use in 2022.

The Best Dating Sites in 2022

1. Eharmony – Best for Finding a Serious Relationship

Eharmony has brought together millions of couples—in fact, 438 users get married to someone they met on the website every single day. The data backs this up: a 2018 study named eharmony as the site most likely to lead to a happy relationship.

On the site, you’ll answer extensive survey questions. This “Compatibility Matching System” uses more than twenty years of research to then present you with online dating options. This selective, data-driven approach makes eharmony a good choice if you’re looking for a serious relationship. You can read our full eHarmony Review here.

2. Elite Singles -Dating Site Where 85% of Members Are University Educated

Elite Singles has a highly educated membership, so it’s a good choice if you’re looking for good conversations: 85% of its members have above-average education, while 90% are over 30, adding life experience into the mix too.

The site uses an algorithm based on your answers to a questionnaire to match you with other singles. It’s primarily used by those looking for long-term relationships, including internationally – it operates in 25 countries. This dating pool is slightly older and very accomplished, hence the name.

3. Itsjustlunch.com – Best for Busy Professionals

It’s Just Lunch sets you up with a matchmaker when you sign up. In a phone call with them, you’ll answer questions about yourself and your goals for romance. You don’t get that from most dating apps!

These matchmakers then find you a single match at a time, sharing only first names. They’ll arrange the time and place with your match (this can be for lunch, drinks, or brunch – depending on your schedule), and you just need to show up.

Afterwards, you’ll give feedback to your matchmaker to get better dates in the future.

One benefit of the service is that it doesn’t waste your time. The people you date are hand-selected by a person who understands what you’re looking for, and the short dates are a good way to meet in person without spending too long with bad fits.

4. SilverSingles – Best Over 50 Dating Website

Among the dating sites for people over 50, SilverSingles has been around for 17 years. The service verifies each profile by hand, ensuring that its users are authentic and safe.

Based on a personality questionnaire and what’s important to you, you’ll receive matches based on your location, plans, goals, and personality.

You can use SilverSingles on their site or via their app. Basic memberships are free, but you’ll get better service if you’re willing to shell out a few bucks.

5. Bumble – Best Casual Dating App

Bumble is unique among dating apps because it lets women make the first move. Men can’t contact women until the woman has already reached out. This stops women from being harassed with dozens of messages from men (a common problem on these dating apps).

The app connects well with social media, including Facebook, Spotify, and Instagram, so you can show different facets of your personality. You can also verify your profile so you can filter other users by who is verified, as well.

Bumble’s best for casual hookups because the platform insists on quick contact. Once you match, you have 24 hours to make contact with that person or the match disappears. The same is true for messages, which expire after 24 hours if one person doesn’t write back.

For those pressed for time, Bumble offers one free “Extend” for matches and messages each day. It’s a unique take on a dating app that does the trick for many singles in the US and beyond. While often used for dating, some people use Bumble for Hookups too.

6. Hinge – Best New Dating App

Relaunched in 2016, Hinge is the #1 primarily mobile dating app mentioned in the New York Times wedding section.

Their algorithm gets good reviews: 75% of Hinge users want to go on a second date once they’ve gone out with their matches. The app improves your matches as you give feedback after dates.

Hinge’s platform is unique because once you match, the app prompts you to like or comment on a specific part of the other person’s profile. This lack of generic messages makes Hinge an interesting new addition.

This unique dating app also features “Hinge Prompts” that service as ice breakers to start conversations off with a bang. Popular ones include:

“The most spontaneous thing I’ve done is…”

“Dating me is like…”

“A shower thought I recently had…”

“Green flags I look for include…”

“Two truths and a lie…”

7. AFF – Best Hookup Site

One of the hookup sites online, this site isn’t for people who want long-term relationships. It gives you two main options: flirt (on the app) or hook up.

A sex-positive app, Adult Friend Finder is well known for brief encounters. However, it also features a variety of ways to connect: messaging, video (“online dates“), live streams, group chats.

AFF is also good for hookups because of its quick registration process. Unlike other sites, which may include long questionnaires, AFF features a 30-second registration process that will let you start browsing almost right away.

8. Seeking – Best Sugar Dating Site

This website connects younger people (“Sugar Babies”) with older, wealthier people (“Sugar Daddies/Mommas”).

With over 20 million users, the site features 8 million Sugar Babies and 2 million Sugar Daddies/Mommas. It allows these users to connect “without false pretenses” and each person stating their terms before connecting.

If you’re a young person looking for relationships with older people (or vice-versa), this site has users who are looking for the same types of encounters, eliminating the need for lengthy sifting through profiles and awkward conversations. It’s also one of the few sites with a large ratio of women to men.

Sugar dating isn’t for everyone, but if you’re in the market for this unique arrangement, this online dating site might be worth a try.

9. JDate – The Best Dating Site for Jewish People

JDate is a dating app for Jewish singles. Founded in 1997, JDate is now available around the world, letting you connect with Jewish users in five different languages (English, Hebrew, French, German, and Spanish).

For those looking for a Jewish match with people who share your faith, JDate provides the widest selection of users. In fact, JDate is responsible for 52% of the Jewish marriages that started online.

With both free or premium subscriptions to JDate (at $59.99 per month), you can message with anyone. Customer care reviews each profile, ensuring authentic users.

11. Zoosk – Best Free International Dating Site

The best site for dating international people, Zoosk features 40,000,000 singles worldwide. These users send 3 million messages daily in 25 different languages. Available in over 80 countries, Zoosk is a truly global platform.

Established for more than 14 years, Zoosk uses “Behavioral Matchmaking technology” to match its users with compatible singles.

Free to try, a Zoosk subscription then costs $29.99 per month.

12. Reddit R4R – Best Subreddit for Dating (Online Personal Ads)

R4R is a subreddit where people connect. “R4R” stands for “redditor for redditor,” and the site does not have a match system. Instead, this is one of the best online places to post personals.

These personals vary widely depending on what users are looking for. This can be anything from activity partners to groups, dating, hangouts, soulmates, and other relationships.

Because it is a subreddit, R4R only has a post and messaging features. However, it also has fewer rules and restrictions than apps (though it does have some, related to age, privacy, legality, and conduct). For example, NSFW posts are allowed, but they must be tagged so that other users can avoid them if they desire.

Reddit is also a good place for advice specific to your situation and dating advice in general, check out the subreddits like:

r/OnlineDating

r/DatingOverThirty

r/dating_advice

r/relationships

r/dating

r/DatingApps

r/ForeverAloneDating

r/RelationshipsOver35

r/CatholicDating

13. OkCupid – Best Free Dating Site

With a lot of dating apps, you get what you pay for. OkCupid is the best free service because of its detailed profiles: you can find out much more about users before you connect, leading to better matches.

Available both on the desktop site and as an app, OkCupid offers literally thousands of profile questions, so you can find a match for what’s important to you.

Offering 22 gender and 13 orientation options, OkCupid is also very inclusive of the LGBTQ community. This online dating site has a questionnaire that is famously long and detailed, asking you about everything from your political affiliations to whether or not you pee in the shower!

14. Ashley Madison – Best Married Dating Site

One of the few dating sites designed for affairs, Ashley Madison connects users for discreet encounters. Unlike other apps, the site is not linked to other social media profiles, so you’re less likely to connect or be seen by people you already know. It’s among the best date sites for married users, as both people understand the situation.

Ashley Madison also offers traveling features for those visiting other cities. This lets you contact users in that area ahead of time, setting up dates for when you arrive.

Of course, this is far from the most morally upstanding service in the online dating world, but it’s a discreet dating pool that may be of use to some people… whether they’re single or not.

Best Online Dating Apps: 2021 Runners-Up

15. AsianDate.com – Best Asian Online Dating in the US

AsianDate connects people from around the world with Asian singles. With more than ten years’ experience, the site’s staff verifies each member to ensure authenticity. Once you are verified, you can chat, call, or send letters or presents.

16. Match.com – Best for Help with Dates

One of the oldest and best dating sites, Match.com began in 1995. It features detailed profiles, get-togethers for members, and a virtual dating coach to help members do anything from break the ice to come up with date ideas.

17. OurTime – Best 50+ Dating Site In the UK

A site for 50+ singles, ourtime.com offers options not only for those seeking marriage and long-term relationships but also for those looking for friendship and platonic relationships. The site features email and flirting capabilities, allowing you to see who has viewed your profile.

18. Christian Mingle – Best Dating Site for Christians

With over 15 million Christian singles, Christian Mingle helps users looking for a “God-centered relationship.” Their members are primarily focused on finding serious relationships. The site offers a free trial, after which they charge $49.99 per month.

19. BlackPeopleMeet – Best for African American Dates

For more than 18 years, BlackPeopleMeet has provided a platform for African American singles looking for love. The site’s 100,000+ users can exchange flirts or emails, as well as see who has viewed their profiles.

20. Tinder – Best Free App for Casual Dating

This dating app has a reputation that likely precedes it. With quick registration, Tinder is easy to use for hookups, though the large number of users means that many are also looking for relationships or simply hookups and casual flings.

21. HER – Best LGBTQA+ Women Dating App

HER is a dating app exclusively for LGBTQA+ women, created by queer women. Their 4 million users get access to in-person events, communities within the app, and app moderators to ensure they have a good experience.

22. CoffeeMeetsBagel – Best for Intellectuals Dating

96% of users on Coffee Meets Bagel have a Bachelor’s degree, while over a third have a Master’s. The extensive profiles also make this a good site for intellectuals, as you can see who shares interests with you in many different areas.

23. Grindr – Best for LGBTQA+ Hookups

With mostly cis gay male users, Grindr focuses on the gay, bi, trans, and queer community and is hailed as one of the best gay dating sites of all time.

This revoltionary gay dating app changed how dating apps work with its location-based services. Now the most popular gay mobile app, Grindr allows you to sort users by distance based on GPS position. It’s more focused on hookups, but love isn’t impossible to find here.

24. Plenty of Fish – Best Free Site for Canadian Dates

This Canadian site is offered in 9 languages, ensuring you can connect with users from around the world. Founded in 2003, the site provides detailed profiles for its large pool of members and modern updates have included video calling, making it easier to see if you have chemistry before going out on a date (while also verifying their identity).

25. The League – Best Luxury Dating App

The League provides connections with singles in select cities. The site provides members with 3 “prospects” every day and lets you video chat with them for dating online. It also allows you to connect your profile to LinkedIn and Facebook to block connections, ensuring your privacy.

Why Use Online Dating Sites?

Online dating sites give you the chance to encounter far more potential matches than you would in everyday life.

Whether you have a small social circle, are looking to expand your connections, or simply have needs that aren’t being met in your community, using these sites can widen your world.

Furthermore, using a site or an app to meet a romantic partner allows you to be more selective. If it’s important to you to have a partner with similar interests, many apps allow you to select for this.

Finally, it’s common to use these sites to find love: around 2/5 Americans meet their long-term partners on dating websites or dating apps these days.

Are Apps for Dating Safe?

Apps are only as safe as their users. Stay careful.

Being careful on apps means engaging with verified users; some apps have members of their staff verify members by hand, giving you more safety.

However, it’s still crucial to follow safety guidelines when you date someone you met online.

What is the Safest Dating App?

Never give out your personal information to someone you have met online, particularly before you meet in person. This includes your last name, employer, address, and even your neighborhood.

When you meet someone you have met online, ensure that your first few dates take place in public locations. This could be a café, a restaurant, a movie theater, or anywhere else where others are around. Avoid secluded places such as parks, and never invite someone you don’t know to your home.

Finally, check-in with a friend before your date to let them know where you’ll be and when you anticipate coming home. Let them know when you arrive back home. For extra security, ask them to call or text during the date to verify you are all right.

How Do I Decide Which Dating Site Is Right for Me?

Even the best dating sites and apps are vulnerable to bad people, so there’s no way that we can call a dating app 100% safe for everyone.

However, some dating apps have better safety features than others:

Bumble only allows women to begin conversations with men, which helps to massively reduce the harassment of women on the app

Tinder included a “panic button” in January 2020 according to PhiladelphiaWeekly . This feature allows you to upload details of your date beforehand and send location data to the emergency services if necessary

Silver Singles individually verifies every dating profile one by one, so your chances of speaking to a scammer or catfish are extremely low

Whichever online dating sites you choose, it’s best to keep you some common sense safety tips in mind:

Always meet in a public place with many people around. Tell a friend or family member where you’re going and what time they should hear from you. Use WhatsApp to share your location data live with a trusted person. WhatsApp allows you to attach your live location for 15 minutes, 1 hour, or 8 hours. Video call before your date to help verify that the person you’re talking to online is the person in the photos. Arrange your own transportation to and from the place you’re meeting up (or their place). Relying on a stranger for transportation is a very bad idea.

Never send money to anyone. Sadly, a lot of scammers online will win over your trust before taking money from you. It starts with small amounts, before slowly getting bigger. If a potential date is asking you for money online, see this as the red flag that it is.

By choosing your dating sites carefully and following these tips, hopefully you’ll be able to meet people online safely.

How Do I Decide Which Dating Site Is Right for Me?

Are you looking for something long-term or casual?

First, consider what you are looking to gain from a new relationship.

If you’re hoping to find something serious, you should definitely steer clear of hookup apps and sites like Tinder or Ashley Madison. On the other hand, if a no-strings-attached fling is what you’re searching for, a dating site like eHarmony that boasts a high marriage success rate won’t be the one for you.

Where are you located?

It’s all well and good choosing the number one dating site on the internet but if it’s not popular where you live, you’re going to have a hard time finding local matches. Look up dating sites that people are using in your area—unless, of course, you’d prefer to start off long distance.

What’s your budget like?

Some dating sites charge monthly, others are 100% free to use. Think about how much you’re willing to spend. Free sites can be a good way to get started if you’re new to online dating. But if the weeks are flying by and you haven’t had a single successful match, you might want to consider signing up for a site with a subscription fee.

First Date Tips

First dates can be intimidating! Follow these tips to stay safe and get to know your match in person:

Keep your mind open . People can appear very different in person than they do online, so know that your expectations may need to change.

Don’t go too formal right away . Setting up something casual, like a coffee date, lets you get to know each other without any pressure to spend hours together.

Stay focused on the present . Avoid bringing up past relationships or other matches on a first date.

Review your conversations before you go . Look at the person’s profile again and check over what you’ve talked about to have general topics of conversation prepared.

Is It Possible to Find a Serious Relationship While Online Dating?

Absolutely. In fact, a large number of Americans find their partners this way. A 2017 survey showed that 39% of heterosexual couples met online—that’s 2 out of every 5 couples.

As we become more and more reliant on digital technology, that number is only going to increase and grow with time. It’s no longer seen as “weird” to meet your partner online… everyone is doing it.

What is the Best Dating Site For A Serious Relationship?

In our opinion, the best dating site for a serious relationship is eHarmony. eHarmony is considered by many as one of the best dating sites of all time, featuring a detailed compatibility matching system and a decent pricing structure.

While eHarmony is one of the online dating websites that allows you to start your membership for free, it’s worth remembering that paying members on dating sites tend to be the ones who are looking for a more serious relationship too.

It makes sense – someone using a free dating app like Tinder is probably using it casually, but someone using a paid-for online dating site like eHarmony or Match.com is probably after serious romantic love.

Which is the Best Free Dating Site?

The best free dating site is Reddit R4R (Redditor for Redditor). While many of the best dating sites have free versions, you’re usually very limited if you don’t purchase a plan for the premium version.

On the other hand, Reddit R4R is 100% free forever because it’s not a “dating site” but a subreddit (i.e. a forum) geared towards dating. So while Reddit R4R is free, it’s very basic compared to its competitors and is useless if you’re not in a highly-populated area.

You get what you pay for, and dating websites are no exception!

Online Dating Sites: Key Takeaways

The key to online dating is knowing what you want and finding the site that’s most likely to provide good matches in this area.

As you explore your options, stay safe, but keep an open mind: you never know who might turn out to be your soulmate or an ideal hookup!

What have you found the best sites for dating to be? Share your favorite dating sites and experiences in the comments!