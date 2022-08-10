  The 10 Best HHC Vapes and Gummies

Paid Advertisement by CBD.co. Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement.

If you’re unfamiliar with the latest cannabinoid to hit the market, known as HHC, never fear! You’re probably not alone. Hexahydrocannabinol, also known as HHC, is among the many hemp-derived cannabinoids currently sweeping the nation and gaining popularity.

The latest trend in hemp-derived cannabinoids, Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC continues to cause controversy in the courts. Several states are currently in the process of banning the substance, given several concerns put forth by the FDA. However, while Delta-8’s future may be uncertain, HHC is on the shelves and offers many benefits to its customers.

Here are ten of the best HHC vapes and gummies to hit the market.

If you’re in desperate need of a trip to paradise but can’t afford a plane ticket, this gummy is the one to choose! These hemp-derived goodies feature a combination of delta 8-THC, HHC, CBD, and THC-O. Between the mixture of cannabinoids and flavor, it’ll be hard to remember you’re not on vacation!

This product features USA-grown hemp, 20mg Delta-8, 10mg HHC, 3mg CBD, and 2mg THC-O per gummy.

A close cousin of our list’s number one product, these blue raspberry gummies are a real treat! With fruit flavors that burst in your mouth upon the first bite, you’re in for a treat! These gummies slightly differ from the Tropical Mango flavor, mainly in their ingredient composition. However, they deliver the desired effects and are wickedly delicious!

This product features USA-grown hemp, 10mg Delta-10, 5mg Delta-9, and 5mg HHC per gummy.

The third appearance of TRE House gummies packs a real punch! On top of that, these little treats are loaded with nothing but pure HHC, so it would be a good idea to take this in small doses if you’re a new customer of HHC.

This product features USA-grown hemp and 25mg HHC per gummy.

The first vape product on our list is the Blue Milk-flavored TRE House HHC vape. As one of the more popular flavors in the cannabis vape world, this selection is sure to be a favorite.

The HHC vape pen is rechargeable and disposable, making it and something you can be sure to enjoy for quite some time!

This product features USA-grown hemp and 1,900mg HHC.

This delicious little pen derives its flavor from the Watermelon Zkittles, an Indica-dominant strain of cannabinoid. The consumer receives the desired effects with a puff or two and can either keep puffing and truly relax or continue going about their day!

The HHC vape pen is rechargeable, disposable, and features USA-grown hemp. Pretty impressive!

If you identify as a cookie-lover, this will be your go-to edible! Every day can feel like your birthday when you sink your teeth into this delectable treat. The cookie packs quite a punch, so we strongly encourage you to take little nibbles and sing yourself a little birthday song while you wait for the effects to kick in.

This product features 25g HHC per serving (two servings total).

Remember those perfect, ice-cold glasses of lemonade on a hot summer day? That’s the memory this vape pen will bring back upon first puff. This pen features a Sativa strain cannabinoid, giving you the energy to reduce any lingering anxiety and truly enjoy your day.

This HHC vape pen is rechargeable and disposable.

You know those candies everyone loves? The ones that start off tasting sour but then change to sweet- that’s what you’ll find in this edible! The blend of fruit flavors makes any consumer feel like a kid in the candy shop. The product feels like a blend of Delta-8 and Delta-9, so take your time and enjoy these treats!

This product features 10mg HHC per gummy.

Yet another fabulous gummy to help remind you of those fresh summer flavors! This little gem is loaded with a nice blend of Delta-9 and HHC, giving you the right edge to feel that perfect relaxation. With the crisp, mouth-watering taste of watermelon infused with floral hibiscus, you’ll feel you’re floating on a cloud (or maybe in the pool).

This product features 10mg Delta-9 and 10mg HHC per gummy.

If the idea of lemonade suits your summer interests, this delicious flavor twist is sure to be one you need in your life! This gummy features a special coating of sugar and citric acid, perfectly pairing with the sweet-infused flavors of lavender. This treat is yet another summer must-have!

This product features 10mg Delta-9 and 10mg HHC per gummy.

What is HHC?

We’ve given you plenty of products to buy to experience the effects of HHC. It’s high time we break down what HHC is and explain all the ins and outs of the cannabinoid.

Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) is the latest product accessible for lovers of cannabinoids to feast upon. For those who seek the “chill” effects of cannabinoid products, HHC offers just that. HHC vapes deliver relaxed effects within minutes. The HHC gummies give the consumer a little downtime before the experience settles in.

Once hemp became legal in 2018, the cannabinoid world began exploring all the ways it could experiment with the substance. The community looked for all the ways it could branch out and meet the various needs of individuals. Since then, THC, CBD, and other cannabinoids have become a source of wellness and relaxation for many across the country.

Once the CBD craze began to settle, we noticed a few hot new names on the block, namely Delta-8 and HHC. However, HHC isn’t new. It was created in 1944 when a man named Roger Adams added hydrogen atoms to THC, and thus HHC was born! Once the Farm Bill of 2018 passed, making low-grade THC legal, production of HHC took off.

How Does HHC Relate to Other Cannabinoids?

Here are some HHC comparisons.

HHC to THC

While HHC contains THC, consumers find they experience a milder, more chill feeling when consuming HHC. Given that many cannabinoid users enjoy the effects as they keep a low profile through the work day, options are needed that won’t knock them out of commission for hours at a time. HHC gives them that option.

HHC to CBD

In the past few years, it seems we see the letters CBD everywhere you go. CBD gained popularity due to its many benefits, including reducing stress and offsetting the effects of PTSD. While HHC delivers these benefits as well, it also produces deeper feelings of relaxation and euphoria that CBD does not.

HHC to Delta-8 and Delta-9

The effects of these three cannabinoids are similar. On the potency scale, HHC lies somewhere between Delta-8 and Delta-9. Those who buy HHC and Delta products can play around with them and notice their slight differences over time.

Benefits of HHC

While there have been many crazes over the years of the latest product to try, HHC is making waves for different reasons.

HHC, as mentioned above, offers many of the same effects as THC. However, the key difference is that HHC still offers many people the ability to continue their daily routines and tasks. The drowsy feelings often induced by taking straight-up THC are not commonly felt by users of HHC. Productivity at work and general functionality in public is a plus for HHC.

We are not your doctor, so we cannot tell you the medical information. However, we can say that HHC users have often found several desirable effects when using HHC gummies or vapes.

HHC’s potential ability to combat stress and anxiety is a draw for many, along with its general feelings of euphoria and overall relaxation. Some customers use their THC/cannabinoid products as a sleep aid, which is a perk of the products as well.

Why Choose an HHC Vape?

Despite the list above featuring only three vapes, rest assured these products are fantastic choices. The main reason a customer might choose a vape over an edible is the time to onset. For those seeking quick onset of the effects of HHC, vapes are the way to go. Just one or two small puffs will get the job done.

The vape pens are small and compact, meaning they’ll fit just about anywhere you need them. Take them with you as you run errands if needed. Most pens recharge, meaning you can use them as long as vape juice remains. The majority of vapes are often disposable, meaning you don’t need to keep them around long after it runs their course.

For those who don’t love the mixture of substances in the edible products, the vape pens offer a more simplistic approach. The three vapes listed above contain HHC only, so there are no mixtures of CBD, Delta-8, or Delta-9 in the juice.

Why Choose an HHC Gummy?

Edibles have long offered customers a more relaxed and fun THC experience. While many remember the days of making marijuana brownies, there’s much more to experience in the realm of edibles. What once was a community of people who only smoked now has broader horizons for all to enjoy.

Gummies have become a staple choice for many. They’re light, they offer varieties of fun flavors, and they give the consumer plenty of time to prepare for the effects.

While waiting for the effects to take over can be frustrating for some, many people find giving themselves a window of time to get a few things done before relaxing and enjoying the feelings gummies offer is worth it.

People who prefer gummies typically testify that they use them for multiple purposes.

Rather than simply feeling the effects, gummies are a great sleep aid while also offering minor pain relief. Those who experience frequent bouts of stress and anxiety love what gummies can do for them as well. Often you’ll find hybrids featuring CBD or higher levels of THC mixed in, which can offer an even more elevated experience for the consumer.

Which Product is the Best For You?

Now that we’ve given you a crash course on all there is to know about HHC, you get to make the ultimate choice. Which product is the one you need to try? Which products should you avoid? Which product is going to be your go-to?

THC-related products have been making people happy for decades. As the country continues to legalize and open up to the idea of THC use in everyday life, dispensaries pop up everywhere. While each dispensary offers an array of different products, they all have the same mission: to share the love and knowledge of cannabinoids and THC products with the world.

The best way to determine which cannabinoid is the one for you is simple: try them out. When you visit a dispensary, ask tons of questions. The staff will be more than happy to help you seek out the product meant for you.

If you’re a vaping person be sure to ask about the various strains each dispensary offers. Check out which fun flavors are on sale. Find out if you should get a reusable vape pen and refill your cartridges.

If you love your edibles or are thinking of trying them for the first time, find out which ones are the most popular. Ask what each blend of cannabinoid ingredients means and how it will affect you.

Ultimately, take your time, ask plenty of questions, do your research, and have fun! The world of THC is constantly growing and is one of the most welcoming places on earth.

