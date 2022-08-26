The Stylish Ballet Flats That Are Anything But Basic

Shoe trends come and go, but I’m forever convinced that ballet flats are a wardrobe staple that never go out of style. While the polished and oh-so-flattering shoe was definitely a mainstay of early aughts style (often paired with a cut-off skirt, cigarette jeans or any form of those business casual, going out ensembles that, for some reason, absolutely dominated nighttime looks for far too long), the right ballet flat transcends fashion fads. The onset of the balletcore trend, however, has resulted in a renewed appreciation for the humble ballet flat.

Ballet flats are elegant and minimalist, but that doesn’t mean they’re boring. A classic leather ballet flat is a must-have component of any capsule wardrobe, but there are also plenty of elevated and creative takes on the shoe, whether it’s an unexpected colorway, embellished detailing or unique fabric.

Ballet flats can be dressed up or down; you can wear a traditional black leather or perhaps a cream-colored or tan pair every day, and opt for a pair with sparkling crystals or a satiny finish for a more formal occasion. Ballet flats are a lovely alternative to sandals in the summer, but they’re also a great transition season shoe, especially in the time inching towards fall, when you might want to stow away those open-toed shoes but aren’t quite ready to pull out the boots just yet. Below, see the best ballet flats for every style preference, that you’ll find yourself turning to time and time again.

