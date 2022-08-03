The Elegant and Effortless Caftans You’ll Turn to Every Summer

When it comes to summer attire, we’re all about finding that ideal combination of comfy, lightweight and stylish, and what sartorial staple epitomizes that carefree aesthetic better than the caftan? Caftans have a robe-like silhouette, with loose, flowing sleeves, all of which are a dream when it comes to summer dressing. The caftan (also sometimes spelled “kaftan”), which originated in North Africa and the Middle East thousands of years ago, gained popularity in the United States during the 1960s and 1970s at the the height of the flower-child, bohemian hippie era. It’s easy to see why the silhouette has remained a summer wardrobe mainstay ever since.

Caftans are the perfect mix of glamour and ease, allowing movement and comfort without sacrificing fashion and elegance. They’re also incredibly versatile, as today’s caftans also come in a variety of silhouettes, patterns and fabrics, whether you’re looking for a glamorous silky caftan maxi to pair with sparkly slides and a clutch for an evening out, or a linen version to throw on over your swimsuit with sandals as a stylish cover-up. You can pair a simple cotton caftan with a fisherman sandal or platform loafer and you’re workday-ready. Below, see the most stylish caftans to shop for every summer occasion.

