  Best CBD Capsules and Pills: Top 10 CBD Softgel Brands of 2022

Paid Advertisement by The CBD Break. Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement.

The CBD industry has grown in leaps and bounds. As such, many new and innovative products are making their way onto the market. The exciting news is that CBD capsules and soft gels are a part of that. But just as with any new products that are introduced, consumers still can have a lot of questions. Our guide to the best CBD capsules will teach you more about what capsules and soft gels are as well as guide you to some of the best brands and products in the industry.

Our Top 10 CBD Capsules and Pills of 2022

How We Selected Our CBD Capsule Brands

In putting together a list of CBD capsule brands, we knew that we were going to include reputable brands that consumers trust. To that end, we made sure to exclude less reputable brands that make cheaply priced products. These types of brands often cut corners during product creation, which ultimately may lead to products that are laden with solvents, pesticides, herbicides, additives, and other harmful chemicals. Along with being potentially hazardous to your health, cheaply made products are also less potent and effective.

In coming up with our list of brands, we crafted a set of guidelines to follow. While choosing our top 10 brands, we looked at each one for:

Capsule potency

Hemp source

Third-party lab reports

Brand transparency

Capsule variety — full-spectrum, broad spectrum, or CBD isolate

If the brand adhered to FDA guidelines

THC levels

Brand reputation

Product instructions: were they complete and easy to read and understand

After closely inspecting and researching all of our brands, we were finally able to whittle the list down to our top 10 brands that are profiled further down. In our opinion, these brands have some of the highest quality, potent, and affordable priced CBD capsules on the market.

10 Best CBD Capsules and Pills of 2022

FAB CBD first appeared on the scene in 2017. Since then, the brand has been crafting some of the most potent, cleanest, and most effective and innovative CBD products in the industry. THe team at FAB CBD has many years of combined experience in the health and wellness industries. Recently, the brand introduced highly anticipated Full-Spectrum Vegan Softgels to customers. The softgels join a strong variety of products that include full-spectrum CBD oils, “Anytime” and “Nighttime” CBD gummies, Topical CBD Cream, Full Spectrum CBD Body Salve, Calm & Cool Crunchy CBD Dog Treats, and CBD-free Vegan Green Superfoods.

Highlights

Hemp Source — Organic Colorado Hemp

CBD Potency and Type — Pure and effective vegan full-spectrum CBD Softgels

Extraction Process — Industry preferred, clean CO2 extraction method

Third-Party Lab Testing — ProVerde Lab tests all of FAB CBD’s products, then reports are published on the brand’s website

About the CBD Softgels

Complete Cannabinoid Softgels that contain equal parts CBG: CBN:CBD:CBC. The softgels are also vegan and are packed with 15mg of essential cannabinoids per serving.

Pros

Easy to take softgels that are convenient and portable

Softgels contain multiple cannabinoids in a 1:1 ratio

Vegan softgels

Great product for those on a time crunch and/or who have issues with the taste of CBD oils or gummies

Transparent brand that’s customer service oriented

Cons

Does not currently offer international shipping

NuLeaf Naturals prides itself on crafting top-quality, pure, and affordable CBD products for its customers. The brand has been making effective, potent full-spectrum hemp products since 2014 that are free and clear of unnecessary additives and harmful chemicals. The brand is one of few in the industry that has the unique distinction of being one of the first to become GMP-certified, or Good Manufacturing Practices-certified, and ISO-compliant, or International Organization for Standardization-compliant.

Highlights

Hemp Source — Organic hemp from licensed Colorado farms

CBD Potency and Type — Full-spectrum CBD capsules in different varieties

Extraction Process — CO2 extraction process

Third-Party Lab Testing — All products tested by an independent third-party lab

About the CBD Capsules

NuLeaf Naturals creates capsules in an array of varieties. Customers can choose between full-spectrum capsules that are CBD, multicannabinoid, CBC, CBG, and CBN. All of the varieties come in strengths of 300mg, 900mg or 1800mg of CBD, CBC, CBG, CBN, or multi cannabinoid oil per bottle. Regardless of variety, each individual capsule is precisely dosed at 15mg of whole plant extract per each softgel.

Pros

Strong CBD capsule variety

Highly transparent brand

Clean and potent full-spectrum products

Cons

So many product options may be overwhelming to customers

Batch CBD, located in Wisconsin, pairs functional botanical ingredients with organic hemp extracts to craft its pure and potent products. The brand’s founders, originally from Wisconsin, believe strongly in transparency. To that end, customers can tour Batch’s lab if they call ahead and specifically request to do so. Each product is crafted batch by batch in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. All product ingredients are kept to a minimum while most of the emphasis is placed on science and innovation. Lastly, along with being Wisconsin natives, the brand’s founders also were roommates in college who now have combined degrees in business and chemical engineering.

Highlights

Hemp Source — Organic Wisconsin hemp that’s cultivated through the Wisconsin Hemp Pilot Program and that’s harvested by family farmers who are local to the state

CBD Potency and Variety — The brand crafts a potent full-spectrum CBD softgel

Extraction Process — Custom ethanol extraction process

Third-Party Lab Testing — All products are tested by an accredited third-party lab

About the CBD Capsules

Batch makes a unique full-spectrum CBD capsule that contains 25mg of CBD per softgel. There are 60 softgels per container

Pros

Strong Wisconsin roots

Clean and potent products

Cons

Sometimes difficult to locate third-party lab reports for the brand’s products

Only one option for softgel variety and potency

MedTerra was founded by a group of friends and CBD enthusiasts with a strong belief in the healing power of the cannabis plant. The team at MedTerra works hard to ensure that everyone has access to CBD regardless of financial standing. The brand is involved in the creation process from seed to sale. As such, MedTerra employs a team of experts with knowledge in vegetable genetics, best hemp farming practices, food-grade compound extraction, and quality control.

Highlights

Hemp Source — Non-GMO Kentucky-grown hemp

CBD Potency and Type — CBD capsules that come in different strengths and potencies

Extraction Process — CO2 extraction process

Third-Party Lab Testing — Each product is tested by an independent third-party lab

About the CBD Capsules

MedTerra crafts 25mg Isolate CBD Gel Capsules, 50mg Ultra Broad Spectrum CBD Liquid Capsules, True Full Spectrum CBD Capsules that contain 2mg of THC and 50mg of CBD per capsule, 50mg Good Night Capsules, and 25mg Good Morning Capsules. All milligrams are per capsule dose, and there are 30 to 60 capsules per bottle depending on which product you choose.

Pros

Solid variety of CBD capsules

Vegan options available

Cons

Some COA’s on the brand’s website were dated March 2020

Joy Organics crafts high-quality and innovative CBD products. CEO and Co-Founder Joy Smith started the brand because she was struggling with difficult health issues and could not find satisfactory relief through CBD products made by other brands. Today, the team at Joy Organics works hard to improve its popular existing formulas while developing new ones that customers will love.

Highlights

Hemp Source — Hemp from Farm Bill-compliant American farms

CBD Potency and Type — Full-spectrum and broad spectrum CBD softgels

Extraction Process — Supercritical CO2 extraction process

Third-Party Lab Testing — All products are tested by a third-party lab and reports are published on the Joy Organics website

About the CBD Capsules

Joy Organics makes both full-spectrum and broad spectrum softgels. The brand’s broad spectrum CBD softgels come in 10mg and 25mg per softgel, with 750mg of CBD per bottle of 30 softgels. Joy Organics Full Spectrum Premium CBD Softgels contain 25mg of CBD per serving, with 750mg of CBD per bottle of 30 softgels.

Pros

Products created using organic farming methods

Strong belief in transparency

Free shipping on all orders

Cons

No international shipping offered

cbdMD has an extensive product line that customers can select from. The brand makes everything from CBD capsules to bath bombs, topicals, sprays, CBD oil tinctures, gummies, CBD oil for pets, and much more. The brand, like many of the others we’ve profiled, considers transparency a top priority when it comes to how its products are created. To that end, everyone at cbdMD cares deeply about the trust and loyalty of their customers. The brand believes that CBD should be available to everyone regardless of their financial standing.

Highlights

Hemp Source — Hemp from farms throughout the United States

CBD Potency and Type — Broad spectrum and full-spectrum softgels in a variety of options

Extraction Process — CO2 extraction method

Third-Party Lab Testing — All products are tested by an ISO-certified independent lab

About the CBD Capsules

cbdMD creates a wide array of softgels and capsules in broad and full-spectrum options. For example, the brand has broad spectrum CBD Oil Softgel Capsules, Full Spectrum CBD Oil Softgels, CBD Focus and Calming Capsules, Broad Spectrum CBD PM Softgel Capsules, and Broad Spectrum Curcumin CBD Oil Capsules. Potencies range from 750mg, 1000mg, 1500mg, and 2000mg of CBD per bottle, depending on which product you choose.

Pros

Lots of product variety

Clean hemp sources

Solid selection of softgels to choose from

Cons

Large product variety may be overwhelming to new customers

CBDistillery was founded in 2016 by a group of Colorado natives. The brand has always been on a mission to craft high-quality CBD that everyone is able to afford. Ultimately, CBDistillery wants to bring CBD to the entire world. The brand’s team believes in accountability, teamwork, respect, a positive attitude, a drive to succeed, and the ability to enjoy your work. CBDistillery’s founders recognized that the market was overly saturated with low-quality, overpriced CBD products. Because of this, they set out to make products that were top-quality, fairly priced, and crafted from organic hemp grown in the United States. Lastly, they also sought to educate the public about CBD as an alternative method of wellness.

Highlights

Hemp Source — Non-GMO industrial hemp from Colorado

CBD Potency and Type — Full-spectrum and broad spectrum CBD softgels in different counts and potencies

Extraction Process — Organic ethanol and CO2 extraction

Third-Party Lab Testing — Each product is tested by a third-party lab for potency and purity

About the CBD Capsules

CBDistillery makes its Relief+Relief CBD Softgels in broad and full-spectrum options. The bottles come with either 30 or 60 softgels per bottle. The product contains 1800mg of CBD per bottle, or 30mg of CBD per softgel in a 60 count bottle, or 900mg of CBD per bottle, or 30mg per CBD softgel in a 30 count bottle.

Pros

Broad and full-spectrum softgel options

Vegan and gluten free products

Cons

Products are only shipped within the United States

Laura Fuentes, a licensed compounding pharmacist, set out in 2013 to help a dear friend who was struggling with dire health issues. That friend’s strong belief in CBD led Fuentes to begin formulating CBD products. Once they found that the formulations were successful, Fuentes and her friend decided to branch out and make the products available to more people. Green Roads was founded as a way to make Fuentes’ formulations available to friends and family. However, as more people learned about her products, the company started to quickly grow over time.

Highlights

Hemp Source — Hemp that comes from a partnership with farms throughout the United States

CBD Potency and Type — Full-spectrum and isolate softgels

Extraction Process — CO2 extraction method

Third-Party Lab Testing — All products tested for herbicides, pesticides, heavy metals, and more by Kaycha Labs, an independent third-party lab

About the CBD Capsules

Green Roads makes full-spectrum and CBD isolate softgels in 750mg strengths per box of 30 capsules. The brand also makes Relax CBD Capsules and Sleep CBD Capsules that are also 750mg per box of 30 capsules.

Pros

Strong product options

Capsules for everyday use as well as for sleep.

Cons

The website is somewhat difficult to navigate

Since 2012, PlusCBD has been working to help improve the health and wellness of its customers. The brand strongly believes in hemp, in being transparent, and in making its products potent and affordable. PlusCBD’s founders also believe that good mental and physical health are important. Lastly, the brand has always adhered to its core values of trust, integrity, knowledgeable and caring customer service, and being a leader in the industry through the creation of nature- and science-backed CBD products.

Highlights

Hemp Source — European Agricultural hemp that’s grown from EU-certified seeds

CBD Potency and Type — Full-spectrum capsules in an array of different options and potencies

Extraction Process — CO2 extraction process

Third-Party Lab Testing — Third-party lab testing of every product

About the CBD Capsules

PlusCBD has different formulations of full-spectrum CBD capsules. The brand’s Raw Formula contains 5mg of CBD/CBDA and other cannabinoids per capsule, while its Original Formula contains 10mg of CBD per capsule. PlusCBD’s Extra Strength Formula contains 15mg of CBD per capsule, and its Maximum Strength Formula contains 50mg of CBD per capsule. Bottles come in either 30, 60, or 90 capsules per bottle.

Pros

Softgels are made in the USA, third-party tested, vegetarian, gluten free, non-GMO, and pesticide-free

Lots of softgel options for customers

Cons

Not a lot of detailed information about where the brand’s hemp is sourced over in Europe

Lazarus Naturals has been creating clean, affordable, and potent CBD products since 2014. The brand, located in Portland, Oregon, has a strong belief that everyone should be able to afford CBD products regardless of financial status. Lazarus Naturals helps underserved communities through a partnership with nonprofit organizations and through donations to various worthy causes like The Epilepsy Foundation.

Highlights

Hemp Source — Organic hemp from Central Oregon

CBD Potency and Type — Lazarus Naturals makes a large variety of full-spectrum and THC-free CBD capsule options for customers

Extraction Process — Ethanol extraction process

Third-Party Lab Testing — All products are tested by Columbia Laboratories, an independent third-party lab

About the CBD Capsules

The brand has a lot of product options when it comes to CBD capsules. Lazarus Naturals makes full-spectrum CBD softgels that come in 1000mg of CBD for 40 softgels per bottle, or 25mg per softgel, 20000mg of CBD for 100 softgels per bottle, or 200mg per softgel, 8000mg of CBD for 40 softgels per bottle, or 200mg per softgel, 10000mg of CBD for 100 softgels per bottle, or 100mg per softgel, 4000mg of CBD for 40 softgels per bottle, or 100mg per softgel, 5000mg of CBD for 200 softgels per bottle, or 25mg per softgel, 2000mg of CBD for 40 softgels per bottle, or 50mg per softgel, and 10000mg of CBD for 200 softgels per bottle, or 50mg per softgel. The brand also makes full-spectrum multi-cannabinoid sleep capsules, sleep and melatonin capsules, and relaxation capsules in different strengths. As for THC-free options, Lazarus Naturals makes CBD Energy Capsules that come in different capsule counts and potencies.

Pros

Lots of CBD capsule varieties and potencies

Capsules that are also geared to help with different issues

Cons

Capsule options can be overwhelming for new customers

Products are only shipped to select countries

What are CBD Capsules?

CBD capsules are an easy and discreet way to take your CBD oil each day. They are also a great option for those who may not like the flavor of CBD oil or gummies. Capsules are either created using a soft or hard outer shell that encapsulates a special formulation of CBD oil or extract. Brands can make their softgels out of pectin so they are vegan or out of gelatin. If you’re always on the go, then capsules can travel pretty much anywhere with you. It’s a lot easier to pop a CBD capsule into your mouth over whipping out a bottle of CBD oil to place some drops under your tongue.

How Do CBD Capsules Compare to CBD Oils?

When it comes to comparing CBD capsules to CBD oils, there are quite a few differences between the two. For one, CBD oil is taken under the tongue while capsules are swallowed whole. In terms of how quickly the effects are felt, the effects of CBD oil will be felt much faster than those of capsules. Because the oil is taken and held under the tongue for around 60-seconds, this gives the cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients in the oil time to enter into your bloodstream through the thin membranes under your tongue and in your mouth.

When CBD capsules are swallowed, they must go through something called the “First Pass Effect.” What this means is that before the CBD can enter into the system, the capsule must first travel through the digestive tract. Ultimately, this translates to a bit of a longer period before you’ll feel the effects of a CBD capsule. The good news is that even though it may take a while to feel something, when the capsule finally kicks in, those effects will be felt a little bit longer than those of the CBD oil.

Capsules can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours before they begin working and their effects can last up to 12 hours. Conversely, it only takes CBD oil around 15-30 minutes to kick in, and its effects can last up to about 6 hours. For example, if you have an immediate area of concern that you’re addressing with CBD, then you may want to try taking CBD oil, as that can work quicker over capsules. However, if it’s not as urgent a need time-wise, then a capsule may be the best way to go. The reason for this is that even though the capsule may take longer to work, its effects can be felt longer.

At the end of the day, the product you choose will all boil down to personal preference along with the type of lifestyle that you live. If you live a very on-the-go type of lifestyle and don’t have time to fiddle with CBD oil, then CBD capsules might be just the product for you.

How to Pick Quality CBD Capsules or Pills

When it comes to choosing a high-quality CBD capsule or pill, you should take as much time as you need to research both the product and the brand. Things that need to be taken into consideration are:

Hemp source

Third-party lab reports

Brand reputation

Extraction process

Verified customer reviews

Potency and variety of the capsules

Product ingredients

Be aware of the allure of cheaply priced products from lesser-known brands. Saving a ton of money on products is not always a good thing. Less reputable brands sometimes cut corners in the creation process of their products. This results in poor quality products that are laden with dangerous chemicals, solvents, and that contain unnatural and unnecessary additives. In order to avoid this, take as much time as you need to do your research. Make sure that you find answers to any and all of your questions so that you can confidently go forth and choose a high-quality product from a respected and trusted brand.

What’s the Best Way to Take CBD Capsules?

Softgels can easily be swallowed with a quick mouthful of water. The trick is knowing how and when to take them. As with any CBD product, consistency and patience are key. In order to get the most out of your CBD, you should take the capsules around the same time(s) every day. This will allow the CBD to steadily build up in your system.

When taking CBD capsules, it may be best to start low and then increase slowly over time. For example, begin by taking one capsule in the morning and staying on that dose for about a week. During this time, you can keep a journal to write down anything you’re feeling or noticing. If after one week has passed and you decide to increase your dose, try taking one capsule twice a day. Stick with this dose for another week before deciding whether or not you need to adjust your dose.

You can even mix and match CBD products to suit your needs. You may like taking a CBD capsule in the morning and evening, while supplementing with a CBD gummy or some CBD oil in the middle of the day. You can even take a daytime capsule in the morning and a specially formulated nighttime capsule in the evening. Because there are so many different types of CBD products to choose from, the combination options can almost feel endless.

You may also want to be mindful of what you eat while taking CBD. It’s considered fine to take CBD on an empty or full stomach, but you might like to know that eating a meal that’s high in fat could increase the absorption rate of the CBD.

What are the Benefits of CBD Capsules and Pills?

There are lots of benefits to taking CBD capsules and pills. Some of the non-medical benefits include:

They are easy to swallow

The dosing of CBD capsules is simple and predetermined

Capsules are easy to bring along on your travels

You can discreetly and quickly take your CBD capsules if you’re out in public

Capsules don’t have any odor or flavor to them, so they are easier to take for people who dislike the taste of CBD oil

Ongoing scientific research on the benefits of CBD have found that it may:

Support the health of the nervous system

Support circulatory and heart health

Provide mood support

Help with sleep and insomnia issues

Promote relaxation

Potential Side Effects of CBD Capsules

As with any supplement or medication, CBD also has some side effects associated with it. The good news is that these side effects are few and are mild.

Scientists found that the most common side effects include:

Sleepiness

Diarrhea

Changes in appetite

Changes in weight

One major issue to consider is if any of your prescription medications contain a grapefruit warning label on them. With these types of prescription medications, taking grapefruit with them can alter the way that the body metabolizes the drug, causing too much or too little medicine to enter into your system.

This is very much the same issue with taking CBD together with grapefruit warning prescription medications. Just like grapefruit, the CBD can also cause too much or too little of your prescription to enter into your bloodstream by altering the way your body metabolizes the drug. Therefore, if you are on any prescription medications that have a grapefruit warning, you should consult with your primary care doctor or prescribing physician before beginning any type of a CBD capsule regimen.

FAQs About CBD Capsules

Is it Legal to Buy CBD Capsules and Pills?

Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, all hemp-derived CBD is legal to buy and sell throughout the United States, providing it contains 0.3% or less THC. However, marijuana-derived CBD capsules and pills are only legal in states that have medicinal and/or recreational marijuana laws in effect.

What is the Difference Between CBD Capsules and Pills?

The main difference between capsules and pills is the texture of the shell. Capsules, also called softgels, are softer and more flexible and can be made from pectin or gelatin. Pills typically have a harder casing. Both capsules and pills are filled with CBD oil extract of various strengths, potencies, and varieties.

Are CBD Capsules Dangerous?

CBD capsules are not dangerous. The only way they can be considered dangerous is if you consume them with medications that contain a grapefruit warning. Doing this will cause the CBD to interfere with the way your body metabolizes the prescription, thus causing too much or too little medication to enter into your bloodstream. The side effects from hemp-based CBD capsules are few and minor as well.

Does CBD Make You Feel High?

If you ingest a CBD capsule that is made from marijuana, then you will get “high” from the large amount of THC that it contains. But since hemp-based capsules only contain 0.3% or less THC, there’s no way that you can get “high” from taking them.

Which Type of CBD Capsule is Best?

The answer to this question all boils down to preference. Some consumers prefer higher potency capsules or softgels made from pectin, while others like lower potency full-spectrum capsules. If you go with a full-spectrum or broad spectrum option, then you’ll be able to take advantage of all of the terpenes, cannabinoids, and phytonutrients that the hemp plant has to offer. Ultimately, you’ll need to do your own research to decide which type of capsule will work best for you.

How Long Does it Take for CBD Capsules to Start Working?

Because CBD capsules have to travel through your digestive tract and be filtered out by your liver, it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours before you’ll feel their effects. And since everyone’s body is different, some people may feel the effects sooner than others.

How Many Capsules Should I Take in a Day?

This all depends. As with any type of CBD product, you should start low and go slow. Try taking one CBD capsule a day to start for about one week. Keep a journal of how you’re feeling and what you’re noticing. Then, if you need to increase, move up to 2 capsules a day. You can always supplement with a CBD gummy or CBD oil in the middle of the day if you need to. As we stated earlier, everyone’s body is different, so what works best for you may not work that great for someone else.

Where is Best to Buy CBD Capsules?

CBD capsules can be purchased in brick and mortar stores as well as from respected brands online. Regardless of where you buy them from, take as much time as you need to research both the product and the brand. You’ll have more time for this if you shop online, and you won’t potentially be limited by store hours, supply, or stock as you could be in a physical store. Moreover, when you research online, you find answers to all of your questions. This may not be the case for you in a CBD store.

The Bottom Line: Best CBD Capsules

CBD capsules can make taking your daily dose of CBD a whole lot easier. Not only are they portable, but they are already pre-dosed and ready to go. While capsules have some great advantages over oils and other types of CBD products, it’s up to you to decide if they will best fit your lifestyle and your needs. Likewise, it’s also up to you to do your research so that you can find the best quality CBD capsules from the most trusted and respected brands. Before you run to the store or jump online to grab the first bottle of capsules that jumps out at you, consider all of the pros and cons that are tied to them. And if you’re finding that capsules are checking off all the right boxes, then it’s time to start shopping!