The Sophisticated Shorts to Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe

Shorts are quite possibly one of the most difficult items for women to shop for, but they’re also a very convenient summertime wardrobe staple. You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of jean shorts or a comfy and convenient pair of bike shorts, but there are times when a dressier, more elegant and elevated silhouette is necessary.

While there’s long been a rather animated debate over the appropriateness of shorts (and whether it’s ever okay to wear shorts to, say, an office setting), it’s safe to say that certain fashion rules are meant to be broken. Just look at the royally-approved shorts ensembles sported by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle this summer; it all comes down to the tailoring, length, fit and, of course, accessories.

Shorts are now acceptable in many a warm weather situation, and while some prefer to avoid the look no matter the time of year or temperature, we’re here to tell you that there are plenty of chic shorts that are polished, elegant and won’t leave you resembling Daisy Duke. This summer heat is no joke, and a breezy yet tasteful pair of shorts are essential to your warm weather closet. Whether you’re looking for a tailored suit-inspired silhouette, loose linen look or feminine floral aesthetic, these are the sophisticated and stylish shorts to complete your capsule wardrobe.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.