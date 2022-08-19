Get a Head Start on Transitional Dressing With These Breezy Maxi Dresses

Summer’s not over yet, but as temperatures start to oh-so-subtly drop and you reach for that lightweight sweater on breezy nights, it’s time to start thinking about your transitional wardrobe. That tricky period at the end of summer and early fall is always hard to dress for, but when in doubt, you can’t go wrong with a classic maxi dress.

While linen frocks, caftans and flirty minis are perfect for peak summer times, the maxi dress is ideal for both hot summer days and brisker fall moments; it’s all about how you style the look. You can accessorize with a leather jacket and ankle boots when it’s cooler out, or pair it with sandals and a straw bag, depending on the weather. When it comes to transitional dressing, a maxi dress is a true powerhouse, and we especially love that the sartorial staple is one of those pieces that you can seamlessly dress up or down, which is a key component of any item in a quality capsule wardrobe. There are casual daytime maxis and dressier long frocks, all of which you’ll find yourself turning to year after year.

Whether you’re attending a summertime cocktail fête, heading to get your pumpkin spice latte or struggling over how to clothe yourself for that return to the office, there’s a maxi dress that’s perfect for the occasion. Below, see the best maxi dresses to shop now that make transitional dressing an absolute breeze.

