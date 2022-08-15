Best Pheromones for Men: Top 5 Pheromone Colognes to Attract Women

Paid Advertisement by Norcal Marketing. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

If you’re looking to attract women more easily, develop instant chemistry, and gain more respect from your peers, pheromone colognes can give you the edge you need to become the best version of yourself.

However, not all pheromone products are created equal and some don’t even work at all. Although some pheromones for men work AMAZING, others don’t have a strong enough concentration of ingredients in order to be effective. Or worse, some have a really bad scent that can actually turn a woman off.

We’ve reviewed the top pheromones on the market to see which products actually live up to the hype. We evaluated each pheromone cologne based on its ingredients, effectiveness, smell, price, and user reviews.

Whether you’re looking for a potential partner, trying to spice up your current relationship, or just want a little short-term fun, here are the best pheromones for men.

Top 5 Best Pheromones For Men 2022

Pherazone For Men : Best For Sexual Attraction

Nexus Pheromones : Best For Romantic Connections

True Sexiness : Best Pheromone Perfume For Women

True Alpha : Best For Trust and Respect

Xist Oil : Best For Breaking out of the Friend Zone

#1. Pherazone For Men: Best Pheromone Cologne Overall

Pherazone is the best pheromone cologne for men to attract women. Pherazone is a high-quality pheromone that offers unparalleled effectiveness and value. The cologne uses concentrated levels of human pheromones and commercial fragrances to make men smell more attractive to women. Researchers have tested and refined the proprietary formula on men and women to achieve the desired results.

The secret behind Pherazone is its high pheromone levels. It has ten times more than other leading brands. The substance offers a natural way to attract women that works with your natural odor and pheromones.

Participants in a double-blind study saw more attention from women if they used Pherazone. The scent creates a discernible edge that makes users more desirable to potential partners. Some of the benefits of Pherazone included more sexual intercourse, foreplay, dates, and self-confidence.

All men have to do is put Pherazone on their pulse points, such as the chest, wrist, and neck. People can apply the spray on their skin or clothing. The effect will last for four to eight hours.

The key ingredients behind Pherazone cologne include:

Androstenone

Androstenol

Androsterone

Androstadienone

Androstadienol

Beta-androstenol

Beta-epi-androstenol

Pherazone is already the number one pheromone cologne for men in search of more sexual attraction, according to three different consumer surveys. People can try it risk-free thanks to the 100% money-back guarantee. If Pherazone doesn’t attract women for you, send back the cologne within 30 days for a complete refund.

A Blend of 6 Powerful Pheromones To Attract The Opposite Sex

Excellent Fragrance and Smell

Get More Dates and Increase Confidence

High Pheromone Concentration with 72mg of Pheromones In Each Fl Oz

30-day Money Back Guarantee

#2. Nexus Pheromones: Best Reviews

Nexus is the top pheromone product for instant chemistry with the opposite sex. Nexus Pheromones utilizes 12 years of scientific research on pheromones to create one-of-a-kind sprays. Studies show that pheromones play a crucial role in sexual attraction and mating among humans. Nexus Pheromones cologne uses the most effective pheromones to amplify the effect.

The product comes with a laundry list of different pheromones, including androsterone, which communicates a sense of masculinity to women and can also improve a person’s mood. Meanwhile, androstenedione increases sexual arousal and interest among potential mates.

Other ingredients include:

Alpha-androstenol

Androsterone

Epiandrosterone

Beta-androstenol

Androstenone

The cologne formula allows men to send subconscious signals to women that they’re a desirable partner. While natural pheromones relay details about someone’s physical state, Nexus Pheromones take the effect to a higher level. The dense concentration makes females more likely to approach, flirt, and go home with users.

Developing instant chemistry with ladies has never been easier. Apply the spray to your pulse points, and Nexus Pheromones cologne will do that rest. The extra strength ingredients work in tandem with sweat glands to make you irresistible.

If you’re in the mood for a deep connection, Nexus Pheromones cologne is the product for you. The fragrance has more than a decade of scientific research behind it, ensuring you get the results you want on a nightly basis. Try Nexus Pheromones cologne, and you can also take advantage of its 67-day risk-free trial.

Extra Strength Formula For Maximum Results

Highly Rated Pheromone Product

Develop Instant Chemistry With Women

Formula Based on 12 Years of Scientific Research

Safe To Use With No Reported Side Effects

67-Day Money Back Guarantee

#3. True Sexiness: Top Pheromone Perfume for Women

Men aren’t the only ones in search of sexual attraction. Women who want to feel sexy and empowered turn to True Sexiness. The best-selling fragrance allows women to flaunt their desire, elegance, and charm without saying a word.

True Sexiness works by supercharging sex appeal. The pheromone cologne also elevates self-confidence so that women don’t feel self-conscious on a date or night out. People that use True Sexiness have more success than those who don’t use pheromone-based fragrances.

The formula contains two ingredients that serve as natural aphrodisiacs. The first is copulins, which women produce in high concentration when they’re most fertile. Research suggests that women with more copulin pheromones receive more sexual advances from men. The other ingredient, estratetraenol, is a sexual attractant that humans naturally secrete when they sweat.

True Sexiness works like other pheromone fragrances. Spray the product on your wrist, neck, and other usual places for perfume. You only need one to five squirts to ensure up to six hours of high attractiveness.

The best pheromone colognes use a simple formula to achieve the desired balance of pleasing fragrance and sexual appeal. True Sexiness enables women to look and feel their best, whether they want a quick hookup or a deep relationship. Purchase True Sexiness, and you will also get a 365-day money-back guarantee.

Highest Quality Pheromone Perfume To Attract Men

100% Copulin Pheromones & Estratetraenol

Results Last For 8-10 Hours

Designer Fragrance With A Pleasant Smell

Money Back Guarantee

Suitable for People With Sensitive Skin

#4. True Alpha: Top Rated Pheromone Spray For Trust and Respect

Some manufacturers offer pheromones for men that have a dozen different ingredients. Most of the time, these companies are using fillers to undercut the product’s power. True Alpha from True Pheromones offers a straightforward alternative with four pheromones for men.

The highly potent ingredients include:

Androstenol

Androsterone

Androstadienone

Androsterone

The essential pheromone is androstenol, also known as “conversation grease.” Men and women naturally secrete the compound via sweat. It can modify behavior and social responses, making people more likely to trust others.

The benefits don’t start and end with more respect, though. True Alpha can elevate women’s sexual arousal and willingness to accept advances. It can even give people a sense of comfort and protection in the user’s presence.

Apply one to five doses of True Alpha on your skin and clothing. The cologne contains no added fragrance and will last for up to ten hours. True Pheromones, Inc., the company behind True Alpha, offers a 100% money-back guarantee if the product does not work as intended.

True Alpha can boost your attraction level without you changing a thing. The pheromone cologne helps generate more trust and desire, whether you’re looking for a fling or going on a first date. The mixture of high-quality pheromones ensures that you reach a new level of sexual communication in no time.

Men’s Oil-Based Pheromone For Trust and Respect

Helps You Become More Approachable and Likable

Try It 100% Risk-Free

Many Positive Reviews from Men

Great for Social Interactions

#5. Xist Oil: Male Pheromones With Androsterone

No one enjoys being in the friend zone, a place mired with confusion and sexual frustration. People looking for a one-way ticket out of the friend zone now have it thanks to Xist Oil, a pheromone oil from Aser Gruppe International.

Xist Pheromone Oil is the brainchild of Stephen Osborn, a pheromone enthusiast from Tennessee. He created the proprietary formula to stop men from striking out when it comes to sexual attraction. Osborn developed a blend of real pheromones for men that can ignite the spark of female desire.

Xist Oil comes with six different pheromones that the body produces naturally. They don’t always smell pleasant, so the company offers five different fragrance options. The ingredients in Xist Oil include:

Androsterone

Epi-androsterone

Androstenone

Epi-allo-pregnenolone

Dipropylene glycol

Alcohol denat (SD40B)

Use the dropper to apply the cologne oil on your wrist, neck, or behind the ears. Use up to three drops to ensure the optimal levels of attraction. The cologne oil will last for several hours, whether you apply it during the day or at night.

Xist Oil caters to individuals that want greater intimacy. The product elevates people’s mood, so they feel playful and flirty after smelling the cologne. Try the cologne oil and lock in the 45-day money-back guarantee.

Results Last 8-10 Hours

Unscented Formula

58.23 Mg Pheromones Per 10 ml Bottle

What Are Human Pheromones and How Do They Work?

Pheromones are chemicals that humans and other animals produce to modify the behavior of those around them. Scientists don’t know what triggers pheromones outside of sexual behavior. They do know that these compounds play a crucial role in attraction and non-verbal communication.

The idea of human pheromones dates back as far as the 1800s. A German doctor, Gustav Jäger, believed that each pheromone served as an individual signature for a person’s scent. The idea achieved more mainstream appeal when researchers at the University of Chicago linked pheromones to women’s menstrual cycles.

According to SF Examiner, there are four different types of pheromones, each with a distinct purpose. Releaser pheromones elicit an instantaneous response and have a strong correlation with physical attraction. Meanwhile, signaler pheromones communicate various information about the user, primarily about their genetics.

Primer pheromones play a central role in puberty, menstrual cycles, and pregnancy. They alter how the body stores different hormones and work significantly slower than releaser pheromones. Finally, modulator pheromones sync bodily functions, such as sweating and ovulation.

Things to Consider Before You Buy a Pheromone Spray

Scented or Unscented?

Many pheromones for men have a scent, though there are some exceptions. Some companies add a scent to enhance the colognes’ overall desirability. Others use it to mask some of the less pleasant smells associated with pheromones.

A scent can improve how a potential partner sees you. However, unscented products allow you to choose an alternative perfume or cologne that works with your natural fragrance. Note that a scent will not alter the colognes’ effectiveness.

Type of Ingredients

There are no hard and fast rules for what should be in a pheromone cologne for men. What’s important is that the product contains high-quality ingredients and scientific research backing up the claims. If a company doesn’t have research endorsing each ingredient, proceed with caution.

Beware of manufacturers that put numerous pheromones into one product. (Anything more than ten is excessive.) These companies are often adding fillers that dilute the contents. This cost-cutting move will save money in the short run but makes the cologne less effective.

How Long Does a Single Application Last?

Pheromone colognes work as hard as you do, with some products lasting up to ten hours. The content works best when you place it on oily skin. If you apply the spray on dry skin, expect the scent to linger for six hours, as your body will absorb more moisture.

Pheromone oil lasts longer than traditional cologne, though the odor will dissipate with time. Most of the scent will fade within the first four or six hours, especially if you start sweating. You can always apply more of the scent during your night out if you want to maximize your chances for physical attraction.

Customer Reviews

It helps to read customer reviews, even when you’re not shopping for pheromone colognes to attract women or men. They can provide a detailed image of a product’s effectiveness, value, and usability. It’s why 93% of people read online reviews before making a purchase, according to Qualtrics.

Reviews make it easier to find the best pheromones based on your budget and preferences. You can learn about the concentration, fragrance, and company reputation without buying and testing each product for yourself. That way, you can get the most value out of your investment.

Price and Guarantee

The best pheromone colognes will probably set you back anywhere from $10 to $100. The exact price will depend on the types of pheromones in the formula and the brand. For instance, True Sexiness is one of the few such colognes for women, making it more expensive than its colognes for men.

Pheromone colognes typically come with a money-back guarantee. The promise lets you get a refund if the products don’t work as intended. It’s the best way to try a cologne without making a risky financial commitment.

Ingredients Used in Pheromone Colognes for Men

Every pheromone serves a different purpose. Some work in tandem with a women’s menstrual cycle, while others play a role in sexual arousal. Make sure you understand what each type of ingredient does, so you can find the right product for your needs.

Here are the best pheromones and what they do:

Androstenone – a steroidal pheromone that signals dominance and helps men attract mates

Alpha-androstenol – a steroidal compound that boosts feels of attraction and comfort

Androstenone – a sex pheromone that can bolster social authority and charm

Androstenedione – a steroid hormone that heights feelings of sexual attraction and trust

Androsterone – a pheromone found in saliva that can elevate mood and masculinity

Beta-androstenol – a neurosteroid and steroidal pheromone, also known as the “icebreaker pheromone”

Epiandrosterone – a hormone that communicates youth and vigor

Oxytocin – a versatile chemical known as the “hormone of love” that can increase trust and cooperation

Can Women Use Pheromone Perfumes to Attract A Man?

Yes, women can harness the power of a pheromone perfume. A few drops will make women irresistible to men, whether they’re out during the day or night. They’re an ideal way for women to be more playful, flirty, and intimate with men.

Products, like True Sexiness, give women self-confidence at every stage of a relationship. It can amplify natural sex appeal so that more men feel the urge with them and be intimate. Women can use the product to attract all genders, as pheromones work on everyone.

Products for women tend to have slightly different content than colognes for men. Women benefit from more feminine hormones like couplin, which has a subtle and sweet scent. On the other hand, an extra-strength cologne for men might contain alpha hormones that showcase masculinity.

Each pheromone cologne product for women has a unique formula and purpose. For example, True Sexiness works best for women looking for instant chemistry. Meanwhile, competing products, like Desire Me XC and Pherazone, have a steadier, more romantic effect on users.

The Benefits of Wearing a Pheromone Oil

Women and men stand to benefit from wearing pheromone cologne. A single spray of the fragrance makes it easier to attract potential partners. It works like an unspoken love language that synchronizes people’s sexual attraction.

The best pheromones for men work on a subconscious level, helping to broadcast sexual appeal. Cologne for men or women can increase the number of interactions during a night out, whether they’re playful, flirty, or deep conversations. The specific benefits and outcomes will depend, in part, on what type of pheromone cologne you purchase.

Perhaps the most significant benefit is greater self-confidence. Believing in yourself can give you the nudge you need to make more meaningful connections. Even if you can’t see the pheromone cologne, you can be sure the fragrance is still supporting you.

Studies show that pheromone cologne works better than a placebo. Researchers had some men use Pherazone, while others applied a faux fragrance. They determined that men who received Pherazone saw a 90% increase in advances, while the control group only had a 10% increase.

How to Get the Most Out of Pheromone Products

Placing the pheromone cologne in the right place can be the difference between success and going home alone. Apply the product near your pulse points, such as your neck, wrist, and ears. These areas generate heat that spreads your scent.

Take a moment to read the product label to determine the proper dosage. Most products recommend one to five spritzes. Applying too much cologne will create an overpowering fragrance that turns off women or men from your pheromones.

Colognes come with and without scents. Pick one that you feel comfortable wearing and consider applying a different fragrance to round out the aroma. The combination ensures a unique essence when you try to court men, women, or everyone.

Do Pheromones for Men Really Work?

The best pheromones can make a dramatic difference in your dating life. They serve as a love language between potential partners, whether you want to attract women or men. The product can help you make more meaningful connections that you couldn’t otherwise.

Pheromone products aren’t a magic bullet, though. They can’t transform your physical appearance or your personality. If someone has an unattractive personality, that will still shine through on dates and romantic encounters.

Investing in an extra-strength pheromone cologne can give you that added edge you seek. Maybe you need a boost of self-confidence or a fragrance that communicates sophistication and masculinity. The best pheromones empower you so that you can seal the deal more often.

Remember that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not regulate the claims related to pheromones. Colognes can make grandiose promises without providing evidence to prove them. Make sure to take claims that are too good to be true with a grain of salt.