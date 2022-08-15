The Best Scalp and Hair Sunscreens You Should Start Using ASAP

You already know how important it is to apply (and reapply) sunscreen all over your face and body, especially during these stifling summer months. Even the most meticulous of SPF enthusiasts, however, often forget to protect their scalp and hairline, only to come home after a day in the sun to find a painful burn developing right on the top of the head. If you’ve ever burnt your scalp and dealt with a stinging and peeling hairline for days (if not weeks), then you know how key is it to protect your head from the harsh UV rays. After all, not only is a tender, burnt scalp extremely uncomfortable, but it puts you at risk for sun damage, and once it starts peeling, it’s also rather unsightly.

A hat is a great way to protect your head and hair the sun, but sunscreen is also an important factor. The issue is that people rarely think to put sunscreen on their part and hairline, largely because it feels like a nuisance and there aren’t near as many SPF products specifically geared towards the scalp. You can always just slather your go-to SPF onto your part (or wherever on your head needs protection), but we get that applying lotion to your hair isn’t ideal, nor is spraying a thick sunscreen onto your mane.

Luckily, there are several sunscreens that are great options for hair and scalp SPF, including a few that are intended exclusively for that area. Other great scalp SPF alternatives include powder sunscreens and certain stick sunscreens, in addition to ultra-fine mists. If you feel like your hair is starting to get weighed down from all the product (sunscreen included) you’ve had to use lately, a quick pro tip—get a high-quality clarifying shampoo to use every so often for a deep cleanse.

Below, see the best scalp sunscreens to help protect yourself from UV rays all year long—and don’t forget about that hat.

