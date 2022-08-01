The Stylish Smocked Dresses Your Wardrobe Needs Right Now

There comes a time every summer when it feels as though the sweltering temperatures could not possibly rise any higher—that is, until they do. During this particular time of year, the mere thought of having to put on any form of clothing aside from a swimsuit evokes a sense of pure dread, because how is anyone supposed to put on any semblance of a cute outfit when just stepping outside feels like entering into an aggressively heated sauna? It makes getting dressed a total slog, especially when you’d prefer to still look *somewhat* presentable and put-together, despite the insufferable heat.

During these dog days of summer, it’s key to remember that this season’s dressing is all about comfort and ease, which is why an effortless summery frock is always a reliable choice. There’s one particular style that we’re especially fond of during the summer (and all times of the year, to be honest), and that’s the smocked dress.

Smocked dresses are typically identified by stretchy gathered material at the bodice, though some have the smocked fabric higher up or lower at the waist. The smocking adds a comfortable structure to the dress that’s flattering without being too constricting.

While smocked dresses have been worn for decades, they’ve become even more relevant over the past few years, especially with the rising popularity of the cottagecore trend and, more recently, the coastal grandmother aesthetic. Smocked dresses are stylish, flattering and, above all, comfortable, which is especially appealing after all those months so many of us spent at home in sweatsuits and leggings, because there’s no reason we should have to give up comfort even though IRL events and obligations are back up and running again.

Like any good wardrobe (and especially summertime) staple, smocked dresses are super versatile; you can dress them up or down depending on the occasion. They come in a plethora of silhouettes, whether you’re looking at a babydoll mini, a demure ankle-length frock or a long-sleeved bohemian-inspired style. Linen is always a good idea during summer, though a silkier fabric is chic for a dressier affair. Below, see the best smocked dresses to shop now.

