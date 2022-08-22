Add Some Sparkle to Your Wardrobe With These Chic Tennis Bracelets

Tennis fashion is always popular, but it’s been having even more of a moment as of late, and especially so as the start of the U.S. Open nears. You already know the best tennis sweaters, exercise dresses and pleated workout skirts to achieve the #tenniscore look, but don’t forget about what is perhaps the most iconic tennis accessory of all—we’re referring, of course, to the tennis bracelet.

To be fair, the tennis bracelet isn’t *technically* sporting attire; it’s really just a thin bracelet that’s traditionally composed of small diamonds or other gemstones. The bauble has always been a popular and fashionable choice, but it wasn’t known as a tennis bracelet until 1987, when it became forever intertwined with the sport—or at least, with tennis fashion—after Chris Evert’s diamond bracelet fell off her wrist during her U.S. Open match. Evert requested a break in play so that she could locate her bracelet, and when she was asked about what happened in her post-match interview, Evert said, “Oh, that was my tennis bracelet,” and that’s how the bauble received its name.

The traditional tennis bracelet, made of just diamonds on a thin band, is still a popular choice, but there are also many new modern interpretations of the classic. “Originally known as a ‘diamond line bracelet,’ and then later coined the ‘tennis bracelet,’ the style is a classic that has evolved but remained popular through the decades,” jewelry designer Stephanie Gottlieb told the Observer. “We’ve seen the introduction of more minimal metal settings showcasing the improvements in jewelry craftsmanship over the years, as well as the incorporation of new setting styles including bezel, bar set, 3-prong, 4-prong and design elements such as the use of color and different diamond shapes.”

So, how can you identify a tennis bracelet? “The ‘line bracelet’ actually very clearly outlined the defining feature of the tennis bracelet; it is a line of diamonds, where the diamonds are really the star of the show,” Gottlieb explained. “No matter what the setting style, the most noticeable feature of the bracelet is the layout of the stones!”

While jewelry trends come and go, the tennis bracelet has remained a staple; it’s delicate and minimalist, but can be adapted to your personal style. The bauble is also versatile; it’s a chic piece of everyday jewelry that you can wear to a formal fête. Below, see the sparkly tennis bracelets to buy now and wear forever.

