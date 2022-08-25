Ace the Style Game in These Adorable Tennis Dresses

The U.S. Open begins next week, but you don’t have to wait for the first match of the Grand Slam tournament to get into the tenniscore mood. Tennis fashion is everywhere right now, and while the sporty aesthetic is having quite the viral moment, it’s not just a fleeting trend. Tennis-inspired attire has been popular for decades, and the look is here to stay, both on and off the court. As much as we adore a preppy tennis sweater or a glittery tennis bracelet, there’s no denying that the classic tennis dress is an activewear staple.
The tennis dress is surely one of the most iconic pieces of women’s workout apparel out there; it’s sporty yet polished, and has the perfect balance of style and functionality. Indeed, aside from the fashion factor, tennis dresses are typically made of a sweat-wicking, stretchy, compressive and supportive material; they usually have built-in shorts, and some have pockets specifically to hold tennis balls.
A tennis dress is really just any dress that you can play the sport in—comfort is key, but it’s all about personal preference. You can’t go wrong with a classic, vintage-inspired tennis dress, complete with a pleated skirt and preppy stripes, but we’re also loving modern interpretations of the workout dress, in a rainbow of colors with more dramatic silhouettes, like a one-shoulder neckline or tutu-inspired skirt, à la Serena Williams’ Off-White x Nike ensemble at the 2018 U.S. Open. Below, see the best tennis dresses that promise to serve up an ace in style.
Tory Burch Tory Sport Performance V-Neck Tennis Dress
Embrace the retro aesthetic in Tory Burch’s preppy, pleated tennis dress.
Polo Ralph Lauren US Open Performance Jersey Dress
It doesn’t get much more authentic than this Polo Ralph Lauren tennis dress, which is part of the brand’s 2022 U.S. Open collection.
Adidas Tennis London Y-Dress
This white Adidas tennis dress is made of moisture-wicking material, and doesn’t compromise on style or performance.
EleVen by Venus Williams Wavy Dress In Fuchsia
Grand Slam champion Venus Williams knows firsthand what makes a quality tennis dress, and while her line makes plenty of classic white frocks, we love the eye-catching shade of this fuchsia number. It’s also super practical, thanks to a supportive shelf bra, moisture-wicking yet breathable fabric and four-way stretch.
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Women's Tennis Dress
Go back to basics with Nike’s preppy v-neck tennis dress; it has a high v-neck and subtly flounced skirt. This one doesn’t come with built-in shorts, so you’ll need to buy them separately.
Recreational Habits Chris Tennis Dress In White
This sleek workout dress has tennis court-green trim detail and a flattering, slim-fitting silhouette.
Athleta Ace Tennis Dress
This no-nonsense black tennis dress is made of recycled compression fabric, with a half-zip neckline and back pocket.
Alo Charmed Tennis Dress
Alo’s perfectly preppy collared tennis dress has buttoned details and a polo-inspired neck.
Vuori Volley Dress
The minimalist will adore this simple white tennis dress, with its clean lines and high neckline.
Koral Pivot Crepe Tennis Dress
For a classic tennis whites look, try Koral’s high scoop-neck, open-back mini.
Reformation Leslie Ecomove Zip Front Active Dress
Reformation’s adorable tennis mini dress has a country club-ready polo collar and zippered neckline.
Outdoor Voices Ace Dress
Outdoor Voices is behind so many of your favorite workout dresses, but we might need to play favorites with this chic white tennis dress, which has a pleated skirt, half-zip neck, built-in shorts and is made of breathable, moisture-wicking materials.
Gigi C. Avery Tennis Dress
This chic, a-line, black tennis dress has unexpected laser cutouts and is already equipped with built-in shorts and a shelf bra, for extra support.
Year of Ours Racer Tennis Dress
You don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort and ease with this adorable white tennis dress, with its built-in shorts and performance fabric.