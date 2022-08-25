Ace the Style Game in These Adorable Tennis Dresses

The U.S. Open begins next week, but you don’t have to wait for the first match of the Grand Slam tournament to get into the tenniscore mood. Tennis fashion is everywhere right now, and while the sporty aesthetic is having quite the viral moment, it’s not just a fleeting trend. Tennis-inspired attire has been popular for decades, and the look is here to stay, both on and off the court. As much as we adore a preppy tennis sweater or a glittery tennis bracelet, there’s no denying that the classic tennis dress is an activewear staple.

The tennis dress is surely one of the most iconic pieces of women’s workout apparel out there; it’s sporty yet polished, and has the perfect balance of style and functionality. Indeed, aside from the fashion factor, tennis dresses are typically made of a sweat-wicking, stretchy, compressive and supportive material; they usually have built-in shorts, and some have pockets specifically to hold tennis balls.

A tennis dress is really just any dress that you can play the sport in—comfort is key, but it’s all about personal preference. You can’t go wrong with a classic, vintage-inspired tennis dress, complete with a pleated skirt and preppy stripes, but we’re also loving modern interpretations of the workout dress, in a rainbow of colors with more dramatic silhouettes, like a one-shoulder neckline or tutu-inspired skirt, à la Serena Williams’ Off-White x Nike ensemble at the 2018 U.S. Open. Below, see the best tennis dresses that promise to serve up an ace in style.

