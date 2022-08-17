The Stylish Tennis Sweaters To Serve Looks on and off the Court

Activewear trends come and go, but tennis-inspired fashion is always in style. There’s no denying, however, that the tennis aesthetic is having a real moment right now, and it’s easy to see why—you can’t go wrong with the adorable pleated skirts, crisp white sneakers, preppy dresses and chic sweaters, both on and off the court.
There’s still plenty of summer left, but cooler temperatures are on the horizon, which is where the tennis sweater comes into play. The preppy pullover is traditionally a cable knit v-neck in the white, cream or general ecru color family, typically with striped banding. While the tennis sweater isn’t actually worn on the court quite as much as other tennis apparel such as skorts or polos, the pullover has become synonymous with the racket sport, and especially that particularly prepster, country club-going aesthetic.
The tennis sweater isn’t just for the country club set, though. Today’s tennis sweaters still have many of the same qualities as the original look, but there are also modern interpretations of the silhouette, whether it’s with a bold burst of color or a unique pattern. And don’t fret, because you don’t actually need to be preparing for a match or sitting court-side to wear these elegant sweaters. While you can definitely throw your tennis sweater on over a pleated skort or bike shorts post-game, you can also pair it with tailored trousers, your favorite denim or a silky skirt. Tennis shoes are always comfy and cute, but you could also accessorize with a chic pair of loafers, sandals or boots.
No matter how you choose to style it, a tennis sweater is always a chic topper, especially for those tricky transitional seasons. Below, see the best tennis sweaters to shop now.
N. Peal Women's Cable Cricket Cashmere Sweater
A splurge-worthy cashmere sweater is a forever piece; this plush v-neck has a subtle cable knit pattern, with subtle pale pink and navy accents.
Tory Burch Tory Sport Striped Ribbed Cotton Sweater
Tory Burch’s casual take on the tennis sweater stays true to the traditional aesthetic, with a sporty, relaxed flair and chevron striped v-neck.
Polo Ralph Lauren U.S. Open Umpire Cable-Knit Sweater
You can’t get much more authentic or classic than Polo Ralph Lauren’s U.S. Open tennis collection; the brand is the official retailer of the tennis tournament, and this preppy cable knit is actually part of this year’s umpire uniform, though you don’t need to be courtside to wear the chic design.
La Ligne Colette Sweater
For a more subtle, even nautical take on the tennis sweater silhouette, check out La Ligne’s chic wool pullover, complete with a sailor collar.
LoveShackFancy Malaine V-Neck Pullover
LoveShackFancy added their signature romantic, feminine flair to this tennis sweater, which has a relaxed fit, pink-and-blue stripes and embroidered club and racket detailing.
Everlane The Felted Merino Tennis Sweater
If you want a more unexpected colorway, try this sky blue tennis sweater.
Lacoste Collegiate Sweater
Lacoste’s perfectly preppy sweater is a classic, with modern updates like a more tailored fit, banded waist and bright pops of color.
Kule The Yale Sweater
Embrace the collegiate vibes in this cozy cotton sweater, which would look so effortlessly chic with crisp blue denim and classic loafers.
Sporty & Rich Striped Cable Knit Cotton Sweater
The bright green stripes on this deep v-neck sweater are reminiscent of that specific tennis court shade, and the super soft cable knit is just so comfy.
Rowing Blazers Wool Cricket Sweater
Of course Rowing Blazers has a stylish take on the classic preppy tennis sweater, like this cable knit version with a rainbow of multicolored stripes.