The Stylish Tennis Sweaters To Serve Looks on and off the Court

Activewear trends come and go, but tennis-inspired fashion is always in style. There’s no denying, however, that the tennis aesthetic is having a real moment right now, and it’s easy to see why—you can’t go wrong with the adorable pleated skirts, crisp white sneakers, preppy dresses and chic sweaters, both on and off the court.

There’s still plenty of summer left, but cooler temperatures are on the horizon, which is where the tennis sweater comes into play. The preppy pullover is traditionally a cable knit v-neck in the white, cream or general ecru color family, typically with striped banding. While the tennis sweater isn’t actually worn on the court quite as much as other tennis apparel such as skorts or polos, the pullover has become synonymous with the racket sport, and especially that particularly prepster, country club-going aesthetic.

The tennis sweater isn’t just for the country club set, though. Today’s tennis sweaters still have many of the same qualities as the original look, but there are also modern interpretations of the silhouette, whether it’s with a bold burst of color or a unique pattern. And don’t fret, because you don’t actually need to be preparing for a match or sitting court-side to wear these elegant sweaters. While you can definitely throw your tennis sweater on over a pleated skort or bike shorts post-game, you can also pair it with tailored trousers, your favorite denim or a silky skirt. Tennis shoes are always comfy and cute, but you could also accessorize with a chic pair of loafers, sandals or boots.

No matter how you choose to style it, a tennis sweater is always a chic topper, especially for those tricky transitional seasons. Below, see the best tennis sweaters to shop now.

