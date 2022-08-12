Books and Artwork From Joan Didion’s Apartment Are Heading To Auction

Artwork, books and various possessions from iconic author Joan Didion’s Upper East Side apartment will be heading to auction.

Items in the sale include artworks by Patti Smith, Sam Francis and Richard Diebenkorn, in addition to photographs of Didion taken by photographers like Annie Leibovitz and Julian Wasser. The Stair Galleries auction will also sell objects amassed and gifted to Didion and her husband John Gregory Dunne throughout their years living in California and New York.

The collection catalog will be available in October, with the auction taking place the following month.

“We are thrilled to be offering property from the collection of Joan Didion at auction, it is an honor to be in the home where one of America’s great writers lived and worked, and to curate a sale of her fine art and personal property,” said Stair president Colin Stair in a statement.

Author and critic Didion, especially renowned for her writings on American culture in the 1960s, died in December at the age of 87.