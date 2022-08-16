Home Set: Kitchen Accoutrements

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. From a natural orange wine and picture-perfect fridge storage to a delightful balsamic vinegar and organic pantry staples, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Pasolivo Fig Balsamic Vinegar
Even if you’re not a frequent cook, a high-quality balsamic vinegar is a must-have pantry staple, like this all-natural fig balsamic.
-
Mustard The Midi in White
Those of us living in rather petite apartments and other small spaces know the difficulties of attempting to create storage space and counter space out of absolutely nothing. This little locker-inspired cabinet is ideal for small kitchens; you can store pots, pans, paper towels, pantry staples and anything else you can’t find room for inside, and it also adds extra counter space, too.
-
Bondle Orange by Les Terres Promises
Summer entertaining often means pouring out many a bottle of wine for your guests, so why not keep a larger sized bottle for all those fêtes? Bondle’s vino comes in magnum sizes, and the DTC natural wine brand just debuted their latest collection of wines, including this very on-trend orange wine that’s sure to be a hit.
-
Primal Kitchen Pure Avocado Oil
Primal Kitchen is great for healthy dressings and oils that are always gluten-free and dairy free, like this avocado oil, which also has a super high smoke point and is ideal for sautéing and frying.
-
W&P Porter 8-Piece Fridge Bundle
While an Insta-ready, Kardashian-esque, pristinely organized fridge might seem out of reach, you can at least move in the right direction with this eight-piece set of jars, bottles and snack bags, to make meal prep and leftover storage a total breeze. The best part? It’s a great way to move away from single-use plastic, and embrace more sustainable habits.