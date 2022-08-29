Isdin’s End of Summer Sale Is Here, Including That Viral Miranda Kerr-Approved Sunscreen

It feels like summer just started, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just around the corner, and aside from marking the unofficial adieu to the warmest time of year, the long weekend also brings with it the best end-of-summer sales, including plenty of discounts from all your favorite luxury beauty brands. Isdin, the skincare brand beloved by everyone from Miranda Kerr and Pharrell Williams to Ashley Graham and Lindsay Lohan, is launching its annual Labor Day weekend sale, with so many celeb-adored products available at a discount.

The sitewide sale begins August 29 and goes through September 6, with every single product offered between 10 and 20 percent off. And yes, the sale includes 10 percent off of Isdin’s viral Eryfotona Ageless Tinted Mineral Sunscreen, a favorite of Miranda Kerr and Pharrell Williams that usually costs a hefty $70. The Eryfotona Actinica Mineral Sunscreen, which normally costs $60 and had a star moment courtesy of Natalia Dyer’s Vogue Beauty Secrets video, is also on sale. It’s always a good idea to stock up on sunscreens; aside from the Eryfotona formulas, there’s also a mineral brush, which is great for scalp protection and easy reapplication.

There’s also the Isdinceutics K-Ox Eyes, which contains vitamin K and hyaluronic acid to firm, tone, plump, hydrate and moisturize, and is a mainstay in Lindsay Lohan’s beauty routine, as well as Isdinceutics Flavo-C Ultraglican, with 10 vitamin C-filled ampules that Pharrell Williams told Vogue he uses “often.”

If you’re sticking with just one product during the sale, I highly recommend Isdin’s Melatonik, which has been a total game changer for me ever since my longtime dermatologist recommended that I incorporate the serum (which typically costs $165 and is now 15 percent off) into my nighttime routine. I’ve always had super sensitive, reactive and acne-prone skin, and I swear by Melatonik; you’ll see an almost immediate brighter, clearer and smoother appearance, thanks to a combination of vitamin C and bakuchiol, which is a great natural alternative to retinol. And if I haven’t yet convinced you, perhaps you’ll take a cue from an actual supermodel, as Ashley Graham told Glamour she uses the product at night, especially to help with dark spots.

Below, see the best skincare to shop from the Isdin Labor Day sale.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.