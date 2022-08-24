JetBlue Is Having a Major Fall Travel Sale, Including $39 One-Way Flights

The end of summer is always bittersweet, but don’t forget that even though Labor Day and the *unofficial* close of the season is just around the corner, you still have plenty of time before fall actually begins on September 22. There are also so many parts of autumn that you’re surely looking forward to, because who doesn’t love pumpkin spice lattes, apple picking and a whole lot of leaf crunching? And while summer travel is coming to an end, there’s all that fall travel to get excited about, which is why JetBlue’s latest sale has come at the most opportune time.

JetBlue just launched a special, eight-day “Big Fall Sale,” with one-way fares starting at $39 for travel from September 6 to November 16, 2022. The sale includes plenty of popular destinations; if you’re coming from the NYC region and want to keep up the coastal grandmother vibes, consider the $59 JFK to Martha’s Vineyard option, or perhaps the $59 one-way trip from either JFK or LGA to Nantucket. There’s also a $39 Newark to Miami and a $79 JFK or LGA to West Palm Beach, if you’re considering a trip to South Florida to escape the first inklings of that crisp fall feeling in the air.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The deal applies to the lowest available fare, and excludes Friday and Sunday travel. There are also a few specific exclusions depending on your route of choice, so double check on the dates before you finalize anything. The sale also extends to a few JetBlue Vacation packages, with discounted flights and hotels.

For those of you who want to get a head start on travel ASAP, head over to the JetBlue website (here’s the exact link for the sale) and make sure you book your next trip before the savings event ends at 11:59 pm ET on Tuesday, August 30.