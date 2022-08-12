Kim Kardashian’s Latest Skims Collection Combines Swimwear and Shapewear

Kim Kardashian is expanding Skims’ swim category, and it makes so much sense for the brand. The new Shaping Swim collection just dropped, and it’s a fitting combination of Skims’ signature shapewear fabrication and chic swimwear silhouettes.

The first Skims Swim collection debuted in March, and it didn’t take long for the inaugural line to fully sell out. Kardashian has added to the category in the months since, including metallic colorways and much-discussed swim gloves, as well as restocking the initial collection, with its array of classic maillots, traditional string bikinis as well as more unexpected options like swim shorts, skirts, long-sleeved one-pieces, cycle suits and more.

The new Shaping Swim collection still includes plenty of stylish swimwear cuts, but also adds in Skims’ shapewear components, to subtly smooth out and hug in certain areas. It’s comprised of separates and one-pieces, for a total nine styles which come in five neutral colorways (black, brown, tan, grey and white). There are two classic one-pieces, three tops (a bandeau with removable straps, a balconette and a swim tank), two traditional bottoms (high-rise and low-rise bikinis bottoms), as well as swim bike shorts and a maxi skirt.

All of the pieces are made using Skims’ compressive yet soft fabric, and are specially designed to smooth out imperfections and mold to your body, for a comfortable and flattering fit. The entire collection is intended for medium to full coverage, which is a nice reprieve for those of us who want a bit more than the ultra-skimpy styles that have taken over as of late.

The Shaping Swim collection, which is now live, is available in sizes XXS to 4X, and ranges in price from $54 to $108. Below, take a peek at our favorite pieces to shop from the latest Skims Swim drop.

