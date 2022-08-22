McDonald’s Adds Three Board Members, Doubling the Number of Women Directors

McDonald’s said today (Aug. 22) it added three new board members, including two women, while a longtime female director retires. The reshuffle will bring the total number of McDonald’s board directors to 14 and doubles the number of female directors to four.

The three new board members are Tony Capuano, CEO of Marriott International, Jennifer Taubert, a vice president at Johnson & Johnson, and Amy Weaver, the chief financial officer of Salesforce. The appointments will take effect on Oct. 1.

Sheila Penrose, a real estate executive and a McDonald’s director who leads the board’s sustainability and corporate responsibility committee, will retire on Sept. 30 after 16 years with the fast food giant.

Taubert and Weaver will join two other women directors on McDonald’s board: Catherine Engelbert, a former CEO of consulting giant Deloitte, and Margaret Georgiadis, a biotech investor.

McDonald’s new appointments confirm a trend of increasing women representation in Fortune 500 boardrooms. Last year, a record high of 45 percent of new board appointments at Fortune 500 companies were women, more than double the percentage a decade ago, according to a May report by Heidrick & Struggles, a consulting firm.