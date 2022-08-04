Met Director Max Hollein Will Also Become the Museum’s Chief Executive Officer in 2023

Max Hollein, director of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, will also become the museum’s chief operating officer.

The Met announced Hollein will take over the position in June 2023 when current CEO and president Daniel Weiss steps down. The museum’s board members unanimously voted on the matter.

“We are delighted to appoint Max to lead the Met into the future,” said board members Tony James and Candace Beinecke in an August 3 statement. “He has overseen the programmatic side brilliantly during this most turbulent period—finding a way to create an environment where the incomparable Met staff have been able to excel—while also benefitting from the partnership and stewardship of Dan Weiss.”

Weiss recently announced he would be leaving his 8-year tenure at the Met, after being appointed the museum’s president in 2015 and CEO in 2017. In recent years, the Met’s CEO role has been held by either the museum’s president or director.

Hollein, who was appointed Met director in 2018, previously lead San Fransisco’s Fine Arts Museums and Frankfurt’s Stadel Museum.

“I am greatly humbled by this appointment. The Met is an inspiration to all who visit, and to all of us who have the honor of working here,” said Hollein in a statement.