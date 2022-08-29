NASA Scrubs Historic Artemis 1 Moon Launch Due to Fuel Leaks and Engine Problem

NASA scrubbed the launch of Artemis I, the agency's first mission to the moon since the 1970s.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: NASA’s Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center on August 29, 2022 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Artemis I launch was scrubbed after an issue was found on one of the rocket's four engines. The next launch opportunity is on September 2. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
NASA’s Artemis I mission, scheduled to launch today (Aug. 29) from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center to send a test capsule to the moon, was scrubbed at the last minute because of fuel leaks and an engine problem during final preparations.

NASA struggled to pump nearly one million gallons of hydrogen and oxygen into the massive Space Launch System rocket, because of a leak of highly explosive hydrogen, the space agency said. A similar problem happened during ground testing last spring.

Artemis I is the first of a series of NASA missions to bring American astronauts back to the moon before the end of this decade. The initial flight is intended to send an Orion capsule, designed to carry astronauts in the future, with three dummies (plus Snoopy) to the moon and back in a roundtrip that will take 42 days.

The next launch window is Sept. 2. NASA said in a tweet it will share more details later today.

