New York City’s Busiest Restaurants Are Offering $1,000 NFTs for Exclusive Table Reservations

Some New Yorkers are skipping restaurant lines by reserving exclusive tables ahead of time with non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

This is the case at Dame, a seafood restaurant in Greenwich Village where table reservations are released three months in advance and on Mondays, when t only accepts walk-ins, hungry customers line up for hours. A viral tweet revealed how restaurant-goers looking to skip the line can purchase $1,000 NFTs, offering access to premier reservations.

i will bravely say it: nyc restaurant reservation culture has gone too far pic.twitter.com/itj6zcmgJV — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) August 29, 2022

Dame’s NFTs are available to purchase through Front of House, which touts itself as “the internet’s one-stop-shop for digital collectibles from the best bars and restaurants anywhere.” The restaurant’s NFTs, which take the form of a digital fish-and-chips meal, offer reservations for parties of two and four throughout 2022.

Other restaurants offering exclusive reservations through partnerships with Front of House include the West Village’s Emmett’s on Grove and the East Village’s Hanoi House, with NFTs at $300 apiece. The revenue is divided, with 80 percent going to the restaurant in question and 20 percent to Front of House, according to Saveur.