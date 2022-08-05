The Best Athleisure to Shop From the Outdoor Voices Summer Sale

Celeb-approved activewear brand Outdoor Voices is known for their comfy yet stylish workout and lounge essentials, from their signature colorblock leggings to their cult favorite exercise dress. If you’re currently on the lookout for an adorable matching workout set, leisurely sweatsuit or just want to fill in the gaps in your current activewear wardrobe, you’re in luck, as Outdoor Voices is running a 30 percent off sale starting Friday, August 5.

The savings event includes 30 percent off of all in-store purchases from August 5 through August 7, but don’t fret if you can’t make it to a physical Outdoor Voices storefront, as the brand, which counts Hailey Bieber, Lizzo and Sophie Turner as fans, is also extending the discount sitewide from August 7 through August 8.

The Outdoor Voices summer sale extends to all of their best-selling items, including that aforementioned Exercise Dress, plus new pieces like their latest tennis skirts, bike shorts, flared leggings and tennis dresses. Below, see the best pieces to shop from the Outdoor Voices sale, from workout dresses and windbreakers to crop tops and leggings.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.