Reformation’s Summer Sale Is Here, And It Includes the Cutest Hailey Bieber-Approved Dresses

Get ready, because one of the best summertime sales has finally arrived. That’s right, the annual Reformation Summer Sale is here, which means that there’s never been a better time to stock up on cool girl favorites, including effortless floral frocks, stylish crop tops, breezy linen separates, two-piece sets and so much more.

Starting today, the sustainably-focused, Los Angeles-based brand is offering a selection of dresses, jeans, shoes and tops at a 40 percent discount. The limited-time summer sale is the perfect opportunity to scoop up a few last-minute summery pieces to incorporate into your warm weather wardrobe, though it’s also a good idea to start adding a few transitional and fall items to your cart, since autumn will be upon us before you know it.

Reformation, which counts everyone from Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez as fans, is including several celeb-approved items in the summer sale, like the Tagliatelle midi dress Lopez sported during her and Ben Affleck’s European honeymoon, as well as the Lacey Dress, which has been spotted on Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Lili Reinhart and so many others. While Sydney Sweeney’s specific printed Noreen Dress is already sold out, the white version of the feminine, cottagecore frock is currently listed at 40 percent off, and it’s still available.

If you’re looking for separates among the sale items, consider the Olivia Rodrigo-approved olive green corset-esque Liza, or perhaps Karlie Kloss’ floaty Zoe Skirt. If you’re not into the idea of more summer frocks, don’t fret, because there are also chic sweaters, on-trend loafers, crisp denim and so much more included in the 40 percent off sale. Below, shop our favorite items from the Reformation Summer Sale.

