EXCLUSIVE: Responding to Critics, Malcolm Gladwell Says Freelance Work Taught Him “Benefits—and Drawbacks—of Being on Your Own All Day”

Best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell criticized remote work on a recent podcast, but by past accounts the writer enjoys a great deal of flexibility in his own career.

“It’s very hard to feel necessary when you’re physically disconnected,” Gladwell told Steven Bartlett, host of the podcast Diary of a CEO, in a July 21 episode. Gladwell, a podcaster and author of several books, said employees of his audio production company, Pushkin Industries, tend to leave faster if they’re more socially disconnected from the organization. “I know it’s a hassle to come into the office, but if you’re just sitting in your pajamas in your bedroom, is that the work life you want to live?” he continued.

After the episode got a boost from a New York Post writeup over the weekend, Gladwell was called out for valuing flexibility in his own work life even as he criticized workers for avoiding the office.

In an email exchange with the Observer, Gladwell said that transitioning to freelance after he left The Washington Post “taught me a lot I think about the benefits—and drawbacks—of being on your own all day.”

Gladwell proclaimed “desks are now banished” in 2005

In a 2005 interview with the The Guardian, Gladwell proclaimed, “I hate desks. Desks are now banished,” and recounted doing the bulk of his writing at restaurants and cafes around New York City or London.

Michael Donohue, who now works in product and engineering at Rest of World, said he “didn’t once” see Gladwell at his desk when the two both worked at The New Yorker.

Business leaders are rewriting rules to their own benefit

Reached by email, Gladwell said by the time the 2005 Guardian piece was published, he was a freelancer with 20 years of office work under his belt. This included a job at the Washington Post, where he sat two desks over from legendary journalist Bob Woodward, who was part of the team that broke Watergate.

“Had I done a stint of work-from-home before I had that kind of in person apprenticeship,” he said, “it would have been disastrous.”

The criticisms Gladwell shared with Bartlett square with a number of valid concerns about remote work. Studies have found Gen Z employees, in particular, have felt disconnected from their workplaces during the pandemic even though they appreciate flexible work policies. Such findings get to the “core psychological truth” that employees crave a sense of belonging, as Gladwell argues.

But industry leaders like Gladwell also enjoy privileges their colleagues do not when it comes to working arrangements. Though Pushkin is headquartered in New York City, Gladwell’s production company also has an outpost in Hudson, where he lives and works. The Hudson office has been described as “an ad-hoc co-working space” for friends of Gladwell and Pushkin co-founder Jacob Weisberg, attracting the likes of screenwriter Charles Randolph and New Yorker writer Michael Specter. Pushkin has been encouraging employees—most of whom work out of the city—to come back into the office.

Corporate leaders have drawn some pushback for enforcing uneven policies on office work. Google senior executive Urs Hölzle, for example, announced last year he would move from the U.S. to work remotely in New Zealand, even after CEO Sundar Pichai said employees would be required to come into an office three times a week. Google employees criticized the move as hypocritical and at least one engineer resigned when her own request to relocate was not granted.

Non-executives are nearly two times more likely than executives to work full-time in an office, according to an April survey by Slack’s management consortium, Future Forum. “There’s a lot of ‘Do as I say, not as I do’ that’s happening,” Future Forum CEO Brian Elliott said of the double standard.