Roomster Sued by Attorney General Letitia James and Federal Trade Commission for Alleged $27 Million Scam

Roomster, a social platform dedicated to apartment and roommate listings, was today (Aug. 30) sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for fraudulent practices.

Five other states joined the lawsuit, which alleges Manhattan-based company Roomster posted fake apartment listings and bought positive reviews to scam an estimated $27 million from thousands of renters.

“There is a term for lying and deceiving your customers to grow your business: Fraud. Roomster used illegal and unacceptable practices to grow its business at the expense of low-income renters and students,” wrote James in a statement.

Unverified and fake listings were posted on websites like Craigslist in an attempt to convince consumers to buy Roomster subscriptions for access to links, according to the complaint filed in the Southern District of New York.

The suit also focuses on Roomster CEO John Schriber and chief technology officer Roman Zaks, claiming the duo purchased over 20,000 fake positive reviews in order to dilute overwhelmingly negative feedback online. Schriber and Zaks allegedly specified how many reviews should be posted in certain countries and requested they be rolled out in a “drip campaign,” slowly and consistently in order to make an impact.

James and the FTC are seeking restitution for victims, civil penalties and a permanent injunction against Roomster’s fraudulent practices.

The company did not return e-mails seeking comment.