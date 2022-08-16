  Top 12 Bitcoin Casinos and Crypto Gambling Sites in 2022

Paid Advertisement by Halvorson Media. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, we strongly suggest you call the call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) or call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online slots are available and legal where you live.

Any gambling aficionado will tell you that, to play slots with comfort, it’s essential to find a balance between the software’s quality and the credibility of a bitcoin gambling site. When it comes to gambling for real money, the issue of payment security comes to the fore. So many crucial aspects at once – how to leave no details to chance?

The experts from ORDB conducted a survey among high rollers to select the best crypto gambling site. However, they first reviewed over 100 online casinos and categorised ultimate ratings according to different criteria. Here’s the first list of the best options depending on the most outstanding feature:

Another list includes Category winners — crypto casinos passing experts’ tests in particular categories with flying colors:

Here are also Runners-up — decent Bitcoin casinos worth trying in 2022:

And here’s the top chart researched and tested specifically for the following regions:

Best for UK 🇬🇧 Best for CA 🇨🇦 Best for EU 🇪🇺 Slots.lv 🥇 Red Dog Casino 🥇 Stake 🥇 Cloudbet 🥇

Top 12 Bitcoin Casinos in 2022

ORDB is the first expert hub that defined the best bitcoin betting site having additionally rated online casinos according to the industry methodology and the benchmark analysis – you will find the results below. Yet first, read through detailed reviews of the best crypto gambling sites according to their most distinguishing features. Remember that all bonuses are available with referral links.

Games Variety: 9/10

Is the selection of more than 1,300+ bitcoin casino games large enough to be reputed as number one on the list of the best crypto casinos? Yes, it is. What’s even more flat-out remarkable about Cloudbet is that it has ramped up 50+ various game providers on the site. That means you will always obtain the newest games, the hottest titles, and the most thrilling updates. The volatility and the RTP, along with other relevant games’ features, can be checked by hovering over the data icon on the tile.

If you are one of those after an adrenaline rush, we recommend testing out any of the 60+ jackpot slots or trying your luck for a huge prize with games like Playson’s Chicago Gangsters or It Came From Venus.

Live casino at Cloudbet is powered by Evolution Gaming, which is an avowed giant in the industry teaming up with top crypto gambling sites. In real-time, as you stack your chips against other players, you will interplay with the most seasoned croupiers. Games like Infinite Blackjack, Blaze Roulette, and Crazy Time are available in the full HD stream.

Customer Support & Reputation: 7/10

Like most competitors currently, this bitcoin casino offers email and live chat as options to reach out. Cloudbet customer support agents are available around the clock and, regardless of your issue, will always be two simple clicks away from solving it. They state to ensure the customer service’s efficiency and friendliness. We have encountered a few negative feedback, though, yet all of them were resolved within 2 days.

Albeit this crypto casino doesn’t suggest an FAQ section per se, you will be able to read through an extensive blog page.

Bonuses and Promotions: 8/10

You can start off with a deposit match by way of your welcome bonus. A set amount of these assets will be released once you reach an indicated amount of loyalty points. These amounts depend on the crypto coin you are using. The progress can be monitored on your player dashboard. Having received your welcome bonus, you can claim some other offers mentioned on the Promotions page. During our review, there were weekly reload bonuses, free spins, cashback, and discounts on in-game features available.

Competing with other players in regular tournaments that Cloudbet hosts ensure a more interactive experience and the ability to climb the leaderboard for your chance to win big.

Bonus: 100% Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC

What you might lack at Cloudbet

On the one hand, NetEnt titles are available only with Euro deposits. On the other hand, the entire bitcoin gambling library consists of over 1300+ options, hence there is no cause for alarm.

Games Variety: 8/10

There are over 3,000+ gaming titles on board, which is one of the widest selections on the market. All the bitcoin casino games are categorised into Slots, Instant Win, Table Games, and Live Casino. Coinslotty is pretty tech-savvy as almost 30 software game providers not only maintain the existing and supply the upcoming games, but they also make them run on mobile devices trouble-free.

The excitement of the massive number of slots’ options may be somehow challenged by the inability to sort them properly. You will need to browse through the Coinslotty entire collection and choose from the options according to the provider in a pinch. On the brighter side, though, it means more choices as well as tons more chances to win big!

And yes, playing free games will become available once you activate them in demo mode.

Customer Support & Reputation: 9/10

The operator behind this crypto gambling platform holds an official license from Curacao. Moreover, Coinslotty is using the very best SSL certificates to secure its gamblers’ data from illicit access. For more privacy and security measures, you are encouraged to turn on the Two-Factor Authentication by scanning the QR code with Google Authenticator or Authy.

This bitcoin casino was launched in 2021, thus its online reputation is not quite clear yet. Our experts tested all communication channels of the Coinslotty customer service as well all other criteria according to our methodology guide (for more information, read on), and have nothing to complain about, literally.

Bonuses and Promotions: 8/10

We hasten to please you that this crypto casino offers an exclusive and profitable no deposit bonus, which can be gained without any investment. This bonus consists of 20 free spins, 10 of which will be awarded after verifying via a mobile number, and the remaining 10 spins will be granted as soon as you join the Coinslotty Telegram Channel.

Don’t be disappointed that this bitcoin gambling site doesn’t show up with any welcome bonuses, which, in fact, are not that profitable in the long run. Instead, Coinslotty offers a VIP club featuring extremely generous cashback bonuses. Where else could you get as many as 2 cash bonuses every week? Here, you will need to keep playing and thereby improve your progress. Once you reach the second beginner level, you will be able to acquire a cashback bonus every Monday, which is designed to return you from 2% to 20% according to your level.

Bonus: Exclusive No Deposit Bonus of 20 Free Spins

What you might lack at Coinslotty

Confidentiality. Be aware that, for future withdrawals, you might need to verify your profile. Don’t get cross here; as even though cryptocurrencies win in privacy, extra verification will make all your transactions much safer.

Games Variety: 7/10

All sorts of aficionados’ favorites, totaling well over 1,000 options to bitcoin gamble from leading developers, are available in this best crypto casino. Big players in the software development realm – like Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City, Yggdrasil, and many others – guarantee the widest choice and excellent performance.

Additionally, Stake develops its own games in-house, which is quite rare. It means that you will find titles that you can find literally nowhere else. Dozens of Stake originals range from a pretty awesome Plinko game to proprietary variations of classic card games. Plus, there are other options like Limbo, Mines, Slide, Wheel, and a handful of other titles we encourage you to try.

Other categories in the casino lobby include Slots (awesome graphics, sound effects, and the very mechanics behind them!), Game Shows, Live Casino, Blackjack, Table Games, Roulette, Baccarat, and New Releases.

Before gambling with bitcoins, check their free play mode, which is allowed for most games, outside of the live casino titles and the progressive jackpot. Just click on the thumbnail of the chosen game, then go for the ‘Fun Play’ link, and get started.

Customer Support & Reputation: 7/10

The easiest and fastest way to get in touch with Stake support is their live chat feature. Almost as quick as chat is the email option, yet less interactive of course. And if you are inclined, you may also contact this bitcoin casino via Facebook, or by commenting on their Instagram or Tweet posts.

The total score of 7.62 at AskGamblers and only 5 complaints next to 50 positive feedback should encourage you to give Stake a try.

Bonuses and Promotions: 8/10

Not only are all the bonuses and promotions noticeably displayed on the website but they are also sent as reminders to an email on a regular frequency. None of them are match deposit bonuses, though. It might be a bit tricky with cryptos, hence appears quite rarely.

VIP Loyalty Club members may follow a dynamic bar (in the upper left corner of the screen) that demonstrates the VIP progress that they have. Tier by tier, you will be able to unlock the upward exclusive advantages that this status delivers.

Welcome Bonus: 10% Rakeback Using Code ‘GET10BACKBONUS’

What you might lack at Stake

For some reason, not so many progressive jackpot games are showcased on the website. However, those can be played anywhere else, most counterparts keep binge offering them. Whereas Stake originals are something unique and highly recommended for high rollers.

Games Variety: 7/10

The gaming portfolio alone ranks BitStarz among the top crypto gambling sites since 19 of the leading providers deliver over 3,500+ games. Gamblers can enjoy more than 1000 slot games as well as 40+ table games like blackjack, poker, baccarat, and roulette. In addition, there are also several bingo options on the side. For the word, this bitcoin casino hosts a few exclusive slot titles (Master Of Starz included).

Whether you search for provably fair titles or pursue whopping progressive jackpots, this game is it. However, despite such a great game variety, the geo-restriction of live dealer games marred its excellent score. Hence, if you are from the US and aspire to join live casino games, you will have to search elsewhere.

Customer Support & Reputation: 9/10

The team of this cryptocurrency casino is easy to reach over email or live chat in case you stumble upon any issue. In a live chat, you will get a response within minutes, whereas an email might take a while. BitStarz also responds to most user queries via Facebook and Twitter, where public discussions are welcomed, too.

Their reputation is solid, and the only complaints we have encountered so far referred to the inability to delete a user’s data. Unfortunately, those users have misread the Terms and Conditions (and admitted it afterward).

After all, the ‘Players’ Choice Casino 2018’ reward along with the Certificate of Trust from AskGamblers do speak volumes.

Bonuses and Promotions: 8/10

Apart from the 50% Monday reload bonus and Wednesday free spins, the VIP program at BitStarz deserves special attention.

The VIP fraternity in this crypto casino is the most trouble-free way to acquire noticeable bonuses and more feasible gifts. The membership grants access to brand-new projects before anyone else. This program is also a great way to replenish your cryptocurrency gambling treasury with zero limits. What’s even more flat-out remarkable about the BitStarz VIP program is that it ensures a private manager to assist you and customize the bonus timetable. Standard gamblers obtain bonuses as well, however, that may require some extra monitoring and research. Hence, notwithstanding a plethora of lucrative VIP offers, average enjoyers should not feel deprived.

Welcome Bonus: Double Deposit + 180 FREE SPINS

What you might lack at BitStarz

Fiat currencies are off the table for US players making it a crypto-only gambling site for them. However, the range of crypto banking options is quite budding and includes Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Tron, Ethereum, and Cardano.

Games Variety: 5/10

This crypto gambling site has a plethora of bitcoin casino games, ranging from slots with bonus rounds to video poker, table games, and live casino titles. For gambling with bitcoins, the entire collection was expanded with specialty gaming variants like shooting and board games. Red Dog Casino ensures that showcasing your skills in different tournaments will be awarded accordingly.

Provided that the only software provider of this crypto casino is RealTime Gaming, the gaming library is not colossal, yet still, a solid mixture of titles can be enjoyed by gamblers of all stripes.

Customer Support & Reputation: 7/10

Red Dog Casino is a Curacao-licensed operator that has long earned an excellent reputation among gamblers worldwide. It is also a great choice if you strive for an exceptionally optimized bitcoin mobile casino.

Bonuses and Promotions: 6/10

Deposit bonuses and extra spins in this crypto casino depend on your selected deposit method. However, unlike other bitcoin casinos, this platform is somewhat enigmatic about its promotions as you can only find out about them after you register. Having done that, head to the Cashier section, and look for the Bonuses tab to figure out the most updated and relevant reward programs.

There is no need to itemize all of them now as they change regularly, however, we will mention a special crypto deposit bonus of 320%. As soon as you activate the coupon, you will have to deposit a minimum of 20 EUR (in ETH, BTC, USDT, or LTC).

The wagering requirement is set to a 35x deposit in addition to a bonus amount (sadly, but yes).

Welcome Bonus: 225% Slots Bonus Up to €12250

What you might lack at Red Dog Casino

Those are instant withdrawals, unfortunately. The processing time of bitcoin withdrawals can sometimes take up to three days. But, recall its 320% crypto deposit bonus – you won’t find such another gift anywhere else!

Games Variety: 6/10

If you are all about trying your chances on high-payout slots, then consider this bitcoin gambling site. A significant plus of Slots.lv is its simple theme without the cluttered razzmatazz of many other cryptocurrency casinos.

So, a remarkable selection of more than 200 upscale slot games, including progressive jackpots and numerous high RTP titles, is at your command. The gaming options are action-packed and present the chance to win big off the back of small stakes. Once you ever find yourself stuck for a game to play, don’t hesitate to resort to categories like “suggested games”, “newest games”, or a “featured slot” (renewed daily).

Along with slot tournaments that last all week long, this bitcoins gambling site offers plenty of jackpot games, too. Other than slots, there are also table games, video poker, and live dealer games available.

Customer Support & Reputation: 7/10

Out of all the slots-focused crypto gambling platforms, Slots.lv is probably one of the most established. It is operated by Lynton Limited Casinos and has been around for 9 years so far. It is fully licensed and features bitcoin casino games provided by such reputable developers as RealTime Gaming, BetSoft, and Rival. That is why no wonder that its customer service support is available round the clock.

Bonuses and Promotions: 9/10

On your very first deposit, if you use bitcoin, don’t hesitate to claim a fabulous bonus of 300% up to $1,500. In the case of the first deposit using a credit card, the reward is still above-average and equals 200% up to $1,000. In aggregate, newcomers may score up to $7,500 in crypto bonuses, whereas fiat banking users might only fetch up to $5,000. And do not forget about a 35x rollover requirement subjected to this bonus.

Plus, a bitcoin-exclusive membership grants players multiple exceptional bonuses and premium rewards.

Welcome Bonus: 300% Match Bonus Up to $1,500

What you might lack at Slots.lv

Regrettably, in this crypto casino, you might lack the guarantee of instant payouts for some cryptocurrencies. The processing time for Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash might take up to an hour. Whereas other cryptos sometimes take up to 24h to clear. More often than not, payouts are processed significantly faster, yet still, we had to let you know in advance. Since Slots.lv is not a crypto-exclusive BTC gaming site, delays occasionally happen.

ORDB Research Methodology: Discovering Category Leaders

For this rating, our experts from ORDB highlighted three major criteria along with every category winner for you to pick and proceed with cryptocurrency gambling straight away:

Legality Verification

Among all the bitcoin gambling sites we checked and tested for this rating, the most credible, reliable, and secure option is mBit Casino which features:

the 2,700+ collection of games (including 1200 slots + exclusive games) from 38 providers;

fetching you 200 free spins for referring a friend;

and the advantage of several daily slot races.

Welcome Bonus: 175% Up to 2.5 BTC + 300 Free Spins

RTP & Gameplay Testing

Bets.io is the number one to boast of the highest RTPs (74-91% on average) as well as one of the richest and most enjoyable crypto gambling portfolios. Here, you can enjoy the following perks:

Up to 50 free spins every week for players;

the Weekend Reload Bonus of 50% to your deposit and extra 60 free spins.

Bonus: Daily Cashback Up to 20%

Transactions’ Speed

For many high rollers, this might be the most important yardstick. If you are one of those, don’t hesitate to go for 7BitCasino, and you additionally will be grated the following:

Over 1,200+ BTC games from 23 providers;

Exclusive no deposit bonus.

Welcome Bonus: 100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS

Moving right along, this is the result of our benchmark analysis featuring comparative characteristics to help you pick the option most suitable precisely for you:

How To Deposit with Bitcoin

Before you can enjoy crypto gambling, you first need to have already purchased some cryptos and stored them in an e-wallet. Here are the steps to follow in order to make a deposit and start cryptocurrency gambling:

Pick a wallet to keep your bitcoins. You can choose between a hardware wallet, a cloud wallet, and even a “paper wallet”. More details on that you may find in our rating of the best crypto gambling sites ; Now you may purchase bitcoins either via a crypto exchanger or from other people using a convenient payment method; Then head to your preferred bitcoin casino, sign up for an account, and earn or claim a welcome bonus (if not yet); On your Cashier/Deposit page, choose Bitcoin as your preferred deposit method; Enter the amount you would like to deposit, approve the transaction, and wait; In a few minutes at most, you will receive your cryptos in the casino account, and hence now, you can start making your bets.

How To Withdraw with Bitcoin

Withdrawing your winnings from a crypto gambling site is as easy as with any other payment method:

Head to your bitcoin casino Cashier page; Select Bitcoin as your primary withdrawal method; Enter the amount you would like to withdraw; Move to your crypto wallet and copy the wallet address; Share this address with the casino; Click Withdraw; You should have the funds in your crypto wallet within a few hours.

Once delivered, you can convert your bitcoins into any fiat currency to send the amount to your bank or to purchase things online at other platforms accepting cryptos.

In Wrapping Up

The thriving success of bitcoin casinos may seem vague, but only if you neglect the impartiality. The prosperous realm of the cryptocurrency gaming industry will only grow in the years to come. Yet even now, we have already figured out at least 12 credible and trustworthy online gaming establishments. Once you pick your favorite one (or two or even more of them), please remember to gamble responsibly!

