Jet Set: The Adventurer’s Packing Guide

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a vegan leather duffel and stylish new walking shoes to a water-resistant toiletry kit and hiking socks, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Monos New Metro Duffel
This chic, vegan leather duffle is practical and fashionable; it’s water-resistant, has plenty of interior pockets as well as a luggage sleeve, so you can easily slide it onto your suitcase. It’s ideal to use as a personal bag when traveling by plane, but you can also use it as a cute weekender.
Mindright Chocolate Sea Salt
This superfood snack brand uses plant-based ingredients and is filled with antioxidants, nootropics and adaptogens; their chips are so good, but these very portable bars are great for on-the-go snacking.
Ryka Perform Walking Shoe
A comfy and cute pair of sneakers are crucial for any type of trip—seriously, even if you think you won’t need them, you’ll be happy you brought them, because you never know. These are ultra-supportive but still flexible.
Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag
The right toiletry bag will totally transform your entire packing situation; it’s so much easier to keep all your beauty and skincare products organized. This hanging toiletry bag has multiple interior pockets, a collapsable hook and even has an exterior toothbrush stand.
Bombas x Cotopaxi Merino Wool Hiking Quarter Sock + Bataan Fanny Pack
It’s only August, but fall isn’t *that* far away, which means autumnal weekend getaways and hiking adventures are nearly upon us. These Bombas x Cotopaxi merino wool hiking socks are perfect for all those nature moments, and they even come with a little nylon bag, to store all your essentials. Plus, they’re all partly made using repurposed materials. The best part, of course, is that for every pair purchased, Bombas donates one pair to someone in need.