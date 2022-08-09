Jet Set: How to Pack for Easeful Travel

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a polished leather tote and printed duffle to a chic jewelry organizer and the softest joggers, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Printfresh Bagheera Quilted Duffle Bag
This adorable quilted duffle is perfect for all those last-minute summer weekend trips you have coming up, because it’s time to make the most of the last weeks of the season.
Cuyana Classic Easy Tote
A polished yet functional tote is key for any frequent traveler, and this plush leather minimalist version is ideal not just for trips, but also to carry around your everyday essentials.
P.J. Salvage x Barbie Reloved Boy-Short Set
A pajama set is a must in any jet-set wardrobe, and this adorable pink P.J. Salvage x Barbie shorts-and-tank set is perfect for all those summery vacations.
The Clear Cut Midnight Luxe Traveler
Unpacking your bag to find that all your jewelry is in a tangled mess is never great, but this chic leather case will keep your baubles organized and easy to see.
Hanky Panky Eco Rx Jogger
No matter where I’m heading, I always make sure to add a pair of cozy lounge pants or shorts. Trust me, there are times you’ll be sitting in the room and just want to cuddle up in the softest of joggers (or where them while en route!), like these adorable ribbed blue pants from Hanky Panky.