Twitter’s Employee Departures Are Accelerating After Musk’s Lawsuit and a Whistleblower’s Claims

Twitter is losing talent at an accelerated pace as its legal battle with Elon Musk stretches into month two and was further complicated by a whistleblower complaint about the company’s compliance and cybersecurity practices.

Twitter’s employee attrition rate currently stands at 18.3 percent, Twitter executives told staff during an internal meeting today (Aug. 24), Reuters reported.

Since Musk made his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, Twitter’s attrition rate has risen 4 percent, according to Reuters.

Today’s meeting was held a day after Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former security chief, said in a Securities and Exchange Commission complaint that the social media company had misled investors and federal regulators about the number of spam accounts on its platform. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal assured employees at today’s meeting Zatko’s accusations were “foundationally, technically and historically inaccurate.”