Venus Williams Just Launched a Limited Edition Eyewear Collection

Tennis champion Venus Williams has already expanded her activewear brand, EleVen, to include skincare, and now she’s branching into more accessories. The multi-time Grand Slam-winner has partnered up with eyewear brand Look Optic on a limited-edition capsule collection, including a brand-new style that Williams helped design.

The Muse glasses style is Look Optic’s first-ever metal frame; it uses the same material that’s employed to create sports glasses. There’s also a sustainable component, as the frames were made using 100 percent recycled materials. The silhouette is available in four different lens options, including readers, tinted readers, blue light glasses and sunglasses, and don’t fret if you don’t have perfect vision, because there’s also the option for specific magnifications.

Williams felt that Look Optic would be a good partner for the collection as the brand “truly understand EleVen’s commitment to creating products that empower you to look and feel your best.” While the Muse, which has a metal-half rim design and aviator-inspired look, isn’t technically a specific sport frame, it seems safe to say that the style is well-suited for athletic endeavors, especially those that involve playing a tennis match or two. And, of course, you could always complement your new shades with a tennis skirt, dress or tenniscore sweater to finish off the look, just in time for the upcoming U.S. Open.

The limited-edition collection, which is now available online, ranges in price from $82 to $98. Below, shop our favorite styles from the new EleVen by Venus Williams x Look Optic eyewear collab.

