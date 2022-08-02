Home Set: Summer Hostess Gifts

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. From an exclusive tequila and cypress wax palette to a new votive and Diptyque’s latest collection, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Diptyque Vinaigre de Toilette
You already know how much we love a good multi-use product, and Diptyque’s new Vinaigre de Toilette enhances everything from bath water, hair perfume, body scent and so much more, all with the loveliest aroma of lavender, rosemary and thyme.
Clase Azul Tequila 25 Aniversario Limited Edition
,The tequila lover will so appreciate this exclusive, limited edition bottle from Clase Azul; it’s part of the brand’s year-long 25 anniversary celebrations, and less than 10,000 are available worldwide.
Carriere Frères Cypress Botanical Palets
These botanical palettes smell like fresh cypress; you can place them in a drawer or hang them in a room (or your closet) to give the space a lovely pop of fragrance.
HigherDose Chill Chews
HigherDose might be best known for their luxe saunas, lymphatic drainage massages and at-home devices like their sauna blanket and PEMF mat, and now they’ve branched into ingestibles, too. These chewables are composed of magnesium citrate, an apoptogenic mushroom blend and ashwagandha (no CBD), for a gentle, low-key boost of calm and relaxation.
Lafco Paradiso Fig Candle
A beautifully scented candle is always appreciated, especially when it’s a special anniversary edition votive like this new bougie from Lafco, with its perfectly summery bouquet of fig, bergamot and peach.