  25 of the Top Shoulder Surgeons in the US

Choosing someone to handle a surgery as important as shoulder surgery can be overwhelming, to say the least. You want to make the right choice, as the surgery will have lasting effects on your body. Further, you don’t just want the best in your area, you want the best overall. To help you find the surgeon that fits your needs, we’ve compiled a list of the best shoulder surgeons in the US.

Kevin Kruse , M.D. – Top Shoulder Surgeon South & East Coast

is an orthopedic surgeon and partner at Texas Orthopaedic Associates, a division of Lone Star Orthopaedics in Dallas, TX. He is widely known for his expertise in the use of ultrasound in the shoulder. He is an innovative and gifted surgeon that is very skilled, particularly in arthroscopic rotator cuff repair. He also has extensive, comprehensive expertise with three dimensional planning software systems for shoulder arthroplasty.

What we like about Dr. Kruse:

He was trained by Gilles Walch, who was widely considered the best shoulder surgeon in the world until he retired

Dr. Kruse specializes in shoulders and performs a high volume of procedures each year, maximizing his positive outcomes

Dr. Kruse performs in the top 1% of surgeons for arthroplasties per patient reported outcomes in international databases

He is a compassionate doctor who cares about the comfort and education of his patients, so much so that he’s created an entire Youtube channel explaining procedures and other aspects of shoulder surgery

He has dedicated his entire life to shoulder surgery and becoming a great shoulder surgeon, spending hours per day reading the newest articles and journals on the shoulder.

Visit Dr. Kruse’s Site

Patrick Denard, M.D. – Top Shoulder Surgeon West Coast

Dr. Denard practices at the Oregon Shoulder Institute and is the director of the Oregon Shoulder Fellowship. At the age of 43, he has accomplished more than most do in an entire career. He is a very skilled surgeon who can perform most surgeries in a minimally invasive way, including rotator cuff repair and instability repair, which allows him to perform surgeries for tears that others would consider to be irreparable. He is also skilled in anatomic and reverse shoulder replacements for shoulder arthritis.

What we like about Dr. Denard:

Internationally recognized research ranked in the Top 20 in publications related to both rotator cuff and shoulder replacements

Dr. Denard is also an instructor at both Oregon Health and Science University and Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, as well as teaching courses on shoulder surgery to other orthopedic surgeons

He is co-author of 2 textbooks on shoulder surgery, including “The Cowboy’s Companion: A Trail Guide for the Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgeon”

Dr. Denard is passionate about helping people regain their ability to do the things they enjoy and providing the highest quality of care for his patients

Visit Dr. Denard’s Site

Best Shoulder Surgeons in the Southern US

Justin W. Griffin, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in Virginia Beach

Dr. Griffin is a talented surgeon in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He is fellowship trained in shoulder surgery and sports medicine. Dr. Griffin is a High Volume Shoulder Replacement Specialist, performing in the top 1% in reverse, stemless, and least invasive techniques. He employs a combination of approaches unique to each patient that focus on restoration and preservation, especially for his active patients. Dr. Griffin also previously served as the team physician for both the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago White Sox.

Visit Dr. Griffin’s Site

Bradley Edwards, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in Dallas

Dr. Edwards is an orthopedic surgeon with Fondren Orthopedic Group, LLC in Dallas, Texas. He is a clinical instructor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston and a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Baylor University. Additionally, he holds the position of Attending Faculty for the Shoulder and Elbow Surgery Fellowship at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston. He is one of the ‘go to’ guys for shoulder surgery. He is known for arthroscopy and for doing revisions for instability. He is a well rounded thinker who considers all possibilities with each case. Lastly, he is the founder of the Houston Shoulder Society.

Visit Dr. Edwards’ Site

Mark A. Frankle, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in Tampa

Dr. Frankle is an orthopedic surgeon with Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Tampa, and Director of the Biomechanical Shoulder and Elbow Research Lab at the University of South Florida College of Engineering. He is a gifted surgeon who has an excellent understanding of implant biomechanics. He is a unique thinker and has been extensively involved with implant development.

Visit Dr. Frankle’s Site

Ben Kibler, M.D., F.A.C.S.M. – Shoulder Surgeon in Lexington

Dr. Kibler is the Medical Director at the Lexington Clinic in Kentucky. He is also a former Vice President of the American College of Sports Medicine. His knowledge of the biomechanics of the shoulder and of the scapula is extremely impressive. He is quite an innovator in terms of thinking of scapular function in overhead throwing athletes.

Visit Dr. Kibler’s Site

Felix H. “Buddy” Savoie, III, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in New Orleans

Dr. Savoie is Chief of Sports Medicine and Professor of Clinical Orthopedics at Tulane University in New Orleans. He is a former President of the Arthroscopy Association of North America. He is a wonderful surgeon who is known for arthroscopic surgery and can perform procedures that others cannot. He is also regarded as a great speaker and administrator.

Visit Dr. Savoie’s Site

John Levy, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in Ft. Lauderdale

Dr. Levy is an orthopedic surgeon at Holy Cross Health, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He is also Chief of Orthopedics at Holy Cross Hospital and Holy Cross Healthplex and is the Medical Director for the Holy Cross Orthopedic Research Institute. Finally, he is the Director of the ASES Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship. He has a dedication to academics and is a widely published author on the shoulder and elbow. His expertise is in arthroscopic and complex shoulder injuries and elbow reconstruction and he uses the latest technologies and methods to perform his surgeries.

Visit Dr. Levy’s Site

Derek Cuff, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in Englewood

Dr. Cuff is an orthopedic surgeon at Suncoast Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine in Englewood, Florida. Dr. Cuff’s specialty is in performing minimally invasive arthroscopic procedures as well as complex shoulder and elbow reconstructions. He is an active member of the ASES. Dr. Cuff has a strong interest in basic science research of the shoulder and elbow, has published multiple articles on the topics, and has received awards for his contributions.

Visit Dr. Cuff’s Site

Best Shoulder Surgeons in the US – West Coast

Neal S. Elattrache, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in Los Angeles

Dr. Elattrache is an orthopedic surgeon and director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship at the Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles. He is also Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Southern California. He excels at formulating treatment plans and putting his patients first. His technique is impressive, as is his research on rotator cuff repair techniques.

Visit Dr. Ellattrache’s Site

Peter J. Millet, M.D., M.S.C. – Shoulder Surgeon in Vail

Dr. Millet is an orthopedic surgeon and Partner at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado. He also serves as a Shoulder and Sports Medicine Consultant to the country of Bermuda. He is a true innovator in the realm of arthroscopy. He has developed a number of novel approaches to teach other surgeons how to perform various procedures. He is especially well known for handling sternoclavicular injuries, and is a respected sports shoulder surgeon.

Visit Dr. Millett’s Site

Robert Z. Tashjian, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in Salt Lake City

Dr. Tashjian is Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Utah. He is completing some very unique, well thought-out research on the genetics of rotator cuff disease. He is a gifted surgeon, and a very sought-after speaker.

Visit Dr. Tashjian’s Site

Best Shoulder Surgeons in The US – Midwest

Brian J. Cole, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in Chicago

Dr. Cole is an orthopedic surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University Medical Center, as well as a professor in the Department of Orthopedics, Anatomy and Cell Biology. Dr. Cole is section head of the Cartilage Restoration Center at Rush. His novel shoulder techniques have really advanced the possibilities for patients needing shoulder surgeries. He is widely known for his exceptional cartilage work.

Visit Dr. Cole’s Site

Ruben Gobezie, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in Cleveland

Dr. Gobezie is Director of the Cleveland Shoulder Institute, University Hospitals of Cleveland and Fellowship Director at the Cleveland Akron Shoulder & Elbow Fellowship. Dr. Gobezie is also head of the Cartilage Transplant Center of Cleveland. He is known to be very innovative and skillful. He has experience with allograft bone grafting for isolated cartilage lesions through a minimally invasive approach, a technique not performed by many surgeons.

Visit Dr. Gobezie’s Site

Jay D. Keener, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in St. Louis

Dr. Keener is Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. He is widely known for his expertise on the management of rotator cuff tears. Additionally, he has brought a lot of clarity to the natural history of rotator cuff tears and their post-operative rehabilitation.

Visit Dr. Keener’s Site

Anthony A. Romeo, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in Chicago

Dr. Romeo is an orthopedic surgeon in Chicago at Duly Health and Care. He is regarded by his colleagues as an innovator, and has validated numerous principles of shoulder arthroplasty. He is also a gifted educator and can distill complex topics down to their basic elements. He has also contributed much to the ﬁeld through his numerous publications.

Visit Dr. Romeo’s Site

John W. Sperling, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in Minnesota

Dr. Sperling is Professor of Orthopedics at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. He is known for being an outstanding researcher and a true innovator. He has played a major role in designing a shoulder replacement system. He is an excellent speaker and a wonderful physician.

Visit Dr. Sperling’s Site

Ben Szerlip, D.O – Shoulder Surgeon in Ohio

Dr. Szerlip is an orthopedic surgeon at Dublin Methodist Hospital in Ohio. He specializes in shoulder and elbow injuries and arthroscopic shoulder surgery, using minimally invasive techniques as well as complex shoulder replacement. He has authored numerous publications and lectured nationally on the shoulder replacement design and technique. In addition, he is currently instructing surgeons on advanced principles of shoulder replacement. During his time in Texas, he co-founded the Austin Shoulder Institute.

Visit Dr. Szerlip’s Site

Paul Favorito, M.D – Shoulder Surgeon in Cincinnati

Dr. Favorito is an orthopedic surgeon and Division Chief of Upper Extremity Services at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. His specialty is in shoulder disorders and is widely recognized as an expert in the field. He continues to research clinical and basic shoulder science. He has previously served as Team Physician for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cyclones, and Medical Director for the Cincinnati Ballet.

Visit Dr. Favorito’s Site

Best Shoulder Surgeons in the US – Northwest

Joseph A. Abboud, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in Philadelphia

Dr. Abboud is an orthopedic surgeon at the Rothman Institute in Philadelphia and associate professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. He is an extremely talented clinician and researcher with many funded research projects. He is an innovator and has been involved in designing new shoulder prostheses.

Visit Dr. Abboud’s Site

Michael Bercik Jr., M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in Lancaster

Dr. Bercik is an orthopedic surgeon at Lancaster Orthopedic Group. He is a highly skilled surgeon, especially in shoulder arthroplasty. His research on computer based classifications systems for shoulder arthroplasty has really shaped the field over the last decade.

Visit Dr. Bercik’s Site

Bradford O. Parsons, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in New York City

Dr. Parsons is Assistant Professor and Residency Program Director in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. He is an incredibly gifted surgeon, and a great researcher, especially in the areas of arthroplasty and rotator cuff repair.

Visit Dr. Parson’s Site

Christopher S. Ahmad, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in New York City

Dr. Ahmad is Associate Professor of Clinical Orthopedic Surgery at Columbia University and an Associate Attending in Orthopedic Surgery at New York Presbyterian Hospital. He is the Head Team physician for the Yankees, and is also known for studying the methods of rotator cuff repair. His computer-aided shoulder replacement studies are also very compelling.

Visit Dr. Ahmad’s Site

Surena Namdari, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in Philadelphia

Dr. Namdari is an orthopedic surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University in Pennsylvania. He is the Fellowship Director and Co-Director of Research for the Shoulder and Elbow Division of Thomas Jefferson University as well. Dr. Namdari’s specialty is in arthroscopic and open treatment of the shoulder and elbow. He takes special interest in complex injuries, and likes to heal what others believe cannot be healed.

Visit Dr. Namdari’s Site

Paul Sethi, M.D. – Shoulder Surgeon in Greenwich

Dr. Sethi is an orthopedic surgeon at Greenwich Hospital in Connecticut. Dr. Sethi specializes in sports medicine injuries of the shoulder, knee and elbow. He conducts research on advancements in his specialty and is regularly published in medical journals for the work he’s completed. He is a member of ASES and President of the Orthopedic and Neurology Specialists Foundation for Clinical Research and Education. He is dedicated to advancing his specialty through research and education.

Visit Dr. Sethi’s Site

Thanks for reading our article on the best shoulder surgeons in the US!

Now that you are equipped with the list of the best shoulder surgeons in the United States and North America, we hope you will feel more comfortable making a decision about who you’d like to choose to take care of your shoulder injury.