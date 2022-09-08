Apple Announces New Features in Phones and Watches, From Satellite Emergency Service to Ovulation Timing

Apple will release new lines of it iPhones, Apple Watches and Airpods over the next month, the company announced at its annual fall event Sept. 7. The products will feature software upgrades and new features—most notably a service that can send an emergency SOS using a satellite. A Goldman Sachs report said the technology makes “incremental improvements.”

The tech giant hosts events every few months to announce its new products, their improvements and their price points. The new products include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14+, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra and Airpods Pro 2. Apple will not release new MacBooks or iPads with this launch. Here are the most important takeaways from Apple’s event: