Apple Announces New Features in Phones and Watches, From Satellite Emergency Service to Ovulation Timing

Apple will release new lines of it iPhones, Apple Watches and Airpods over the next month, the company announced at its annual fall event Sept. 7. The products will feature software upgrades and new features—most notably a service that can send an emergency SOS using a satellite. A Goldman Sachs report said the technology makes “incremental improvements.”
The tech giant hosts events every few months to announce its new products, their improvements and their price points. The new products include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14+, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra and Airpods Pro 2. Apple will not release new MacBooks or iPads with this launch. Here are the most important takeaways from Apple’s event:
- iPhone 14 and 14+ users will have two years of free access to Apple’s new emergency service that can send an SOS message without cellular service. Apple will spend $450 million on this venture with the majority going to GlobalStar, which makes low earth orbit satellites. The service will be available in the U.S. and Canada starting in November, and Apple did not specify how much it would cost after the two-year mark.
- As Apple prepares to launch its Series 8 watch ($399) and Apple Watch Ultra ($799), it discontinues its Series 3 watch, the most affordable model at $199, but lowers the price of its SE model by $30 to $249. The Series 8 includes temperature sensors that can aid in ovulation timing.
- In the newest models of the iPhone and Apple Watches, Apple has added a crash detection feature which automatically contacts emergency services when it senses a severe car crash.
- Apple will keep its U.S. dollar pricing for all iPhone models when it releases the new 14 and 14+ models. The iPhone 14 cost starts at $799, and the 14+ begins at $899. The price of iPhone models outside the U.S. will be adjusted due to the current strength of the U.S. dollar.