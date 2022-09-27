Home Set: Self-Care Saviors

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. From a gentle exfoliating cleanser and a nourishing body butter to a spray-on serum and luxurious eye contour, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Kosas Plump + Juicy Vegan Collagen Spray-On Serum
I’m a big fan of Kosas’ clean beauty products, as well as their bodycare, including one of my all-time favorite deodorants and body wash, so of course I was thrilled to try out their latest foray into skincare. The brand just debuted an ultra-hydrating spray-on serum, packed with nourishing and moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides as well as hibiscus fruit and artemisia flower extract. It doesn’t contain any oils, which is great for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin, and works to balance, restore, hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier.
Valmont V-Firm Eye
Valmont is a cult-favorite for good reason; their indulgent and luxurious skincare is just that good. Their new firming and contouring eye serum hydrates, strengthens and, as you surely got from the name, firms, helping to alleviate the look of drooping lids and creasing, all without disturbing the delicate skin under the eye.
Pacifica Vegan Collagen Recovery Body Butter
As we enter a chillier time of year, you’re going to want to start moisturizing and hydrating your body more than ever. Body butter’s aren’t usually my thing, but Pacifica’s new ultra-moisturizing formula has already become a go-to; it’s clean, hydrating and doesn’t feel sticky, with peptides and shea butter that also help support elasticity.
Tata Harper Superkind Refining Cleanser
Tata Harper’s Superkind line, which is specially formulated for those of us with sensitive, reactive skin, has been a savior for me, and has quickly become one of my tried and true options. The latest addition to the line is a gentle exfoliating cleanser, so you can still get all the benefits of exfoliation without worrying about damaging or irritating your skin barrier.
Casper Element Pro Mattress
Is there anything more essential to wellness and self-care than a good night’s sleep? A mattress is key for a restful night, so if your current bed situation isn’t doing the trick, consider an upgrade like Casper’s new Element Pro mattress, which has three dual-foam layers, comfort technology and is super breathable.