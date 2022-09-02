The Best Labor Day Activewear Sales to Shop Now

Summer is rapidly coming to a close, and while Labor Day is inherently a bittersweet *unofficial* end to the season, the three-day weekend also brings with it many an incredible sale. Yes, there were plenty of great sales throughout the summer (ahem, Nordstrom Anniversary and Amazon Prime Day), but with Labor Day just around the corner, tons of your favorite brands are already offering major markdowns, including plenty of chic activewear. After all, with fall just around the corner, it’s time to start a little wardrobe refresh, and what better way to inspire the best wellness outlook in the new season than with stylish new activewear?
Whether you’re looking for a fresh pair of leggings, a trendy onesie, a tenniscore dress or a coordinating set, we’ve got you covered. Below, see the best Labor Day sales from all the top activewear brands, including chic athleisure from Bandier, Alo Yoga, Year of Ours and so many more.
Girlfriend Collective
This sustainably-focused activewear brand, which counts Kerry Washington as a fan, is running a Labor Day Weekend sale from August 30 through September 9, with 25 percent off sitewide, plus 60 percent off of all sale pieces.
Bandier
Bandier’s Labor Day sale begins on September 1 and goes through September 5, with 20 percent off $150 purchases, $25 percent off $250 and 30 percent off of $350, for both online and in-store shopping.
Alo Yoga
Celeb-favorite athleisure brand Alo Yoga’s Labor Day sale starts on September 1 and goes through September 5, with 40 percent off a selection of items.
Lorna Jane
Lorna Jane is offering 30 percent off of every single sports bra from September 2 through September 5.
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices is going all out with a sale on sale this year, as the brand, known for their cult favorite Exercise Dress, is offering 50 percent off of already discounted styles, from August 30 through September 5.
Gigi C.
Activewear and swimwear brand Gigi C. is holding a sitewide 25 percent off sale from September 1 through September 5.
Year of Ours
Stylish activewear brand Year of Ours is holding an end-of-season sale from September 1 through September 5, with 40 percent off of all summer styles.
Koral
Whether you want to double up on your own activewear game or buy one for yourself and one for a friend, check out Koral’s Labor Day sale, which runs from September 2 to September 5 and includes a buy one, get one 50 percent off deal for all online athleisure.
Reboot & Co.
This wellness brand is holding an extended Labor Day sale from August 31 through September 7, with 40 percent off sitewide.
Bloch
Bloch’s entire sale section is 30 percent off for the next two weeks, and is going up to 50 percent off starting on Labor Day, which will continue through the week.
Splits59
Starting on September 1, Splits59’s entire summer collection is on sale, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off. The brand is also extending the discount past LDW, as the savings event will last until the entire collection sells out.
Set Active
This celeb-favorite activewear brand is offering 20 percent off a huge selection of chic workout attire; just use the code LABORDAY20 from September 2 through September 5.