24 Best Body Lotions for Men in 2022

Dry skin is a problem both men and women face, but if you are a guy who wants to buy skin-care products that are formulated specifically for you, you might find it difficult to locate body lotions for men. The truth is that there are plenty of options out there if you know where to look. From large brands that you already know to brands that pride themselves on using natural, organic, and animal-friendly ingredients, there is a fantastic body lotion out there for you.

Whether your skin is dry and in need of serious healing or you simply want to maintain soft, smooth skin every day, the right body lotion will deliver the results you’re after. To help you find products that are worth trying out, we have compiled a list of the 24 best body lotions for men. Remember to keep your skin type in mind as you peruse the list, and consider whether you want a body lotion that you will be able to use on your face as well.

Are you ready to see what’s out there? Continue reading to discover the finest body lotions on the market today.

Blu Atlas Moisturizing Cream is a highly effective moisturizer for the face and body. This single product can help you keep your skin soft from your head to your toes.

It contains natural ingredients like mango seed butter and seaweed extract to provide loads of hydration, making it a great choice if you have skin that is dull and dry. You won’t find any artificial fragrances in this vegan formula, and the best part is that it can work on all skin types. Simply use it in the morning or in the evening whenever you want to give your skin a little extra care and attention.

2. Old Spice Hand & Body Lotion, Fiji With Coconut Oil

Old Spice’s Daily Hydration Hand and Body Lotion will make your skin feel moisturized and replenished, and the effects generally last a whole 24 hours.

The fragrance is a blend of tropical coconut and relaxing lavender. You will appreciate the lightweight formula, which contains coconut oil to give your skin what it needs every day. Use this whenever you want to relieve dry skin and ensure you smell good at the same time.

3. Jack Black Black Reserve Hydrating Body Lotion

Jack Black is another brand that offers a host of fantastic products for men. Their Black Reserve Hydrating Body Lotion should be on your radar if you are on the hunt for a skin-care product that not only works great but smells amazing. The formula contains ingredients like olive oil, shea butter and baobab oil, which provide hydration and nourishment to skin that is dry and needs extra attention and moisture. You’ll love the subtle masculine fragrance. Use this whenever your skin feels dry or after you get out of the shower to ensure your skin feels soft to the touch.

4. Bevel Body Lotion

The Bevel Body Lotion is nourishing to the skin, with ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin B3, argan oil and shea butter. This product can improve your skin’s texture and tone while providing moisture and helping your skin heal. In other words, using this body lotion can help your skin look and feel healthier and softer.

There aren’t any harsh chemicals to worry about, and the formula is lightweight and will be absorbed quickly as you apply it to your skin. Plus, the effects of using this product might last all day, so you might not need to use it as often as you think. Use it after you take a shower to help your skin feel soft and moisturized.

5. Oars + Alps Body Lotion

The Moisturizing Body Lotion from Oars + Alps is dermatologist tested and suitable for all skin types. It contains natural ingredients like vitamin E, shea butter, magnesium, arnica and sunflower oil, which work together to protect and hydrate the skin, as well as relieve sore muscles.

This product is perfect for hardworking men, athletes and guys who like spending time at the gym. This is yet another lightweight lotion that you can use to moisturize your skin when it is dry. It is lightly scented and is absorbed quickly, which means it won’t leave your skin feeling greasy. Plus, this product is free of phthalates, parabens and sulfates, and it is not tested on animals.

6. Gold Bond Ultimate Men’s Essentials Intensive Therapy Lotion

You have probably heard about Gold Bond products, but if you haven’t yet given them a try, it might be time to do so. Their Ultimate Men’s Essentials Intensive Therapy Lotion is a great place to start when you are in search of a lotion that you can apply to your hands and body to relieve skin that is extra dry.

This hypoallergenic product can hydrate deeply to give you longer-lasting moisture, which is going to be convenient because it means you likely won’t need to reapply the lotion throughout the day to keep your skin feeling fabulous. Ingredients include silk amino acids, vitamin C and vitamin E. You will love the fact that this lotion absorbs quickly, is non-greasy and has an attractive fragrance.

7. Lubriderm Men’s 3-in-1 Lotion Fragrance-Free

Lubriderm is known for their top-quality skin-care products, and their Men’s 3-in-1 Lotion is a good choice if you are the type of guy who prefers products that are fragrance-free. This is a light and non-greasy formula that can be absorbed by the skin quickly. It not only moisturizes your skin but works to soothe it. Ingredients like aloe will make your skin look and feel better, especially if it is dry.

You can use this product on your body as well as on your face, so it is a great option for men who don’t want a complicated skin-care routine or who don’t want to have to buy multiple products to care for their skin.

8. Brickell Men’s Products Deep Moisture Body Lotion for Men

The Deep Moisture Body Lotion from Brickell Men’s Products can hydrate and protect your skin, as well as help renew it. It’s a great option when you want a product that contains natural and organic ingredients and is formulated for dry and flaky skin. It can even help tighten your skin, with ingredients like jojoba, vitamin E and shea butter.

Like many of the other products on our list, this body lotion for men is fast-absorbing and lightweight. And you don’t need to worry about this lotion containing unwanted ingredients such as parabens, petrochemicals, phthalates, sulfates and silicones. The lotion comes in both scented and unscented versions.

9. Baxter of California Hydro Salve Body Lotion

Want to get yourself a body lotion that will moisturize your hands and body quickly? Check out the Hydro Salve Body Lotion from Baxter of California. This made our list of the best body lotions for men for a variety of reasons. This is a non-greasy and lightweight formula, yet it is rich and capable of hydrating the skin while providing nourishment.

After use, your skin should feel softer, thanks to ingredients like coriander seed oil and glycerin. This product is good for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It can even be used on your tattoos to help keep them looking great. The lotion has an attractive scent, and is paraben free.

10. Vaseline Men Fast Absorbing Lotion

There is a reason this body lotion from Vaseline is called their Fast Absorbing Lotion: It takes only 15 seconds for it to be absorbed into your skin. This saves you time, making it a great product for busy men who want to deeply moisturize and repair their skin.

Basically, if you have dry skin and other products are not giving you the moisture and hydration you need, this non-greasy lotion might be worth trying, as it contains ingredients like petroleum jelly and vitamin B3 to heal your skin and keep it looking and feeling great.

11. Andalou Naturals Men Energizing Body Lotion 3 in 1

Do you want to try a skin-care product from a brand that is known for using natural ingredients and creating eco-friendly products? Then check out the Energizing Body Lotion from Andalou Naturals. This is a body lotion that you can also use on your face and hands. It is made for men, with ingredients like hemp stem cells, organic hemp seed oil and organic aloe vera.

This product will nourish and soothe your skin, and it is gentle enough to be used on all skin types. Just apply it to your skin (it will absorb quickly, so you can be on your way in no time at all), and let the formula do its thing. You can rest assured that this body lotion is gluten-free and cruelty-free as well.

12. Palmer’s MEN Body & Face Lotion

Palmer’s is another brand you are probably familiar with, but you might not know that they have made a lotion just for men. You can use this dermatologist-approved product on your face, hands and body, focusing on areas that are dry and rough, to restore moisture and improve the way your skin feels.

This formula is fast-absorbing, dermatologist-approved and vegan-friendly, and you can use it on your face after you shave. The lightly scented formula includes powerhouse ingredients like vitamin E and, of course, cocoa butter, without any phthalates or parabens. But what makes this body lotion really stand out against others on the market is the fact that it can provide moisture for a full 48 hours.

13. Marlowe No. 002 Extra Moisturizing Body Lotion

Marlowe’s Extra Moisturizing Body Lotion is formulated to restore your skin while hydrating and nourishing it. It is a good option for all skin types. It can provide a lot of moisture, so if your skin is very dry, this could be the solution you have been looking for, especially if other moisturizers aren’t working for you.

You can use this lotion on your body and hands, and can rest assured that it does not contain phthalates or parabens. It relies on naturally derived ingredients like willow bark extract, deep-sea algae extract, passionflower fruit extract, and green tea extract to soothe and moisturize. This product is not tested on animals.

14. American Crew Acumen 24Hr Hand & Body Hydrator

This body lotion from American Crew can hydrate your skin for 24 hours, making it a convenient option for men who want to get the most possible from their moisturizer because they prefer applying it just once a day.

Apply it all over your body and on your hands whenever you need to moisturize dry skin or want your skin to feel softer and smoother. You might even opt to use it after you shower every day. It will absorb quickly and the ingredients will get to work, ensuring your skin feels amazing.

15. WOW Shea & Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Lotion (Deep Hydration)

The Shea & Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Lotion from WOW Skin Science is worth checking out if you are searching for a body lotion that can provide 24 hours of moisture and deep hydration. This formula can work for both men and women, and it includes natural ingredients like argan oil, shea butter and cocoa butter to soften and nourish skin, as well as improve its elasticity.

It is fast-absorbing and non-greasy, great for dry skin, and free of sulfates, parabens and gluten. It is also a great choice if you’re looking for vegan and cruelty-free skin-care products.

16. Dr. Bronner’s Organic Lotions

Consumers who prefer using products with ingredients they can recognize often turn to brands like Dr. Bronner’s. If you are a man in search of a high-quality body lotion that is non-GMO, organic, vegan and never tested on animals, this Organic Hand & Body Lotion, which can work well on most skin types, might suit your needs and preferences.

It comes in various fragrances, such as lavender coconut, orange lavender, patchouli lime and (our favorite) peppermint. This lotion can be used on your body, hands and face. It is gentle, and a little goes a long way. Your skin will absorb it quickly to start reaping the benefits of ingredients like coconut oil, hemp oil, jojoba oil and avocado oil.

17. MenScience Advanced Body Lotion

With this Advanced Body Lotion from MenScience, you can moisturize and soften your skin quickly. This product is absorbed right away, and it does not leave behind a residue like other lotions can. Also, it can help protect your skin, repair it and revitalize it.

Plus, it is oil-free, and contains ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid to ensure your skin feels smooth and hydrated. Basically, adding this product to your skin-care routine can help you get results if your skin is in need of attention.

18. O’Keeffe’s Skin Repair Body Lotion

O’Keeffe’s Skin Repair Body Lotion is a good product to consider if you have skin that is in need of some serious moisture. It can relieve itchiness and dryness by giving your skin what it needs. This lotion can be a great way to work on repairing and healing your damaged skin.

You can use it every day, and the formula will improve your skin surprisingly quickly, with results that last. This product is non-greasy and hypoallergenic. And if you are the type of guy who doesn’t like scented body lotions, you’ll be happy to learn that this product is unscented.

19. Art of Sport Daily Skin Lotion

The Art of Sport Daily Skin Lotion works to powerfully hydrate your skin if it is dry and rough, yet the product is light, non-greasy and fast-absorbing. The fresh scent is clean and bright, and the formula contains ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, sunflower seed oil, jojoba oil and vitamin E.

You will not find any parabens, phthalates or petrolatum in this product, which is dermatologist-tested, vegan and cruelty-free. It’s basically everything that you would want from a high-quality body lotion for men.

20. Anthony No Sweat Body Defense

This is a skin-care product that is different from the other moisturizers for men on this list. The No Sweat Body Defense from Anthony transforms from a cream to a powder as you apply it to your skin, and it is a great product to apply to areas of your body that experience chafing or friction, such as your inner thighs.

It is lightweight and talc-free, and includes natural ingredients like vitamin E, tapioca starch and aloe vera to moisturize, nourish and soothe your skin while helping you to stay dry where you need it.

21. Kiehl’s Original Musk Body Lotion

The Original Musk Body Lotion is yet another popular option in the world of body lotions for men and women. It is a good choice for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and is formulated to absorb fast. You can use this lightweight lotion to moisturize your skin and ensure it feels softer and smoother, as it contains ingredients like sesame oil and apricot kernel oil.

Plus, the brand uses their Original Musk Oil to give this lotion its incredible scent. Use this product whenever your skin needs a little extra moisture, when you want to add a bit of fragrance to your skin, or when you get out of the shower and are getting ready for the day ahead.

22. Burt’s Bees Body Lotion – AloeShea (Sensitive)

Burt’s Bees is a popular brand in the world of natural skin-care products. It is a good option to consider if you want to go with an environmentally friendly brand. This dermatologist-tested body lotion is rich yet non-greasy, and is quickly absorbed by the skin.

It contains natural ingredients like shea butter, oats and aloe, which provide moisture while soothing the skin. Plus, it is fragrance free, its results can last up to 24 hours and it shouldn’t irritate your skin, so it is an excellent choice for men with sensitive skin.

23. Soothing Touch Naked Body Lotion

Another product that is different from the others on this list is this Soothing Touch Naked Body Lotion. It is formulated based on the principles of Ayurveda, which is an ancient system of healing arts from India.

It contains natural ingredients like coconut oil, sesame oil and castor oil, which bring balance to the body’s elements and can help you achieve the right amount of moisture in your skin so it looks and feels healthier. You can use this as a daily lotion on your body and your face. Consider giving it a try to see if it works for you!

24. Alaffia Everyday Shea Body Lotion, Unscented

The last product on our list is the unscented Alaffia Everyday Shea Body Lotion. This is ideal for those who have sensitive skin or who want to ensure the lotion’s scent doesn’t clash with their cologne or deodorant. This is a body lotion that can moisturize your skin deeply and nourish it so it feels softer and more hydrated.

You can use it all over your body and feel good knowing that the formula does not contain any artificial colors, synthetic fragrances, sulfates, parabens, mineral oil or phthalates. It is a great option for men who have skin that ranges from normal to very dry, thanks to natural ingredients like shea butter and lemongrass.

What to Look For in a Good Body Lotion for Men

As you can see, there are plenty of body lotions that men can choose from these days. From those that are designed for extra-dry skin to those that are great for everyday use throughout the year, there really is something for everyone. It’s just a matter of figuring out what works for you.

As you search for the best body lotion for your skin and lifestyle, keep the following in mind.

Always read a product’s label carefully so you can get a clear idea of what the body lotion is capable of doing and the type of skin it is made for. If you are searching for a product that can soothe sensitive skin, for example, look for that information as you browse product labels.

Another thing to think about is whether you are okay with a product that contains potentially harmful ingredients like parabens. If you aren’t, there are a host of options that are free of parabens and various artificial ingredients. You can also consider whether you want to go with a vegan product, one that contains natural ingredients, or one with organic ingredients. Once again, reading product labels will be helpful, so take your time and look through all the available options.

Finally, when shopping for a body lotion for men, consider the fragrance that you want, or whether you want any fragrance at all. Some men prefer fragrance-free products that won’t clash with their favorite cologne. You might also want a fragrance-free lotion if you are sensitive to fragrances or simply aren’t a fan of scented body-care products. On the other hand, if you want to help your skin to not only look and feel amazing but also smell incredible, there are plenty of lotions that have fresh scents you are sure to love.