30 Best Body Washes for Sensitive Skin

If you have sensitive skin, then you know how it feels to search for the body wash that will work with you—spending hours trying to find the perfect body wash, checking the ingredients list, buying it only to later ask for a refund. Shopping for quality can be stressful.

But it’s not all that difficult. While most big brands are looking for ways to reduce skin irritations and reactions from their products, some companies are changing the game for skincare products. With that said, here are some of the best body washes for sensitive skin.

This gorgeous smelling body wash is one of the best for men right now. Boasting a mix of green tea, sugar cane, and aloe vera to reduce pores, and lock in moisture, it cleans and soothes the skin with every wash. The fast-acting nourishments make this one of the best body washes for sensitive skin.

You’ll notice with Blu Atlas’ Body Wash that each ingredient is natural, putting an eco-friendly twist on the classic body wash formula and making it perfect for sensitive skin. It also gives off an earthy fragrance, leaving your skin smelling and feeling great.

To use, simply apply the body wash to wet skin in your shower or bath. Lather well before rinsing. Repeat if necessary.

2. Rugged and Dapper’s Body Wash

Rugged and Dapper’s all-natural body wash consists of plant-based ingredients, making it one of the best body washes on the market for sensitive skin right now. While a few chemical additions are available, it primarily contains rosehip, tea tree, and orange peel to create a sweet, light fragrance over the body. Not only does it leave your skin smelling amazing, but it also revitalizes and purifies the skin with each wash. It locks in moisture, contains no parabens, and is cruelty-free—what’s not to love?

With fast-acting ingredients and a nourishing base, this body wash acts as a natural anti-inflammatory to protect against dryness and irritation. It cultivates its all-natural formula to soothe the skin and keep it protected for all-day use.

For a guilt-free option that’s light on the wallet, Rugged and Dapper might be your next purchase. Shop around at your local pharmacy or drugstore, or browse on Amazon or other e-commerce websites, such as Amazon or eBay.

3. L’Occitane Homme Shower Body Wash

This body wash includes rosemary, juniper, immortelle, and sandalwood oil for a relaxing, deeply moisturizing infusion. With added shea butter, this body wash revitalizes and rejuvenates the skin to keep you feeling and looking fresh after each wash. This body wash’s excellent absorption and multi-purpose skin defenses easily make it a go-to for 2022.

With protective ingredients mixed with a creamy, luxurious base, L’Occitane Homme Shower Body Wash is the number one for customers around the world. It can be used for all skin types, but works especially to soothe sensitive skin.

Buy it through your local drugstore or pharmacy. Alternatively, you can browse online through Amazon or other e-commerce platforms, such as eBay.

4. Harry’s Body Wash

Harry’s Body Wash is an excellent choice for men wanting to keep their skin looking great but have to save. Packaged inside a 16-oz bottle, the wash is created from charcoal, bergamot natural oils, and Japanese yuzu for fragrance and locking in moisture. It also helps cleanse the skin from dirt and grime, leaving your skin fresh and light throughout the day.

If you struggle with dryness and eczema, then Harry’s is the way to go. It actively soothes irritated and dry skin by adding multiple protective barriers to your skin. This restores your skin’s pH balances and adds a moisturizing boost.

For an all-natural cleanser that deeply satisfies your skin with each wash, then you should try Harry’s today. Browse through any major retailer or drugstore, or shop online through Amazon or any other e-commerce retailer.

5. Native Body Wash

Initially starting as a deodorant-based brand, Native recently struck gold with its line of premium quality shampoos and body washes. Coming in a variety of scents, the brand specifically caters to people with sensitive skin, meaning that all ingredients are carefully curated and ethically sourced.

Native uses water , mineral salts, coconut oil derivatives, and citric acid to give your skin the boost it deserves. With no added parabens or sulfates, customers can be sure they’re getting what they ask for—a deep, all-natural clean.

Native stays true to their packaging, so why not give them a try? You can find Native products through any local drugstore or pharmacy, or shop online through Amazon or eBay.

6. Dove’s Men+Care Elements Body Wash

One of the more well-known contenders on this list, Dove has earned their place in the world of skincare products. The Elements body and face wash is a multi-purpose formula consisting of sage, peppermint, and eucalyptus that rejuvenates and hydrates the skin effortlessly. It works to both soothe and energize the skin cells to get that fresh-faced look people strive for.

Dove has been known worldwide to restore the skin’s pH balance by effectively locking in hydration and moisturizing your skin throughout the day. These are due to their eco-friendly ingredients that are sourced through ethical means. Additionally, Dove never adds chemicals or parabens to their formulas—they’re completely ethical.

If you’re looking for quality but have a budget to work with, then Dove is an excellent choice for sensitive skin types in 2022. An all-natural active formula that works for all skin types out there, buy online or browse your local drugstore today.

7. Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser

This wonderful body wash will soothe and nourish your skin while leaving dirt and sweat in the dust. A mild cleanser with a scent of citrus, Aesop’s new addition to their brand has left an impact on customers for all the right reasons. Geranium leaf, mandarin rind, and bergamot rind make up most of this formula’s ingredients.

For a tropical scented body wash that combines cleansing with deeply ethical values, you can’t go wrong with Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser. A fast-acting and beautifully rejuvenating base that coats the skin in healthy necessities, this soapy, smooth body wash is a must-have in 2022.

For simple use, apply to wet skin in your bath or shower. Lather and rinse as needed.

8. Billy Jealousy Devil’s Delight Black Pepper/Sandalwood

Billy Jealousy is a brand that many men have gotten behind, and it’s no surprise to see why. With a highly sourced combination of coconut oil, glycerin, and shea butter, you’re certain to get a rejuvenating and cleansing wash every time.

The highly sought-after formula is composed of all-natural ingredients to protect and hydrate the skin. It is also perfect for sensitive skin, especially as it’s scented with sandalwood and black pepper.

Billy Jealousy offers a new take on ethical sources by using spice and thickening shea butter to create an aromatic and light formula that refreshes and repletes all skin types.

For effects that will last long after your shower, you can’t go wrong with this ethical choice.

9. Old Spice Body Wash (Fiji Scented)

If you’ve been looking for an all-natural product that comes cheap, then this body wash is the answer. The Old Spice Body Wash is infused with light, tropical scents to give you a long-lasting fragrance. Best of all, Old Spice only uses ethical sources for its ingredients list.

This rounds out the Old Spice Body Wash, making it perfect for classic lovers, while still combining modern, rejuvenating scents and ingredients. Old Spice has been around for generations, but we love this modern take on an old business. Customers everywhere will appreciate the consistency of the fragrance, while lathering the skin with needed hydration and moisturizing properties.

With a light fragrance and gentle contact with the skin, this formula is best for all skin types. However, it works especially well for sensitive skin types due to its anti-inflammatory properties and hydrating, soothing ingredients.

Browse through your local pharmacy or drugstore for this revitalizing body wash, or simply browse online through Amazon or other e-commerce platforms, like eBay.

10. Anthony (Alpine Wood)

We recommend Anthony’s Alpine Wood Body Wash for a skin-friendly formula and light, earthy fragrance. All ingredients and scents are ethically sourced, featuring notes of birch leaf, Canadian balsam, alba, and sage leaf extract.

This makes for a masculine scented fragrance, ideal for anyone searching for the perfect woodsy smell. Aromatic and lovely, your skin will thank you for the nutrition boost by making you smell amazing.

This body wash has long been coveted by customers, and with its natural properties and focus on attacking dry skin, it’d be foolish to wonder why. For a long-lasting ingredients list that will keep your skin gorgeous, try Antony’s Alpine Wood Body Wash today.

This product also comes cheaply in your local drugstore, or e-commerce businesses like Amazon.

11. Blu Atlas’ Deodorant

Blu Atlas’ stunning deodorant is perfect for those suffering from sensitive skin. Consisting of a natural, aluminum-free formula helps to get rid of odor, leaving your skin smelling and feeling fresh.

A full list of the ingredients includes coconut extract, to help soften and soothe the skin; and volcanic ash, to promote reduced irritation, remove excess oil, and can minimize pores.

These ethically sourced ingredients and no added parabens and additives make this deodorant perfect for skincare. For a beautiful, masculine fragrance and a strong focus on moisture and lightly curated formula, try Blu Atlas’ Deodorant today.

Additionally, it comes in Blu Atlas’ skincare bundle.

($15; Blu Atlas).

12. Jack Black All-Over Wash

For the best body washes for sensitive skin, look no further than Jack Black All-Over Wash. This two-in-one body wash is also intended for your hair. A powerful multi-purpose wash, it contains no sulfates or parabens, therefore protecting your hair and skin. It removes dirt and grime effectively, leaving your hair and skin feeling fresh with every use. This makes it especially effective for sensitive skin.

Jack Black All-Over Wash gives comfort without adding chemicals—a one hundred percent natural formula that works to defeat dry and itchy skin. It also has balanced pH cleansers as an added protective layer, which aren’t added in most skincare products. This addition makes it your next choice in skincare for 2022, as it’s perfect for all skin types.

Buy Jack Black All-Over Body Wash from your local drugstore or pharmacy, or buy it online through Amazon and eBay.

13. Le Labo Hinoki Shower Gel

Le Labo is one of those brands that is quickly becoming a modern classic. With high-quality, gender-neutral products that gently impact the skin and the environment, it’s little wonder how this brand is becoming the best for sensitive skin.

Le Labo uses plant-based recipes in their formulas, including sesame oil, rosemary leaf extract, and sunflower oil. This creates a foam that is great for the skin and produces a gentle lather. With a gorgeous formula that is perfectly curated, it’s little wonder this body wash is a top contender this year.

With rejuvenating effects and a simple, but gentle fragrance, try Le Labo today.

This shower gel is also cheap and can be found on Amazon.

14. Molton Brown (Recharge Black Pepper)

Molton Brown’s Recharge Black Pepper evokes a manly scent that can’t be compared. With black pepper, lemon and ginger, you know you’re getting the best in nutrients. It effortlessly moisturizes the skin, leaving you feeling light and hydrated all day.

Molton Brown’s body washes only source the best, which is why they are so eco-friendly. They ethically source all-natural ingredients to make a formula that is gentle on the skin, offering a deep cleanse with every use.

Molton Brown is an effective and multi-purpose body wash that acts gently on the skin while keeping your skin relaxed and comfortable. It easily defeats irritation and redness, soothing affected areas and helping the healing process.

Oakmoss, violet leaf, and vetiver make up some of the other fragrant notes in this luxury body wash. It can be found through e-commerce sites like Amazon.

15. Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Body Wash

The Jo Malone Pomegranate Body Wash is a top favorite cleanser for people struggling with their skin. Both a body and hand wash, each use is guaranteed to make the skin feel easy and light. It deeply cleanses your clean to lock in moisture and gently hydrate for long-term effects. Casablanca, pink pepper, and spicy woods add an earthy and rich fragrance.

Pomegranate, raspberry, and plum round out the scents in this layered formula. This makes it one of the most relaxing, and also scented, body washes on this list. However, thanks to the natural ingredients and no additional parabens and sulfates, it is also excellent for irritated, sensitive skin.

The Jo Malone Pomegranate Body Wash is effective and combative on irritated and sensitive skin, thanks to the all-natural, creamy base. Not only does it smell beautiful, but it also makes your skin look beautiful.

For purchase, try your local drugstore or pharmacy. Or you could purchase it online through Amazon, eBay, or other online businesses.

16. Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash

The Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash is perfect for those who suffer from sensitive skin. Containing oats, which are a soothing ingredient, this is a deep cleanser that keeps your skin hydrated all day.

Glycerin helps the oats by aiding in moisture. Overall, this is a wonderful reliever for sensitive skin—a natural enrichment that doesn’t strip your natural oils. It also effortlessly breaks down buildup and grime, leaving your skin feeling soothed and purified after each use.

Buy Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash in any drugstore or pharmacy. You can also buy it online through Amazon or any other e-commerce site.

17. Odele Soothing Body Wash

Created with soothing oat flour and natural glycerin, this Odele Soothing Body Wash helps you eliminate dirt and cleanse your skin thoroughly. It locks in moisture without stripping your oils or clogging buildup. Some refreshing notes include cucumber and aloe, for fragrance.

18. Cetaphil Ultra Gentle Refreshing Body Wash

This body wash is true to its word. Containing aloe vera and glycerin, it is perfect for folks with sensitive skin. Cetaphil’s formula locks in moisture, hydrates, and refreshes the skin with ease. Rounding out the recipe is a skin-softening vitamin B5.

This body wash balances carefully sourced vitamins and fast-attacking moisturizers to combat grime, dirt, and buildup. It softens the skin from layer to layer, easily soothing dry and irritated skin.

To find Cetaphil and try it for yourself, pop into your local pharmacy or drugstore. Additionally, you can buy it on any e-commerce platform, like Amazon or eBay.

19. Olay Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Wash

Olay’s ultimate body wash has arrived. This recipe is infused with vitamin B3, for a deep cleanse and hydration of the skin. Shea butter is also curated to nourish and further moisturize your skin, leaving you feeling light and comfortable throughout the day.

The ethically sourced products add to Olay’s caring and nourishing formula. With all these benefits to your skin, why not try Olay body wash today?

Olay’s Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Wash can be found on Amazon and other e-commerce businesses.

20. Vanicream Gentle Body Wash

Vanicream, unlike the others on this list, can be classified by what it doesn’t have. This body wash is completely free of scents, parabens, dyes, and sulfates. It’s also made without formaldehyde releasers. A soap-free option, it is a notable choice for those with sensitive skin because it soothes without the risk of irritation.

It has glycerin for extra moisture and overall cleanses without stripping natural oils.

To try this beautiful and calming body wash, find it in your local pharmacy or drugstore, or browse on e-commerce retailers, like Amazon.

21. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+

This beautiful body wash consists of trusted, eco-friendly ingredients. Among the ethically sourced products include shea butter, which aids hydration, glycerin as a moisturizer, and niacinamide to soothe. The foamy texture balances all of these ingredients, leaving your skin feeling light and carefree during the day.

For this foamy and luxurious body wash, pop in-store to your local pharmacy, or browse online at many major retail stores.

22. Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash

This Eucerin body wash is another that lives up to the hype. Boasting a gentle and hydrating formula that gets the job done with every wash, you’ll never have to worry about irritation again. It is a fragrance-free and soap-free alternative to other body washes. With nourishing omega oils and lipids for a deep cleansing that your skin will love, you can’t go wrong.

Though it’s a simple formula, Eucerin offers a long-lasting and deeply hydrating skin wash every time. It comes cheap and can be found in most drugstores and online commerce like Amazon.

23. Nécessaire The Body Wash Fragrance-Free

Necessaire: The Body Wash is an effective, vitamin-based formula that is one of the best for sensitive skin. This deep cleansing foam is a fragrance-free addition to the Necessaire line, but it already has a long line of fans. Enriched with vitamin A, vitamin B3, vitamin C, and carcay oils, it offers a luxurious lather and keeps your skin hydrated hours after use. It is perfectly balanced and offers comfort at a low cost.

Necessaire: The Body Wash (Fragrance-Free) is available at online retailers and e-commerce, including Amazon.

24. Dove Sensitive Skin Nourishing Body Wash

This sensitive body wash by Dove is a popular favorite among customers, and with their enriched, hydrating formula, it’s not hard to see why. It is one of the best body washes for sensitive skin. It purifies and moisturizes the skin, offering comfort from irritations with each wash. Backed by dermatologists, this specialized formula is created through shea butter, aqua, and glycerin for extra effect.

Dove’s Sensitive Skin Nourishing Body Wash can be found in most local retailers, or on e-commerce websites like Amazon.

25. Babo Botanicals Sensitive Skin Hydra Therapy Wash

Per the name, this ultra-soothing body wash offers primary ingredients like calendula, aloe for soothing purposes, and coconut oil to moisturize. Rounding out this ethically-sourced list include shea butter to hydrate and coconut seed oil for nourishment.

Babo Botanicals Sensitive Skin Hydra Therapy Wash is available in most local retailers, or can be found on online stores, such as Amazon.

26. Honest Soothing Therapy Body Wash

Anyone looking to beat sensitive skin need look no further than Honest’s Soothing Body Wash. Boasting all-natural ingredients in a smooth, luxurious blend, the main active ingredients in this formula are coconut oil and colloidal oatmeal.

This ethically sourced blend is an ideal treatment against eczema and otherwise dry, itchy skin. The oatmeal attacks the source of the rash while acting as a soothing relief, while the coconut oil helps add and keep moisture from deep within the skin.

This Honest Soothing Body Wash can be used by all family members, making it a perfect addition to any medicine cabinet.

Honest Soothing Body Wash can also be found in most drugstores, or e-commerce sites, like Amazon.

27. Bioderma Atoderm Face and Body Cleansing Oil

This lipid-based cleanser is excellent for sensitive skin. Supported by a barrier that is rich in fat, thanks to hydrating glycerin and vitamin B in the form of niacinamide, both of which improve hydration by locking moisture in.

While oil use in the shower or bath might increase the chance of slipping, careful application size (you only need a pea size) will leave your skin feeling and looking perfect.

28. Sebamed Liquid Face and Body Wash for Sensitive Skin

Sebamed’s Liquid Face and Body Wash is, as per the name, excellent for sensitive skin. Tailored specifically for people fighting their skin problems, Sebamed knows how to cater to their customers. It works by improving your skin’s pH balance, reducing redness, irritation, flaking, and dryness. Formulated with vitamin B3, such as panthenol, and has no parabens.

For a fragrant-free, multi-purpose moisturizer that will give your skin the boost it needs, Sebamed’s Liquid Face and Body Wash is the way to go.

Sebamed’s body wash and other products can be found in most pharmacies and drugstores, or on e-commerce, such as Amazon.

29. Alaffia, Everyday Body Wash

Not all products for sensitive skin types are fragrance-free. For something that smells good and keeps your skin fresh, Alaffia’s Everyday Body Wash is just the thing. A sulfate-free formula that includes active ingredients such as shea butter and virgin coconut oil, you’re hydrating and nourishing your skin with each use.

Alaffia Everyday Body Wash comes in a variety of signature scents, like vanilla mint, passionfruit, and lavender.

This body wash can be purchased from any available drugstore, or on e-commerce websites such as Amazon.

30. St. Ives’ Soothing Body Wash

St. Ives makes a decadent body wash for those with sensitive skin. Just like Aveeno, St. Ives curates their body wash with oatmeal, but layers shea butter for added moisturizer. This results in a wonderful lather that hydrates and soothes the skin from dryness and irritation.

St. Ives can be bought in any local pharmacy or drugstore, or can be found through e-commerce websites, like Amazon.