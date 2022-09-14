40 Best Body Washes of 2022

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Are you still using bar soap in the shower? Do you find that your skin is dry or rough? Then it might be time to switch to a high-quality body wash with ingredients that can help soothe, moisturize, and soften your skin.

Once you begin browsing the various body washes on the market, you might immediately feel overwhelmed by the vast array of products available. With so many brands and options to choose from, you might not know where to begin. That’s why we’ve compiled the extensive list below to help you get started.

What are the best body washes of 2022 that are worth your consideration? Below is a list of 40 options that you might want to try. In fact, you might be able to find the perfect body wash for every individual in your family based on their unique preferences and skincare needs.

Topping our list of the best body washes is this one from Blu Atlas. With ingredients like green tea extract, aloe barbadensis leaf, and coco-caprylate, the Blu Atlas Body Wash is a great choice if you are looking for a cleanser that helps moisturize your skin.

In addition to providing relief if you have dry skin, it also works on cleaning out the pores to leave you with skin that feels amazing. Plus, this body wash can be used by men and women, so everyone in your family can reap its benefits, and it is 100% vegan, so it’s a great choice if you are looking for an animal friendly product.

2. Shea Moisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Body Wash

Shea Moisture offers several different body washes, but their 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Body Wash might be a good place to start. This product is designed to clean your skin gently as well as provide moisture to help it feel softer.

This is also a great option to consider if you’re the type of consumer who prefers sticking with body care products that do not contain unwanted ingredients, such as parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, propylene glycol, and sulfates.

3. JĀSÖN Calming Lavender Body Wash

JĀSÖN is a brand that creates products that are suitable for vegans and anyone who would prefer using body care products that contain natural ingredients. Their Calming Lavender Body Wash is biodegradable and features ingredients like marigold extract and vitamin E. Plus, it does not contain phthalates, parabens, or sulfates. It can be used to cleanse and soften the skin, and the lavender fragrance can be calming as well.

4. Dove Purely Pampering Shea Butter with Warm Vanilla Body Wash

Dove is yet another popular brand that is known for its range of body care products, and there are several different body washes that you can choose from. Their Purely Pampering Shea Butter with Warm Vanilla Body Wash, however, is a good option when you want a product that will go beyond cleansing your skin.

It contains ingredients that may help your skin feel more nourished and moisturized, so if you have dry skin, this might be just what you need. Plus, this body wash is sulfate-free, as well as mild and pH balanced.

5. Method Energy Boost Body Wash

Sure, a body wash can be soothing, calming, and relaxing. But, sometimes, you want your shower to wake you up and energize you, right? Well, that’s when this Energy Boost Body Wash from Method might come in handy.

Its ingredients include sea buckthorn, ginger, and citrus, so you can imagine how refreshing this body wash can be. In addition to a pleasing fragrance, this body wash can help your skin feel softer, which is always a plus, especially during the colder and drier months of the year.

6. Olay Exfoliating & Hydrating Body Wash

When you find that your skin is feeling rough and needs more than just moisture, it might be a good idea to look into a body wash formulated to help provide exfoliation. A great example is this Exfoliating & Hydrating Body Wash from Olay.

As its name implies, it can help your skin feel softer and smoother, and it does that by helping to clear away dead skin cells. With a fabulous scent, this body wash rinses clean, contains ingredients like vitamin B3 complex, coconut water, and deep sea minerals, and is gentle enough for daily use.

7. Weleda Replenishing Body Wash – Pomegranate

Two of the attractive ingredients in the Replenishing Body Wash from Weleda are pomegranate seed oil and sesame seed oil, so it’s a good choice if you have dry skin or mature skin that needs a little extra moisturization and attention.

Although this body wash is not formulated to make a lot of lather, you might find that you do not miss when you get the soft skin results you seek. Overall, this may be a great choice if you want to try a body wash that has a creamier consistency, various oils that help hydrate and nourish the skin, and an inviting fragrance.

8. Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash

If you’ve been dealing with acne on your body and you haven’t been able to figure out a way to get rid of it, switching to a different type of body wash might help you achieve clearer and smoother skin.

A good place to start might be Neutrogena’s Body Clear Body Wash. With salicylic acid, it helps get rid of pimples as it cleanses your skin, and it might even help prevent new pimples from forming. Plus, it rinses clean and works gently to avoid causing irritation.

9. Alaffia Everyday Shea Body Wash – Unscented

A lot of people love using a body wash that has a fragrance, and some even prefer a strong scent rather than a light one. But if you are one of the many people who like using unscented products, have no fear, as there are plenty of body washes out there for you, too.

A great example is Alaffia’s Everyday Shea Body Wash. Whether you want to avoid fragrance ingredients or you simply do not like most scents, this product—which is designed for normal to very dry skin—might be perfect.

10. CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash

If you are looking for a body wash designed for normal to dry skin, one that provides hydration, this one from CeraVe might give you what you want. It works gently to clean your skin, and ingredients like hyaluronic acid and three ceramides help ensure your skin will have the right amount of moisture to feel softer, smoother, and refreshed. Consider giving it a try if you’ve used other products but found that they were too harsh or didn’t deliver the results you hoped for.

11. Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Oil Body Wash with Mint

Yet another brand that is worth checking out when you want to find body care products that contain more natural ingredients is Botanic Hearth. Their Tea Tree Oil Body Wash with Mint is formulated to help cleanse your skin without drying it out. It might also be helpful if your skin tends to feel itchy or irritated or if you have skin redness. By helping to hydrate the skin and getting rid of body odor, this product is a great way to go if your skin does not react well to other body washes.

12. Ivory Body Wash Water Lily

You’re probably already familiar with the Ivory brand, but if you haven’t tried their body washes, it is certainly worth it. This dermatologist-tested Mild & Gentle Body Wash creates a creamy and rich lather. It also boasts plant-based cleansers, and it does not contain any phthalates, heavy perfumes, silicones, dyes, or parabens.

13. Softsoap Luminous Oils Macadamia Oil & Peony Body Wash

Another popular brand in the world of body washes is Softsoap. You can find a range of products from this company, and one of their best body washes is the Luminous Oils Macadamia Oil & Peony Body Wash. Designed to help moisturize your skin in a gentle way, you can refresh your body with this cleanser daily and see if it helps you maintain softer skin. Plus, it is dermatologist tested and pH balanced while also giving off a lovely fragrance. And if you want to steer clear of products that contain parabens, you’ll be happy to know that this product doesn’t contain any.

14. Alba Botanica Hawaiian Detox Body Wash

For something a bit different, check out this hypoallergenic and vegetarian body wash from Alba Botanica. It is pH balanced and does not contain any synthetic fragrances, phthalates, parabens, sulfates, or artificial colors. However, it does contain volcanic clay, which helps detoxify your skin while it cleanses.

This body wash also boasts other helpful ingredients, such as coconut water and lotus flower. So, if you’re concerned about the toxins and pollutants that your skin is exposed to on a daily basis and you want to take good care of your skin, this body wash might be the ideal solution.

15. Dial Apple Blossom Antibacterial Body Wash

When you want a little extra to ensure your body is totally clean, consider reaching for the Dial Apple Blossom Antibacterial Body Wash. It is formulated to kill bacteria, but it is also pH balanced and dermatologist tested.

Plus, it won’t cause your skin to become dry and does not contain silicones, phthalates, parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, or sodium laureth sulfate. Basically, it’s a great combination of cleansing power, fragrance, and gentleness.

16. Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash

The Eucerin Skin Calming Body Wash is helpful if your skin tends to be dry and itchy. It contains omega oils and lipids and is designed to help your skin remain soft. It soothes the skin while it gently cleanses with the perfect amount of lather. If you have found that other body washes are too drying, this one might be a better choice because it is soap-free as well as free of dyes and fragrance.

17. Old Spice Moisturize with Shea Butter Body Wash

Men who are in search of a great body wash should check out the products available from Old Spice, like their Moisturize with Shea Butter Body Wash. What is so special about shea butter? Well, it makes your skin feel smoother by providing moisture. So, if you have skin that tends to feel dry, this body wash might provide soothing relief. And, like other Old Spice products, this one also has a fantastic scent that you are sure to love.

18. 100% Pure Vanilla Bean Shower Gel

If you’re searching for a brand that uses natural ingredients that you recognize when reading the label, consider buying from 100% Pure. They offer a Vanilla Bean Shower Gel that contains ingredients like aloe, green tea, coconut oil, rose hydrosol, red algae, and lavender essential oil, so it smells as good as it works. Plus, this gentle body wash produces a rich foam for cleansing and hydration, and it is designed for all skin types.

19. Everyone Lavender + Aloe 3in1 Soap

The neat thing about this soap from Everyone is that you can use it as a body wash or a bubble bath as well as a shampoo. In other words, you can do more than just cleanse your skin with this product because you can also use it to wash your hair.

The combination of calming lavender and refreshing aloe might be exactly what you need, whether you start your day with a shower or end your evening with a bath. Plus, other ingredients in this cruelty-free product include chamomile and calendula, so you might discover that your skin feels amazing at the end of every shower or bath.

20. The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Hydrating Cleansing Body Wash

As you can probably tell from this list, there are a lot of body care products that are made with natural ingredients and are vegan and cruelty-free. Well, the Hydrating Cleansing Body Wash from The Seaweed Bath Co. is no exception. If your skin is craving a body wash that provides serious moisturization, this one might be it.

You can use it every day to reap the benefits of ingredients like bladderwrack seaweed, neem oil, coconut oil, spirulina, aloe vera, and Hawaiian kukui oil. This combination of ingredients can help moisturize and cleanse as well as detoxify and purify, regardless of your skin type.

21. Every Man Jack Activated Charcoal Body Wash

Another great choice, specifically for men, is the Every Man Jack Activated Charcoal Body Wash. Regardless of your skin type, this body wash can help soften your skin while purifying it.

This body wash is formulated to gently cleanse, and it can even work on removing excess oil and dirt with the help of—you guessed it—activated charcoal. Plus, if you tend to experience acne on your body, this product contains salicylic acid along with naturally derived ingredients, so it might help you keep your skin clearer, too.

Do you want to try a body wash that smells sweet and contains natural ingredients? Then check out the sweet smelling Pacifica Strawberry Peach Body Wash. Your whole bathroom will smell fabulous every time you use this product, which contains ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin C. This is also a great option for anyone who is shopping for body care products that are vegan and cruelty-free.

23. Puracy Natural Body Wash

This Natural Body Wash from Puracy is available in different scents, so you can choose your favorite or switch between them as you see fit. It is also a great choice for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It produces a rich lather and contains plant-based ingredients that help gently cleanse and hydrate the skin. Plus, it is 99.3% natural, hypoallergenic, vegan, certified cruelty-free, and free of many ingredients you may want to avoid.

24. Soapbox Coconut Milk & Sandalwood Deep Moisture Body Wash

Anyone looking for a deeply moisturizing body wash should check out this coconut and sandalwood option from Soapbox. Ingredients include coconut oil—which can help keep skin healthy and soft—along with aloe and shea butter for moisture and hydration.

Producing a rich lather that rinses away without leaving a residue, you might not even need to use a moisturizing lotion after your shower or bath when you use this body wash. And if you like the fragrance of sandalwood, you will love the way this product smells, too.

25. Desert Essence Sweet Almond Body Wash

If you have been shopping for animal friendly and environmentally friendly cosmetics and body care products for a while now, you might already be familiar with Desert Essence. The brand offers a wide range of products, including body wash.

Their Sweet Almond Body Wash has a lovely scent and contains ingredients that can help give your skin the moisture it needs. It gently cleans the skin with a fromaula that includes aloe, organic sweet almond oil, and organic comfrey. Plus, it’s gluten-free.

26. Bodhi Ocean Breeze Body Wash

Featuring ingredients like aloe and seaweed extract, the Ocean Breeze Body Wash from Bodhi is phthalate-free and has an inviting scent. This is yet another good option to consider when you are in search of a cleanser that will provide your skin with nourishment and moisture. After use, you might find that your skin feels softer and smoother. Plus, you can feel good about supporting a brand that aims to use eco-friendly ingredients.

27. Way of Will 45 Refresh Natural Body Wash

The really nice thing about the Way of Will 45 Refresh Natural Body Wash is that it uses a plant-based formula to deliver amazing results. This particular body wash is hydrating, and the combination of mint and mandarin can give you an energizing boost. Ingredients include peppermint essential oil, mandarin essential oil, and spearmint essential oil.

There aren’t any parabens, artificial coloring, or synthetic oils in this cruelty-free product, which is appropriate for all skin types. Your skin is sure to feel thoroughly cleansed and refreshed after each use.

28. Honest Soothing Therapy Eczema Body Wash

If you have eczema, finding the right body wash for your delicate skin might be difficult and frustrating. Well, the good news is that Honest has created a body wash that is specifically designed for individuals with eczema and sensitive skin. If areas of your skin are irritated and very dry, this gentle cleanser might give you the hydration and relief that you need.

Ingredients include beneficial coconut oil that can help provide much-needed moisture, colloidal oatmeal to help if your skin feels itchy, and prebiotics that can support the good bacteria on your skin. It’s a body wash to consider if you have tried other products but have been disappointed with the results.

29. Zest Cocoa Butter & Shea Body Wash

A well-known soap brand, Zest makes this Cocoa Butter & Shea Body Wash that provides a lot of moisturization to soften your skin and make it feel nice and smooth. If your skin is dry and you are looking for a body wash that can provide hydration, this might be a good one to consider because it is ultra-moisturizing and formulated to work rather quickly.

30. Irish Spring Exfoliating Sea Salt & White Birch Body Wash

Another popular brand is Irish Spring, and their Exfoliating Sea Salt & White Birch Body Wash is a great product for men who are searching for a cleanser that will help them achieve smoother and softer skin.

Irish Spring formulated this body wash to give you a deep clean and help you stay fresh for a whole 24 hours while also helping to moisturize your skin. Plus, it contains biodegradable ingredients, without any phthalates or parabens.

31. Dr. Bronner’s 4-in-1 Peppermint Organic Sugar Soap

Do you want to find a body wash that is organic, non-GMO, and vegan? Then check out Dr. Bronner’s 4-in-1 Peppermint Organic Sugar Soap. As you read the ingredients list on this soap, you’ll quickly realize that the brand relies on natural ingredients that you can actually recognize.

In this product, ingredients include organic white grape juice, organic hemp seed oil, and organic spearmint oil. Formulated to help your skin feel soft and smooth, you can even use this product to wash your hair.

32. Yardley London Earth Spring Oatmeal & Almond Body Wash

Featuring a lovely fragrance, Yardley London’s Earth Spring Oatmeal & Almond Body Wash contains ingredients that can cleanse your skin while helping your mind and body relax.

If your current body wash or bar soap is causing your skin to feel dry, upgrading to this body wash—which can help smooth your skin—might be what you need. Ingredients include those that are plant-based, and it also contains essential oils. But you will not find any phthalates, parabens, or sulfates in this biodegradable product.

33. Burt’s Bees Citrus & Ginger Body Wash

Next on our list is the Citrus & Ginger Body Wash from Burt’s Bees, a brand that is known for using natural, animal-friendly, and eco-friendly ingredients. With this body wash, you’ll feel energized and invigorated, especially once you start smelling the refreshing fragrance.

But in addition to loving the way this body wash smells, you will also love the way it makes your skin feel. And you do not need to worry about any phthalates, SLS, petrolatum, or parabens either.

34. Vitabath Green Tea & Sage Body Wash

Vitabath formulated this Green Tea & Sage Body Wash to help you feel relaxed and calm. Ingredients include vitamins and superfruits that work on providing nourishment and moisture to the skin. You’ll also love that this product does not contain any dyes, propylene glycol, parabens, or phthalates. So, if you want a body wash that is good for your skin and helps you unwind as you bathe, this one might do the trick.

35. Plantlife Patchouli Body Wash

The Patchouli Body Wash from Plantlife is a good option for all skin types, and it might be a smart choice if your skin is oily or irritated. The gentle formula won’t dry your skin, which is always desirable when it comes to cleansers.

Also, if you have mature skin, this body wash is helpful because it soothes, nourishes, and hydrates. You’ll enjoy the rich lather as you let the essential oils and organic botanicals get to work. And you will not need to worry about gluten or GMOs when using this chemical-free, preservative-free, and synthetic-free product.

36. Native Cucumber & Mint Body Wash

The Native Body Wash is available in a variety of scents, but their Cucumber & Mint fragrance is an invigorating and great choice if you like fresh scents. You will not find any dyes, sulfates, or phthalates here; instead, ingredients include food-grade cleansing salt and coconut oil. The lather that this body wash produces is rich, but it won’t leave behind a residue. And your skin may feel much softer once you start using this product regularly.

37. Life-flo Magnesium Body Wash

The Life-flo Magnesium Body Wash is made to gently cleanse and soften your skin by giving it the moisture that it needs. The concentrated formula includes natural ingredients, along with essential oils, and it also boasts magnesium chloride from the Netherlands, which makes it unique. Daily use may help your skin feel soft and clean.

38. Hand in Hand Sea Salt Body Wash

The Hand in Hand Sea Salt Body Wash is vegan, cruelty-free, and palm oil-free, so it is a fantastic option for anyone who wants to transition to more eco-friendly body care products. Using a mild surfactant, it thoroughly cleanses your skin as well as makes way for softer and smoother skin if it is feeling dry.

39. Andalou Naturals CannaCell Shower Gel

The CannaCell Shower Gel from Andalou Naturals is a botanical product that features ingredients like CannaCell® hemp stem cells, aloe barbadensis leaf juice, organic hemp seed oil, and essential oils. It is gentle and good for all skin types, forms a rich lather, and is a great choice if you want to stick with vegan body care products or those that contain organic ingredients.

40. ATTITUDE Orange Leaves Shower Gel

Last but not least is this shower gel from ATTITUDE, which comes in various fragrances. The hypoallergenic Orange Leaves scent is energizing, so it is the perfect addition to your morning shower. Plus, it contains ingredients like moringa seed extract to purify the skin, and it is cruelty-free and vegan.

Why Should You Consider Using Body Wash Instead of Bar Soap?

There are several good reasons to switch to body wash if you haven’t done so already. In addition to products that provide moisturizing benefits to the skin, you can also find those that can help exfoliate the skin to make it smoother and softer to the touch. Body washes even come in a wide range of fragrances, and they generally produce a rich lather that makes your shower much more luxurious and comforting.

Plus, there is a body wash for every skin type, as you probably realized by reading through this list. Whether you prefer a body wash that contains ingredients for acne-prone skin, you want something with natural ingredients that are gentle and purifying, or you have extremely dry skin that is in desperate need of a nourishing cleanser, the right body wash is out there.

When it comes down to finding the best body wash, it is just a matter of doing your research, comparing your options, and deciding on which one you’d like to try. Don’t worry, if it turns out that a particular body wash doesn’t suit your needs after all, it’s totally fine because there are plenty more that you can try instead.