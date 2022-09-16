5 Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety And Depression In 2022

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Tired of feeling anxious all the time? Maybe you can not deal with anxiety anymore. Our article may help you choose the right CBD products you are looking for!

Anxiety has been a major enemy for hundreds and thousands of years for all of us. It is human nature to feel worried and anxious about simple and complicated problems in life. Anxiety leaves people beaten up, frustrated, and depressed.

If you also suffer from frequent anxiety and are looking for a permanent solution to this modern world problem, you may have found today’s article useful!

We want to present to you the best CBD gummies for anxiety and all of their benefits. CBD is a potent ingredient, and with the help of science, it has been incorporated into some unique products, one of them being edible gummies.

These incredible gummies, infused with hemp-derived CBD, may make you feel relaxed and decrease your anxiety tenfold. So if you are enthusiastic about trying them out, continue reading our reviews and find out which one of these brands best suits your needs to relieve anxiety!

Top 5 CBD Gummies For Anxiety From The Best CBD Companies In The Market

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety

BudPop: Most Potent & Strongest CBD Gummies

Hollyweed: Best Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Cheef Botanicals: Best flavored Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies

Fab CBD: Organic CBD Gummies To Aid Stress & Depression

Here are the detailed reviews of our top choices:

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies For Anxiety

CBD gummies by Exhale Wellness have been an excellent source of potency and satisfaction when dealing with anxiety issues. The manufacturer uses organically grown hemp from state farms located in Colorado, and all of the ingredients used in the production process are vegan-friendly and natural.

To prove this, Exhale Wellness’s gummies are tested by third-party laboratories and have published the Certificates of Analysis on the company’s website. The brand is very transparent, and you can access these certificates together with the results on their official website at any time.

Besides working with local state farms to collect all the hemp, Exhale Wellness uses a CO2 extraction process to make its products as clean and potent as possible. With this method, they can extract the CBD oil in its full potency and then infuse their CBD gummies with it. That way, the highest-quality CBD gummies can be produced.

These CBD gummies are also full-spectrum gummies, meaning they contain CBD and THC. The THC content is within the allowed limits of 0.3%, giving these gummies a way to provide the best results without making you high.

And one of the best things about these gummies is that they come in several delicious fruit-flavored varieties. This way, you will not feel any hemp flavor at all.

Highlights

Highly effective with no additional additives

The Exhale Wellness’ CBD gummies are highly satisfactory for customers, having a delicious taste and a very potent effect. According to many long-term users, these gummies are the real deal, so if you are in the market for CBD gummies that provide effective pleasure and anxiety relief, they are the way to go.

They are effective, but they are also additives-free. They do not contain artificial sweeteners and colors, making them a very healthy option suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Excellent and experienced team

A significant thing about this brand and its products is the team of people standing behind it. All of the members of Exhale Wellness are experienced professionals who have been actively working in the cannabinoid sector for many years.

Through many trials and errors, they have worked hard to establish Exhale Wellness and its products as a top-notch brand. Besides their variety of products, the team has worked long and hard to create the Exhale Wellness CBD gummies for anxiety. Besides their primary role, they also may boost your mood, may reduce inflammation, and have other health benefits.

Doses and prices

Exhale Wellness offers two doses of their CBD gummies, each with different prices:

One bottle of 30 gummies with 750 mg of CBD for $44.95

One bottle of 30 gummies with 1500 mg of CBD for $84.95

Exhale Wellness offers these prices for a one-time purchase, but with their subscription option, you can save an additional 25% and have a constant 2-week or monthly supply of your favorite CBD gummies.

Pros

High potency

Infused with THC

Natural and organic

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

Different variety flavors

Third-party tested

Hemp is grown in the U.S.

Fast and free shipping

Excellent customer support

Cons

Only available online

No international shipping

#2. BudPop: Most Potent & Strongest CBD Gummies

Besides being a relatively new brand on the market, BudPop has gained a lot of popularity because of its quality products and their potent effects. They are a natural alternative to relieving anxiety, improving sleep, and providing several other health benefits.

The BudPop’s team that manufactures these gummies uses only natural and organically grown hemp. This hemp derives from farms located in Nevada. These farms produce the hemp free from any harmful chemicals and ingredients, which results in a 100% pure product.

BudPop’s products are lab tested, including their anxiety relief gummies. This ensures that the products you consume contain the dosage of ingredients and are safe and secure for use. This is all backed up with Certificates of Analysis available on their official website for all people to see.

This manufacturer offers you two varieties of CBD gummies best suited for relieving anxiety and stress. We will cover them below.

Highlights

Several different blends

BudPop’s CBD gummies are unique because they come in four different blends or varieties:

CBD+Ashwagandha gummies – specially formulated to give you anxiety and stress-free experience during the consummation

Turmeric gummies – may help with muscle pain and aid muscle recovery. The turmeric ingredient in these gummies offers benefits linked to reduced inflammation.

CBD+CBN Sleep gummies – may help you with stress and anxiety and promote better sleep cycles during the night

The Full Spectrum CBD gummies – the highest potency and a delightful watermelon taste

Potent and long-lasting effect

The CBD gummies by BudPop are full-spectrum and infused with CBD using the CO2 extraction and infusion method. This makes the CBD they contain very potent, which provides you with a longer-lasting effect of these gummies.

Because they are consumed orally, they can have an effect for up to six hours, unlike CBD vape products, which work fast but for a short period. This long-lasting effect makes them especially beneficial because you will feel stress and anxiety relief during the entire day.

Prices and packaging

BudPop is very flexible and offers several ways in which you can purchase their CBD gummies. There are three purchase options:

One bottle containing 30 gummies and 750 mg of CBD for $59.95

Three bottles of CBD gummies for $159.95

Five bottles of CBD gummies for $255.95

All of these purchase options are also available with a subscription method, with which you can save 25% on these prices and have a constant supply of gummies every month or every two weeks, depending on your choice.

The BudPop gummies package is also small and convenient. This means that you can carry it with you and enjoy your favorite gummies wherever you are.

Pros

CBD gummies with a lot of health benefits

Manufactured from organic hemp

Effectively relieves anxiety and stress

Helps with pain and inflammation

Lab-tested

No animal gelatin or GMO

A lot of satisfied customers

Certificates of Analysis are available on their website

Free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online and in the U.S.

Not available in all states

#3. Hollyweed: Best Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Hollyweed’s CBD gummies for anxiety made their way to our list because of their high rise in the cannabinoid market. Having discovered the benefits of cannabinoid products, Hollyweed has made it its mission to provide customers with anxiety and stress-free life.

This brand’s CBD gummies are 100% natural and free of GMOs. No artificial ingredients are being used in their manufacturing process, as they are made entirely from natural hemp-derived CBD extracts.

A great thing about Hollyweed’s CBD gummies is that they contain THC of up to 0.3%. This ingredient will give you a sensation of relief, reducing your anxiety and lowering your stress levels. And the fantastic thing is that, because they are natural, everyone can use them, especially vegans and vegetarians.

The manufacturer also offers great prices for these gummies, and the packaging is something that makes Hollyweed’s gummies stand out and shine. But we will talk more about that in the next section of our article.

Highlights

Vegan-friendly

Hollyweed CBD gummies are entirely vegan. They do not contain any artificial colors and additives, and the manufacturers claim that they produce these gummies from entirely natural and organic hemp. This also makes the gummies free of any allergens.

Because the gummies do not contain any animal gelatine and are suitable for vegans, they can be used as a supplement in any diet, increasing the benefits.

Incredible taste and flavor

The CBD gummies by Hollyweed are available in several flavors: grape, orange, and strawberry. They also come in several doses ranging from 300 mg, 750 mg, and 1500 mg, giving you the best possible blend of taste and potency that money can buy.

These gummies’ natural fruit juice and organic sugar give them an incredible gluten-free taste. Depending on the dose, anyone can consume them, from beginners to experienced cannabinoid users.

Beneficial ingredients

Considering that they are composed of natural ingredients, some of those ingredients are sunflower seed oil and spirulina, which significantly increase your health and immunity. The increased improvement of the immune system is further backed up by the presence of vitamins E, C, and B6 inside the gummies.

These gummies may increase immunity and overall physical health; your mood also may improve, which automatically may lower your anxiety levels.

Package and prices

We can freely say that the Hollyweed CBD gummies package is one of the best, in our opinion. It is very convenient, featuring a zip lock system that allows you to easily access and consume your favorite gummies and keep them fresh.

In terms of prices, Hollyweed offers different prices for the three different doses of CBD gummies:

A 300 mg dose with 30 gummies for $23.95

A 750 mg dose with 30 gummies for $44.95

A 1,500 mg dose with 30 gummies for $84.95

If you wish to save money, you can opt for Hollyweed’s subscription offer and save an additional 25% of the regular prices while getting a constant supply of gummies every 2-weeks or every month.

Pros

Highly reputable brand

May relieve anxiety and stress effectively

Vegan-friendly CBD gummies

No negative side-effects

Third-party tested

Different doses are available

Free shipping

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available online

Not shipped internationally

#4. Cheef Botanicals: Best Flavored Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies

Being a highly successful contender in the cannabinoid market, Cheef Botanicals made its way onto our list because of its commitment to success and the provision of high-quality products. The Cheef Botanicals team of experienced individuals delivers only the truth about their cannabinoid products, providing customers with a wide variety of them, including their CBD gummies.

Cheef Botanicals is a cannabinoid products manufacturer based in California. Twenty-five years after it was created, it still successfully competes in this market, following all safety regulations defined by the law. They strictly follow the farm bill of 2018, which means all of the hemp they use is pre-approved by the FDA for safety and quality.

It is one of the few companies, if not the only one, that sells CBD gummies in both fruits and cube form. Their gummies are made from pure and natural ingredients and contain no additives, colors, or artificial sweeteners. And since they don’t have any animal gelatin, they are perfectly suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Highlights

Wider flavor variety

Unlike the other CBD gummies manufacturers, which offer one or two flavored types of gummies, Cheef Botanicals gives you CBD gummies in five different flavors. Those flavors are blueberry, elderberry, guava, kiwi, and strawberry.

With all of these different flavor varieties, you will not feel a moment of disappointment when consuming these gummies. Their natural ingredients, which provide the taste for all the flavors, may give you the anxiety relief you have been searching for for so long.

Great gummies for anxiety relief

In their reviews about Cheef Botanicals CBD gummies, many customers mention that they felt significant relief from their anxiety since starting to use them. Because of the right blend of ingredients and their proper dosage, these gummies truly have that kind of effect on users.

People using these gummies, who did not have anxiety-related problems, have also reported feeling calm and relaxed.

Very user-friendly and pleasant website

It does not come as a surprise that high-quality brands and products would have a fantastic website to represent them. And Cheef Botanicals does not fall short in this regard. Their website is among the most well-built, informative websites on the cannabinoid market.

You can easily access all of the information about the Cheef Botanicals products and their prices. They even have a blog available where you can learn all about cannabinoid products and their effects and benefits.

Having a well-built and informative website is crucial for large companies in today’s world. Firstly, it will represent the company’s image and products or services and help customers get closer and build trust with that company.

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD gummies

100% natural and organic products

Highly effective and potent gummies

The gummies contain no harmful chemicals

Because of the ingredients, the gummies help a lot with anxiety

The gummies come in fruit or cube shape

No animal gelatin, which makes them suitable for vegans

Ships to all states in the U.S.

Affordable prices

Cons

Only available through the official website

No option to buy the gummies in bulk

#5. Fab CBD: Organic CBD Gummies To Aid Stress And Depression

The last brand in today’s listicle is Fab CBD. As a manufacturer of CBD products, Fab CBD has been around since 2017. Josh Delaney founded it, and its headquarters are located in Wisconsin.

One thing that sets Fab CBD apart from most companies is its dedication to providing excellent services through donations to charity. They donate parts of their profit to communities that truly need the money, promoting care and inspiring others to do the same. This fact alone speaks for the company’s dedication to providing a better life to everyone in need, not just their customers.

Fab CBD is very transparent about everything it does, including lab reports on its products. This will assure you that their products are high-quality, and we can freely say that their gummies are among the best out there for anxiety relief. We will talk more about them in the next section.

Highlights

The ‘Anytime’ CBD gummies

Fab CBD has a unique approach with its CBD gummies. The manufacturer offers two variants, ‘Anytime’ and ‘Nighttime’ gummies. The ‘Anytime’ gummies are the more potent variant, containing a 25 mg dose of CBD per gummy.

Their ‘Anytime’ gummies are free of THC, contain no GMOs, and come in several fruit flavors. They are practical because you can carry them with you anywhere you go and conveniently enjoy their taste and effects.

You will feel that anxiety and stress wear off as you pass every day worry-free with these gummies. Each bottle contains 30 gummies, which would be an ideal dose that will last you an entire month.

The ‘Nighttime’ gummies

This variant of CBD gummies manufactured by Fab CBD is an excellent addition to the anytime gummies. The ‘Nighttime’ CBD gummies will provide you with continuous relaxation during the night and help you have better sleep cycles.

The ingredients that significantly contribute to the sleeping benefits of this variant of gummies are melatonin and Ashwagandha. In addition, L-Theanine, 5-HTP, and Gaba are added to make a broad-spectrum formula that works. Fab CBD recommends a dose of 1-2 gummies per night, depending on your stress level, and we recommend that you should not exceed that dosage.

Prices

Fab CBD’s gummies are a bit more costly than the gummies offered by the other manufacturers. According to them, the price is justified since you get very high quality and potent gummies that are justified for that value.

The anytime CBD gummies variant is priced at $59 per bottle, with which you get 30 gummies with 25 mg of CBD for each gummy. The package is pretty bulky and not that practical for everyday carry, but still, it gets the job done.

On the other hand, the ‘Nighttime’ gummies are a bit more expensive, priced at $89 per bottle, containing 60 gummies with 12.5 mg of CBD per gummy. This package is double the size of the anytime variant because you can take two gummies at once since the dose is less potent.

You can buy both of these variants using a subscription option which will save you an additional 20% on the regular prices. With it, you can also choose a constant supply of Fab CBD gummies, which can be delivered from anywhere between 2-10 weeks, depending on your choice.

Pros

Made from organically grown hemp

No pesticides

Non-GMO

Available in two variants: ‘Anytime’ and ‘Nighttime’

Tested by third-party labs

CBD coated

Suitable for vegans

You can get four interest-free payments using Sezzle

Cons

No international shipping

The manufacturer does not offer bulk purchase options

You can only purchase them online

How We Made This List of the Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety And Stress?

Because there are so many CBD product manufacturers, we had to look at several factors to determine the best ones. The following are the things we looked at:

The reputation of the brand

This includes several factors, including the production process, the quality of the products, and the approach to the customers. These factors combined tell how reputable a brand is or is not.

By deeply analyzing customer reviews, we selected five best CBD Gummies for anxiety brands because they have a complete set of positive reviews regarding all of the factors we mentioned above.

Also, the companies that care more about their customers than they do to make a profit will most certainly enjoy a higher reputation than others who are only after money. Satisfied customers drive these brands forward, and they have understood that all too well.

Price

The price of our chosen products will be very important for you, so we made a selection of brands that offer products in the most affordable price range for the best values. We wanted to make sure that you get the best CBD gummies, even if you are on a budget.

Besides, we also looked for brands that offer discounts and subscription methods so that you never forget and run out of your favorite CBD gummies.

With this in mind, we will give you each brand’s prices and purchase options in their respective sections of this review.

The safety of the products

Products offered by the selected brands have all been tested and approved by third-party laboratories. Proper Certificates of Analysis have been issued for all of the products, which prove that they consist of only natural and legal ingredients.

The hemp used in the production process of the gummies is also FDA approved and comes from farms that implement and promote its organic and natural growth.

In addition, every manufacturer displays all of the ingredients on their product labels, including their gummies. This gives you an additional level of safety as a customer because you can review all the ingredients right from the package and make sure you are not allergic to any of them by any chance.

What to Pay Attention to When Buying CBD For Anxiety?

Whether or not you are in the market and looking to buy CBD gummies for stress, there are several things that you should consider first.

Choose the right potency gummies

This is especially important if you are new to these products and want to start using them. Beginners should start with smaller doses and gradually increase as they get more experienced.

The CBD inside the gummies may work differently for every individual, and more experienced users will want to get a more potent dose. So if you are one of them, feel free to go with a dose of 25 mg of CBD per gummy.

Using the right dose and potency of gummies may give you just the right kick and may reduce your anxiety by a bunch while improving your focus and giving you a positive mindset.

Make sure that the gummies don’t impact your health in any way

CBD gummies may have several side effects if used the wrong way. Some of those side effects may include a dry mouth, dizziness, troubles with digestion, and low blood pressure. From users who have reported these side effects, we gathered that they were mainly caused by using the wrong dosage of CBD gummies.

We will again emphasize that you need to start small and build up from there. That way, you will find just the right dose for you and be in control of any side effects that may appear on your health.

And even though some of these side effects are not a thing to worry about too much, you should also consult your medical professional, especially if you have suspicions about some of the ingredients and their impact on your health.

Customer reviews and opinions

Going through customer reviews should be another thing that you have to consider since customers are the final users of the product. They can best attest to the quality of the product and its effect, in this case, the CBD gummies.

Something beneficial that you will find in customers’ reviews is the delivery times of products, how the company’s customer services have treated them, and what condition the package was sent to them. Using this trick, you will have a better idea of who the brand is and its intentions toward the consumers.

FAQs Regarding CBD Gummy For Anxiety:

Q1.Do CBD gummies actually work against anxiety and stress?

The CBD ingredient inside the gummies has anti-anxiety properties, and those properties act by communicating with the CB1 receptors. This is done by the elevation of anandamide, the liquid mediator that establishes communication with the receptors.

All the scientific data aside, the answer is yes, CBD gummies have the anxiety relief effect you are looking for, and customers have confirmed this in many reviews.

Q2.Are CBD gummies permitted and legal?

CBD has been a legal ingredient for use ever since the farm bill act of 2018. This act also allows THC levels inside the gummies to be as high as 0.3%, giving them enough potency without the strength to make you high.

Q3.How long can I expect the effects of these gummies to last?

This is subjective and may vary from person to person based on their tolerance level, experience in using CBD edibles, etc. But in general, the effects of CBD gummies last longer and somewhere between four to six hours.

Because they are edible, you may not feel the effects kick in immediately, but when they do, they will last significantly longer than any other CBD products like oils or vapes.

CBD gummies are also great because they have a long shelf life. Simply keep them in an airtight jar and free from moisture. This will help them retain their flavor and taste over more extended periods.

Q4.What dose should I consume if I am suffering from anxiety?

This factor is subjective and depends mainly on the type of person and your tolerance level to CBD.

Firstly, we recommend that you follow the dosage prescribed by the manufacturer and not exceed it. They have sent their product to third-party testers, which have confirmed that the dose prescribed is the most beneficial.

Secondly, even if the manufacturer states the dosage, we recommend that you start slowly and with a smaller dose. That is the best way to find the correct dose for you.

Q5.Can CBD gummies make me “high”?

CBD does not have any properties that may make you “high.” Even gummies containing the THC ingredient with psychoactive effects won’t get you “high” because it is only present at about 0.3%.

The only effect that these gummies may have on you is to make you feel relaxed and alleviate stress. Just be careful not to consume too much as they can cause sleepiness. This especially goes for the gummies containing melatonin, which is the hormone that boosts sleep.

Q6.What are the side effects of consuming these gummies for anxiety?

Most of the side effects that users have reported were caused by exceeding the dosage. They include nausea, dizziness, dry mouth, appetite suppression, tiredness, etc.

Again, this is a reason for us to emphasize that you need to follow the dosage and not exceed it. Even if these may seem like light-weight side effects, you need to take care of yourselves and consult your doctor if you feel unsure about consuming them.

Q7.How long do CBD gummies last?

CBD gummies or hemp gummies usually have an expiration date of about a year. Like any other product, if you wish to extend this period, we advise you to keep your gummies in an airtight jar and a cold place, preferably the fridge.

Another alternative is to keep them in a dark and dry place away from moisture, preferably in a kitchen cabinet.

Q8.Are CBD gummies suitable for children and minors?

CBD products, in general, are not suitable for children. Their bodies are still fragile and developing, so adding unnecessary substances to that development may cause health problems.

On the other hand, minors are prohibited from using CBD products, so you must be at least 18 or 21 years old, depending on the state you live in, to use such products.

Q9.Can CBD be considered as a weed?

CBD is an ingredient found in the cannabis plant, and it is the second most active ingredient after THC. Only the THC ingredient can inflict effects of you being “high.”

CBD is just a component that has the power to make you feel relaxed, free of anxiety and stress, without producing any “high” effects. CBD used in gummies is derived mainly from hemp and not marijuana.

Wrapping Up: Buying CBD Gummies For Anxiety & Stress Relief

CBD gummies for anxiety and stress have made a breakthrough and helped many people deal with their anxiety problems, especially over the past few years. They are an effective, convenient, and a tasty way to relieve stress in no time.

Besides relieving anxiety, by using CBD gummies, you may also get many health benefits, including reduced pain, inflammation, and improved metabolism and digestion. The possible positive effects that these gummies have are simply incredible.

Remember to stay safe and consider any adverse effects these gummies might induce. Your safety comes first, and choosing the right high-quality gummies is key to successful anxiety elimination.

We hope that you found a suitable solution to your anxiety problems through this article. Whichever brand you choose from our list, you won’t get wrong. Enjoy your CBD experience!